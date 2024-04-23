Break and Retest

4.24

This Indicator only places quality trades when the market is really in your favor with a clear break and retest. Patience is key with this price action strategy!
If you want more alert signals per day, you increase the number next to the parameter called: Support & Resistance Sensitivity. 

After many months of hard work and dedication, we are extremely proud to present you our Break and Retest price action indicator created from scratch. One of the most complex indicators that we made with over 1,400 lines of coding! 

The key idea behind our Break and Retest strategy is to wait for the price to break through a support or resistance level, and then go back to that level, to retest it. Now, before entering the trade, our indicator looks for wick rejections indicating that traders are actively defending this retest level. After successfull wick rejections, we wait for the candle continuation to finally get buy & sell signals telling us to enter the trade!

Break and Retest doesn't lag and doesn't repaint!

  • Visual support & resistance levels at retest.
  • Buy & Sell signals appear on retest zone. 
  • Professional alert and push notification with the specific time entry of the support & resistance levels, the break zone and finally the retest zone. 
  • Works on Forex, Metals, Indices & Cryptocurrencies.
  • Works on any timeframe.

     To make sure that Break and Retest works properly, here is what you need to see at the top left of your MT4 chart:
    Health: Working Ok...
    Status: Scanning for a Break & Retest entry...

    Manual guide: Click here

    Avis 25
    Ian Straw
    777
    Ian Straw 2024.12.19 19:11 
     

    Very happy with the product and support. Best sticking to one timeframe and putting the indicator on each chart and timeframe you want to see the retest zones on.

    Max
    1509
    Max 2024.09.25 13:52 
     

    Amazing indicator with scanner built in for all tf and symbol to get all exact signals in one place. He is good help and working on update for show historical reference, looking forward to it, will be icing on the cake

    DanyLbc747
    1223
    DanyLbc747 2024.08.20 12:41 
     

    Good indicator, does what it's supposed to.

    Produits recommandés
    Master scalping M1
    Nataliia Marchuk
    Indicateurs
    Master Scalping M1 est un indicateur innovant qui utilise un algorithme pour déterminer rapidement et avec précision la tendance. L'indicateur calcule le temps d'ouverture et de fermeture des positions, les algorithmes de l'indicateur vous permettent de trouver les moments idéaux pour entrer dans une transaction (acheter ou vendre un actif), ce qui augmente le succès des transactions pour la plupart des commerçants. Avantages de l'indicateur : Facile à utiliser, ne surcharge pas le graphique ave
    Auto Fibo Pro m
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicateurs
    "Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex indicator - est un excellent outil auxiliaire dans le trading ! - L'indicateur calcule et place automatiquement sur le graphique les niveaux de Fibo et les lignes de tendance locales (couleur rouge). - Les niveaux de Fibonacci indiquent les zones clés où le prix peut s'inverser. - Les niveaux les plus importants sont 23,6 %, 38,2 %, 50 % et 61,8 %. - Vous pouvez l'utiliser pour le scalping inversé ou pour le trading en grille de zones. - Il existe également de nomb
    Owl smart levels
    Sergey Ermolov
    4.24 (37)
    Indicateurs
    Version MT5  |  FAQ L' indicateur Owl Smart Levels   est un système de trading complet au sein d'un seul indicateur qui comprend des outils d'analyse de marché populaires tels que   les fractales avancées de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag qui construit   la structure d'onde correcte   du marché et   les niveaux de Fibonacci   qui marquent les niveaux exacts d'entrée. sur le marché et les endroits où prendre des bénéfices. Description détaillée de la stratégie Mode d'emploi de l'indicateur Conse
    Daily Candle Predictor
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (11)
    Indicateurs
    Daily Candle Predictor est un indicateur qui prédit le cours de clôture d'une bougie. L'indicateur est principalement destiné à être utilisé sur les graphiques D1. Cet indicateur convient à la fois au trading forex traditionnel et au trading d'options binaires. L'indicateur peut être utilisé comme un système de trading autonome, ou il peut servir de complément à votre système de trading existant. Cet indicateur analyse la bougie actuelle, calcule certains facteurs de force à l'intérieur du corps
    Super Reversal Pattern
    Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
    Indicateurs
    Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
    SMC Venom Model BPR
    Ivan Butko
    Indicateurs
    L'indicateur SMC Venom Model BPR est un outil professionnel pour les traders travaillant dans le concept Smart Money (SMC). Il identifie automatiquement deux modèles clés sur le graphique des prix: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) est une combinaison de trois bougies, dans laquelle il y a un écart entre la première et la troisième bougie. Forme une zone entre les niveaux où il n'y a pas de support de volume, ce qui conduit souvent à une correction des prix. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) est une combinaiso
    Fibonacci Swing Scalp Two
    Andy Ismail
    5 (3)
    Indicateurs
    This indicator is another variant of the famous powerful indicator Fibonacci-SS https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/10136 but has different behaviour in placing Pending Order and TP Line. Automatically places Fibonacci retracement lines from the last highest and lowest visible bars on the chart with: An auto Pending Order (Buy/Sell). Taking Profit 1, Taking Profit 2 is pivot point and Taking Profit 3 for extended reward opportunity. The best risk and reward ratio. Simple and powerful indicat
    Force Index with Dynamic OSB zones mq
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicateurs
    Indicateur Crypto_Forex "Force Index avec zones dynamiques de survente/surachat" pour MT4, sans repeinture. - L'indice de force est l'un des meilleurs indicateurs qui combine les données de prix et de volume en une seule valeur. - Il est idéal pour effectuer des transactions de vente à partir de la zone de surachat dynamique et des transactions d'achat à partir de la zone de survente dynamique. - Cet indicateur est excellent pour le trading Momentum dans la direction de la tendance. - Zone de
    Morning Star pattern ms
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicateurs
    Indicateur Crypto_Forex « Morning Star » pour MT4. - L'indicateur « Morning Star » est un indicateur très performant pour le trading Price Action : sans refonte, sans délai. - L'indicateur détecte les figures haussières Morning Star sur le graphique : signal de flèche bleue (voir images). - Alertes PC, mobile et e-mail. - Son homologue baissier « Evening Star » est également disponible (suivez le lien ci-dessous). - L'indicateur « Morning Star » est idéal pour combiner les niveaux de support e
    Cosmic Diviner X Planet
    Olena Kondratenko
    4 (2)
    Indicateurs
    This unique multi-currency strategy simultaneously determines the strength of trends and market entry points, visualizing this using histograms on the chart. The indicator is optimally adapted for trading on the timeframes М5, М15, М30, Н1. For the convenience of users, the indicator renders the entry point (in the form of an arrow), recommended take profit levels (TP1, TP2 with text labels) and the recommended Stop Loss level. The take profit levels (TP1, TP2) are automatically calculated for
    Infinity Trend Pro
    Yaroslav Varankin
    1 (1)
    Indicateurs
    This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
    Gold Titan King Scalper
    Dodong Christian Arnon
    Indicateurs
    Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
    Harmonic 3Drives
    Sergey Deev
    Indicateurs
    The indicator detects and displays 3 Drives harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is com
    FreqoMeterForecast
    Stanislav Korotky
    Indicateurs
    The main idea of this indicator is rates analysis and prediction by Fourier transform. Indicator decomposes exchange rates into main harmonics and calculates their product in future. You may use the indicator as a standalone product, but for better prediction accuracy there is another related indicator - FreqoMaster - which uses FreqoMeterForecast as a backend engine and combines several instances of FreqoMeterForecast for different frequency bands. Parameters: iPeriod - number of bars in the ma
    Supply Demand new Strategy
    Mohamed yehia Osman
    Indicateurs
    This is a new strategy for SUPPLY DEMAND areas It is based on a calculation using the tick volume to detect the big price action in market for both bear /bull actions this smart volume action candles are used to determine the supply and demand areas prices in between main supply and demand lines indicate sideway market  up arrows will be shown when prices moves above the main supply and the secondary supply lines Down arrows will be shown when prices moves below the main demand and the secondary
    VR Cub
    Vladimir Pastushak
    Indicateurs
    VR Cub est un indicateur permettant d'obtenir des points d'entrée de haute qualité. L'indicateur a été développé pour faciliter les calculs mathématiques et simplifier la recherche de points d'entrée dans un poste. La stratégie de trading pour laquelle l'indicateur a été rédigé prouve son efficacité depuis de nombreuses années. La simplicité de la stratégie de trading est son grand avantage, qui permet même aux traders débutants de négocier avec succès avec elle. VR Cub calcule les points d'ouve
    PZ Trend Trading
    PZ TRADING SLU
    4.8 (5)
    Indicateurs
    Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
    Market Structure Zig Zag
    Lesedi Oliver Seilane
    4.64 (28)
    Indicateurs
    Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert can be used on all pairs  can be used on all timeframes  you can add additional confirmation indicators the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs as well as your lower lows and lower highs  the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.
    FREE
    MACD Divergence
    Sergey Deev
    2.5 (2)
    Indicateurs
    The indicator detects divergence signals - the divergences between the price peaks and the MACD oscillator values. The signals are displayed as arrows in the additional window and are maintained by the messages in a pop-up window, e-mails and push-notifications. The conditions which formed the signal are displayed by lines on the chart and in the indicator window. Indicator Parameters MacdFast - fast MACD line period MacdSlow - slow MACD line period MacdSignal - MACD signal line period MacdPric
    Trend PA
    Mikhail Nazarenko
    5 (3)
    Indicateurs
    The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
    MetaCOT 2 Williams Commercial Index COT MT4
    Vasiliy Sokolov
    Indicateurs
    MetaCOT 2 is a set of indicators and specialized utilities for the analysis of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission reports. Thanks to the reports issued by the Commission, it is possible to analyze the size and direction of the positions of the major market participants, which brings the long-term price prediction accuracy to a new higher-quality level, inaccessible to most traders. These indicators, related to the fundamental analysis, can also be used as an effective long-term filter
    Trend Ray
    Andriy Sydoruk
    Indicateurs
    The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
    ZhiBiCCI MT4
    Qiuyang Zheng
    Indicateurs
    [ZhiBiCCI] indicators are suitable for all cycle use, and are also suitable for all market varieties. [ZhiBiCCI] Green solid line is a reversal of bullish divergence. The green dotted line is a classic bullish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] The solid line to the red is a reverse bearish divergence. The red dotted line is a classical bearish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, insta
    True SnD
    Indra Lukmana
    5 (1)
    Indicateurs
    This Supply & Demand indicator uses a unique price action detection to calculate and measures the supply & demand area. The indicator will ensure the area are fresh and have a significant low risk zone. Our Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. Trading idea You may set pending orders along the supply & demand area. You may enter a trade directly upon price hit the specific area (after a rejection confirmed). Input parameters Signal - Set
    Buy and sell zones
    Evgeniy Zhdan
    5 (2)
    Indicateurs
    Indicator for determining flat and trend. If the price is below any of the two histograms and two lines (red and blue), this is a sell zone. When purchasing this version of the indicator, MT5 version for one real and one demo account - as a gift (to receive, write me a private message)! If the price is above any of the two histograms and two lines (red and blue), this is a buy zone. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70409 If the price is between two lines or in the zone of
    Dr Trend
    Vitalii Zakharuk
    Indicateurs
    Dr Trend is a trend indicator for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform. This indicator allows you to find the most likely trend reversal points. You won’t find a proprietary indicator like this anywhere else. A simple but effective system for determining the Forex trend. From the screenshots you can see for yourself the accuracy of this tool. Works on all currency pairs, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies. Are you already tired of constant ups and downs? You shouldn’t fall victim to unstable m
    Ichimoku Higher Time Frame mh
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicateurs
    Crypto_Forex Indicator HTF Ichimoku pour MT4. - L'indicateur Ichimoku est l'un des indicateurs de tendance les plus puissants. HTF signifie - Higher Time Frame. - Cet indicateur est excellent pour les traders de tendance ainsi que pour la combinaison avec les entrées Price Action. - L'indicateur HTF Ichimoku vous permet d'attacher Ichimoku d'une période plus élevée à votre graphique actuel. - Tendance à la hausse - ligne rouge au-dessus de la bleue (et les deux lignes sont au-dessus du nuage)
    Pct Multi Probability Indicator
    Fabio Albano
    Indicateurs
    The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
    Fib Zone
    Ezinne Judith Orji
    Indicateurs
    A Chart Analytics Program and helps in asset analysis using the Fibonacci Complex.  The primary Fibonacci numbers used in trading are 61.8% and 38.2%. 8% is derived from dividing any number in the Fibonacci sequence by its previous one. F n / F n-1 2% is derived by squaring 61.8 and alternatively by dividing any number in the sequence by the number two places to its right. F n  /F n+2 The second tier of Fibonacci numbers used in trading is 23.6%, 76.4%, and 78.6%. 6% is derived from dividing an
    Auto Optimized RSI
    Davit Beridze
    5 (2)
    Indicateurs
    Auto Optimized RSI est un indicateur fléché intelligent et facile à utiliser, conçu pour fournir des signaux d’achat et de vente précis. Il utilise des simulations de trading sur des données historiques pour déterminer automatiquement les niveaux RSI les plus efficaces pour chaque instrument et période. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé comme un système de trading autonome ou intégré dans votre stratégie existante, et il est particulièrement utile pour les traders à court terme. Contrairement aux
    Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
    Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.79 (98)
    Indicateurs
    Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
    Gann Made Easy
    Oleg Rodin
    4.82 (144)
    Indicateurs
    Gann Made Easy est un système de trading Forex professionnel et facile à utiliser qui est basé sur les meilleurs principes de trading en utilisant la théorie de mr. WD Gann. L'indicateur fournit des signaux d'ACHAT et de VENTE précis, y compris les niveaux Stop Loss et Take Profit. Vous pouvez échanger même en déplacement en utilisant les notifications PUSH. VEUILLEZ ME CONTACTER APRÈS L'ACHAT POUR OBTENIR DES CONSEILS DE TRADING, DES BONUS ET L'ASSISTANT EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITEMENT! Vous ave
    Trend indicator AI
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (66)
    Indicateurs
    L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
    M1 Sniper
    Oleg Rodin
    4.76 (17)
    Indicateurs
    M1 SNIPER est un système d'indicateurs de trading facile à utiliser. Il s'agit d'un indicateur à flèche conçu pour l'unité de temps M1. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé seul pour le scalping sur l'unité de temps M1 ou intégré à votre système de trading existant. Bien que conçu spécifiquement pour le trading sur l'unité de temps M1, ce système peut également être utilisé avec d'autres unités de temps. Initialement, j'avais conçu cette méthode pour le trading du XAUUSD et du BTCUSD. Cependant, je
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    5 (6)
    Indicateurs
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
    Scalper Inside PRO
    Alexey Minkov
    4.7 (69)
    Indicateurs
    An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
    Entry Points Pro
    Yury Orlov
    4.61 (170)
    Indicateurs
    Indicateur supérieur pour MT4 fournissant des signaux précis pour entrer dans un trade sans repeindre ! Il peut être appliqué à tous les actifs financiers : forex, cryptocurrencies, métaux, actions, indices.  La version MT5 est ici Il fournira des signaux de trading assez précis et vous dira quand il est préférable d'ouvrir un trade et de le fermer. Regardez la vidéo (6:22) avec un exemple de traitement d'un seul signal qui a rapporté à l'indicateur ! La plupart des traders améliorent leurs
    Market Structure Break Out
    Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
    5 (5)
    Indicateurs
    Le Market Structure Break Out (MSB) est un outil avancé conçu pour MT4 et MT5 , permettant aux traders d’analyser les mouvements du marché sous forme de structure. Il détecte et affiche des signaux de trading puissants à l’aide de flèches et alertes , aussi bien dans le sens de la tendance qu’ en sens inverse . L’une de ses fonctionnalités majeures est le tracé de zones d’offre et de demande continues . De plus, la fonction de backtest en direct permet aux traders de visualiser directement sur
    Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.91 (656)
    Indicateurs
    ACTUELLEMENT 26% DE RÉDUCTION La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est un outil de trading unique, de haute qualité et abordable car nous avons incorporé un certain nombre de caractéristiques exclusives et une nouvelle formule. Avec seulement UN graphique, vous pouvez lire la force de la devise pour 28 paires Forex ! Imaginez comment votre trading va s'améliorer parce que vous êtes capable de repérer le point de déclenchement exact d'une nouvelle tendance
    Adaptive Volatility Range
    Stanislav Konin
    5 (3)
    Indicateurs
    Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
    Advanced Supply Demand
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.91 (296)
    Indicateurs
    CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
    Day Trader Master
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (14)
    Indicateurs
    Day Trader Master est un système de trading complet pour les day traders. Le système se compose de deux indicateurs. Un indicateur est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de flèche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicateur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicateur est un indicateur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. LES INDICATEURS NE RÉPÉTENT PAS ET NE TARDENT PAS! L'utilisation de ce système est très simple. Il v
    Apollo BuySell Predictor
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (8)
    Indicateurs
    Apollo BuySell Predictor est un système de trading professionnel qui comprend plusieurs modules de trading. Il fournit au trader des zones de cassure uniques, des niveaux de support et de résistance basés sur Fibonacci, une ligne de tendance pivot, des signaux de volume de retrait et d'autres fonctionnalités utiles dont tout trader a besoin au quotidien. Le système fonctionnera avec n'importe quelle paire. Les délais recommandés sont M30, H1, H4. Bien que l'indicateur puisse également fonctionne
    Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.91 (488)
    Indicateurs
    ACTUELLEMENT 31% DE RÉDUCTION ! ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou Expert Trader ! Cet indicateur est un outil de trading unique, de haute qualité et abordable car nous avons incorporé un certain nombre de caractéristiques exclusives et une formule secrète. Avec seulement UN graphique, il donne des alertes pour les 28 paires de devises. Imaginez comment votre trading s'améliorera parce que vous serez capable de repérer le point de déclenchement exact d'une nouvelle tendance ou d'un
    AMD Adaptive MA MT4
    Vincent Jose Proenca
    5 (1)
    Indicateurs
    Moyenne Mobile Adaptative AMD (AAMA) AAMA est un indicateur de moyenne mobile adaptative pour MetaTrader 4 qui ajuste automatiquement sa réactivité selon les conditions du marché. Fonctionnalités principales : Moyenne mobile adaptative basée sur le ratio d’efficience de Kaufman – réagit rapidement en tendance, filtre le bruit en phase de range Détection automatique des 4 phases de marché AMD : Accumulation, Markup (hausse), Distribution, Markdown (baisse) Adaptation à la volatilité via l’ATR –
    Smart Price Action Concepts
    Issam Kassas
    4.73 (11)
    Indicateurs
    Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet outil de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading professionnel. Cours en ligne, manuel utilisateur et démonstration. L'indicateur Smart Price Action Concepts est un outil très puissant à la fois pour les nouveaux et les traders expérimentés. Il regroupe plus de 20 indicateurs utiles en un seul, combinant des idées de trading avancées telles que l'analyse du trader Inner Circle et les
    M1 Arrow
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (19)
    Indicateurs
    Une stratégie intraday basée sur deux principes fondamentaux du marché. L'algorithme est basé sur l'analyse des volumes et des vagues de prix à l'aide de filtres supplémentaires. L'algorithme intelligent de l'indicateur ne donne un signal que lorsque deux facteurs de marché se combinent en un seul. L'indicateur calcule les vagues d'une certaine plage sur le graphique M1 en utilisant les données de la période la plus élevée. Et pour confirmer la vague, l'indicateur utilise une analyse en volume.
    IQ Star Lines
    INTRAQUOTES
    Indicateurs
    First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on   Vedic astrology   calculations, published for the   first time on Metatrader.  This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot the power of the cosmos directly onto your trading charts. This indicator is specifically designed for scalpers
    Currency Strength Exotics
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.88 (33)
    Indicateurs
    ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
    Currency Strength Wizard
    Oleg Rodin
    4.84 (55)
    Indicateurs
    Currency Strength Wizard est un indicateur très puissant qui vous offre une solution tout-en-un pour un trading réussi. L'indicateur calcule la puissance de telle ou telle paire de devises en utilisant les données de toutes les devises sur plusieurs périodes. Ces données sont représentées sous la forme d'un indice de devise facile à utiliser et de lignes électriques de devise que vous pouvez utiliser pour voir la puissance de telle ou telle devise. Tout ce dont vous avez besoin est d'attacher l'
    GOLD Impulse with Alert
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.64 (11)
    Indicateurs
    Cet indicateur est une super combinaison de nos 2 produits Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Il fonctionne pour tous les cadres temporels et montre graphiquement l'impulsion de force ou de faiblesse pour les 8 principales devises plus un symbole ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer l'accélération de la force des devises pour tout symbole comme l'or, les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier
    Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
    Stanislav Konin
    5 (5)
    Indicateurs
    The price is indicated only for the first   30 copies , ( 8 copies  left).                                             The next price will be increased to    $150 . The final price will be    $250. Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers — and to
    Volatility Master
    INTRAQUOTES
    5 (6)
    Indicateurs
    Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
    FX Volume
    Daniel Stein
    4.61 (36)
    Indicateurs
    FX Volume : Découvrez le Sentiment du Marché tel que perçu par un Courtier Présentation Rapide Vous souhaitez faire passer votre approche de trading au niveau supérieur ? FX Volume vous fournit, en temps réel, des informations sur la manière dont les traders particuliers et les courtiers sont positionnés—bien avant la publication de rapports retardés comme le COT. Que vous visiez des gains réguliers ou recherchiez simplement un avantage plus solide sur les marchés, FX Volume vous aide à repére
    Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands
    Davit Beridze
    5 (3)
    Indicateurs
    Bandes de Bollinger Auto-Optimisées – Outil de volatilité adaptatif basé sur le comportement réel du marché Cet indicateur avancé pour MT4 trouve automatiquement les meilleures périodes et écarts-types en simulant les trades sur les données historiques. Au lieu de paramètres fixes, il s’adapte dynamiquement aux changements du marché et à la structure des prix pour créer des bandes qui reflètent plus précisément la volatilité en temps réel. Pas besoin d’ajustements manuels. Fonctionnalités princi
    MR Reversal Patterns 4
    Sergey Khramchenkov
    5 (2)
    Indicateurs
    In the "Masters of Risk" trading system, one of the main concepts is related to places where markets change direction. In fact, this is a change in priority and a violation of the trend structure at the extremes of the market, where supposedly there are or would be stop-losses of "smart" participants who are outside the boundaries of the accumulation of volume. For this reason, we call them "Reversal Patterns" - places with a lot of weight for the start of a new and strong trend. Some of the imp
    Italo Arrows Indicator
    Italo Santana Gomes
    5 (2)
    Indicateurs
    BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
    MR Volume POC Levels 4
    Sergey Khramchenkov
    5 (3)
    Indicateurs
    The most crucial price level in any "Volume Profile" is the "Point of Control" . Is the price level with the highest traded volume. And mainly, is the level where the big guys start there their positions, so it's an accumulation/distribution level for smart money. The idea of the indicator arose after the "MR Volume Profile Rectangles" indicator was made. When creating the "MR Volume Profile Rectangles" indicator, we spent a lot of time comparing the volumes with those from the volume profile
    Trending Volatility System
    Vitalyi Belyh
    5 (3)
    Indicateurs
    Volatility Trend System - un système de trading qui donne des signaux pour les entrées. Le système de volatilité donne des signaux linéaires et ponctuels dans le sens de la tendance, ainsi que des signaux pour en sortir, sans redessiner ni retarder. L'indicateur de tendance surveille la direction de la tendance à moyen terme, montre la direction et son changement. L'indicateur de signal est basé sur les changements de volatilité et montre les entrées sur le marché. L'indicateur est équipé de pl
    Basic Candlestick Patterns Dashboard
    Mehran Sepah Mansoor
    1 (1)
    Indicateurs
    Notre tableau de bord innovant " Basic Candlestick Patterns " est spécialement conçu pour identifier automatiquement les modèles de chandeliers rentables sur le graphique. Ce tableau de bord utilise des algorithmes avancés pour analyser les graphiques de prix en temps réel et détecter un large éventail de configurations de chandeliers, des plus classiques aux plus complexes. En outre, il dispose d'une interface facile à utiliser qui vous permet de visualiser les configurations détectées sur dif
    Plus de l'auteur
    SMC Easy Signal
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.67 (12)
    Indicateurs
    Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, th
    EA Iron Machine
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.85 (20)
    Experts
    Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  Live Signal: Click here EA Iron Machine is an expert advisor that primarily trades based on key support and resistance levels. When the price reaches a significant support zone, the robot triggers a buy signal. When the price hits a major resistance zone, it initiates a sell signal. This EA is sensitive to news events, so even when backtesting, please keep in mind that it may stop trading during periods of high-impact news. This is one of the mo
    EA Top G
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.66 (32)
    Experts
    Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  After purchase, If you genuinely like this robot, you can receive EA Interceptor for Free ! Contact me for more information regarding this BONUS ! EA TOP G  is a multi-currency expert advisor  based on trend following . It uses a hedge system with a very good risk management. It's an ideal candidate for CENT accounts and big balances. It uses a sophisticated system that relies on hedge to make sure that your account grows nicely. It trades an impress
    Elliot Wave Impulse
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.33 (6)
    Indicateurs
    Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  Manual guide:   Click here This indicator is unstoppable when combined with our other indicator called Katana . After purchase, send us a message and you could get  it  for  FREE as a BONUS!  The Elliot Wave Impulse is a pattern  identified in the Elliott Wave Theory, a form of technical analysis used to analyze financial market cycles.  The Impulse Wave is considered the strongest and most powerful part of the Elliott Wave cycle, as it represents t
    Trend Forecasting
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.76 (17)
    Indicateurs
    Summer Sale: 50% OFF!!! Promotion is valid until 08 August 2025!  This indicator is unstoppable when combined with our other indicator called Katana. After purchase, send us a message and you could get Katana for FREE as a BONUS After purchase, send us a private message for your instructions.  The Trend Forecasting indicator is a very unique & easy tool that is able to make prediction about future price movement based on the signals generated by MACD . It helps you have an estimation on the are
    Easy Breakout
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.71 (14)
    Indicateurs
    Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  After your purchase, feel free to contact me for more details on how to receive a bonus indicator called VFI, which pairs perfectly with Easy Breakout for enhanced confluence!    Easy Breakout is a powerful price action trading system built on one of the most popular and widely trusted strategies among traders: the Breakout strategy ! This indicator delivers crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals based on breakouts from key support and resistance zones.
    MBFX Timing
    Mohamed Hassan
    5 (3)
    Indicateurs
    Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  Summer Sale: 50% OFF!!! Promotion is valid until 08 August 2025!  After purchase, contact me in private to get 7 days of FREE testing with EA Forex Proton where the robot automatically takes the trade alerts from MBFX Timing! MBFX Timing is an indicator that was developed and created by Mostafa Belkhayate, one of the best traders in the world. We decided to create a modified version that takes inspiration from the Stochastic Oscillator and the Rel
    Lux Trend
    Mohamed Hassan
    5 (7)
    Indicateurs
    Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  After purchase, please contact me to get your trading tips + more information for a great bonus!   Lux Trend is a professional strategy based on using Higher Highs and Lower Highs to identify and draw Trendline Breakouts! Lux Trend  utilizes two Moving Averages to confirm the overall trend direction before scanning the market for high-quality breakout opportunities, ensuring more accurate and reliable trade signals. This is a proven trading system u
    Bull versus Bear
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.53 (19)
    Indicateurs
    Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  Send us a message after your purchase to receive more information on how to get your  BONUS  for FREE  that works in great combination with Bull vs Bear ! Bull versus Bear is an easy-to-use Forex indicator that gives traders clear and accurate signals based on clear trend retests . Forget about lagging indicators or staring at charts for hours because  Bull vs Bear provides real-time entries with no lag and no repaint, so you can trade with confiden
    Fx Kenji
    Mohamed Hassan
    5 (5)
    Experts
    Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  Introducing Fx Kenji , the ultimate Expert Advisor for serious traders! Powered by a highly sophisticated breakout strategy ,  Fx Kenji is expertly crafted to dominate the USDCAD, EURGBP and EURUSD symbol. GBPUSD is also an excellent choice! Proven through rigorous backtesting from 2010 to 2024 with an impressive 99.90% modeling quality , Fx Kenji demonstrates the outstanding potential of its strategy. Trading Recommendations Minimum balance:  $1,000
    EA Black Lion
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.2 (5)
    Experts
    Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  EA BLACK LION  is an expert advisor that is the true definition of a scalper where it's able to spot real divergence movements in the forex market. It is highly sophisticated because it can spot potential reversal or continuation patterns. The real-time divergence patterns are visually shown to you on your MT4 chart. (This is game changing because you actually see the strategy in front of you)  It uses a sophisticated system that has been successfull
    Trend Punch
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.79 (24)
    Indicateurs
    Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  This indicator is unstoppable when combined with our other indicator called  Support & Resistance . After purchase, send us a message and you will get it   for  FREE as a BONUS! Introducing Trend Punch , the revolutionary forex trend indicator that will transform the way you trade! Trend Punch is uniquely designed to provide precise buy and sell arrows during strong market trends, making your trading decisions clearer and more confident. Whether you
    Lux Trend MT5
    Mohamed Hassan
    Indicateurs
    The starting price is $75. It will increase to $120 after 30 sales. After purchase, please contact me to get your trading tips + more information for a great bonus!   Lux Trend   is a professional strategy based on using Higher Highs and Lower Highs to identify and draw Trendline Breakouts!   Lux Trend  utilizes two Moving Averages to confirm the overall trend direction before scanning the market for high-quality breakout opportunities, ensuring more accurate and reliable trade signals. This
    EA Interceptor
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.33 (6)
    Experts
    Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  Full backtest report (2010-2024) available to download: Click here Manual Guide: Click here EA Interceptor  is an expert advisor that uses a reversion strategy by entering a trade when the market is exhausted. It uses a sophisticated system that has been successfully backtested from 2010 to 2024!  There isn't many EA's that can pass a long period from  2010 to 2024 without failing. That's why EA Interceptor is extremely unique because it was able t
    Trend Pulse
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.2 (5)
    Indicateurs
    Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  Introducing Trend Pulse , a unique and robust indicator capable of detecting bullish, bearish, and even ranging trends! Trend Pulse uses a special algorithm to filter out market noise with real precision. If the current symbol is moving sideways, Trend Pulse will send you a ranging signal, letting you know that it's not a good time to enter a trade. This excellent system makes Trend Pulse  one of the best tools for traders! Why Choose Trend Pulse ?
    Trend Swing
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.55 (11)
    Indicateurs
    Achetez Trend Swing et vous pourriez obtenir un autre indicateur appelé Analyse du Marché GRATUITEMENT en tant que BONUS ! Contactez-nous en privé pour obtenir vos instructions privées et votre BONUS ! PROMO : $49 pendant 48 heures pour célébrer la sortie officielle ! Le prix suivant est de $89. (se termine le jeudi 11 à 23h59 heure E.T) Trend Swing est un indicateur professionnel développé à partir de zéro par notre équipe interne. Cet indicateur est très sophistiqué car vous pouvez voir
    Filtrer:
    Erwin Fonke
    443
    Erwin Fonke 2025.01.22 10:27 
     

    I bought this indicator but haven't used it yet because i ran into so many issues. (Can be my fault) There is no proper installation guide. No video how to use this indicator or what the right way is to use this indicator. When i use this indicator (maybe the wrong way) my MT4 hangs like crazy. Contacted the creator but still ran into the same issues. My suggestion to the autor is to create a video how to use this indicator the correct way. This review can be edited if the issues can be resolved but for now i am not rly happy with the product.

    jh882
    43
    jh882 2025.01.07 16:35 
     

    L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

    Mohamed Hassan
    29600
    Réponse du développeur Mohamed Hassan 2025.01.07 18:00
    Hello, Thank you for your purchase, kindly check your private messages.
    Ian Straw
    777
    Ian Straw 2024.12.19 19:11 
     

    Very happy with the product and support. Best sticking to one timeframe and putting the indicator on each chart and timeframe you want to see the retest zones on.

    Mohamed Hassan
    29600
    Réponse du développeur Mohamed Hassan 2024.12.19 19:15
    Thank you so much Ian for your feedback! A real pleasure communicating with you, a real gentleman =)
    Waelalhou
    146
    Waelalhou 2024.12.19 11:37 
     

    L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

    Mohamed Hassan
    29600
    Réponse du développeur Mohamed Hassan 2024.12.19 19:14
    Hi, you never contacted me about anything regarding Break and Retest. I have sent you a private message to better understand how you're using this indicator. Kindly check and reply to me.
    Yusuf Hamzah
    856
    Yusuf Hamzah 2024.09.29 05:09 
     

    The indicator works fine al-beit not many signals. One suggestion is to further improve the User Interface. The MTF could indicate the price levels for consideration (on different TF). Colour could also be changed when the Break and Retest is detected. Looking forward for future refinement.

    Max
    1509
    Max 2024.09.25 13:52 
     

    Amazing indicator with scanner built in for all tf and symbol to get all exact signals in one place. He is good help and working on update for show historical reference, looking forward to it, will be icing on the cake

    DanyLbc747
    1223
    DanyLbc747 2024.08.20 12:41 
     

    Good indicator, does what it's supposed to.

    Mohamed Hassan
    29600
    Réponse du développeur Mohamed Hassan 2024.08.20 18:20
    Thank you Dany! Highly appreciate it!
    Jun Ito
    617
    Jun Ito 2024.08.14 12:53 
     

    The sign disappears when I switch charts, so I hope it will be fixed in an update soon.

    Damon Knight
    300
    Damon Knight 2024.08.09 16:13 
     

    I have purchased a number of indicators on here and this is by far the most difficult to use. The author is very helpful and had to spend a good 1.5hrs setting up the indicator which in itself i thought should'nt have been necessary. All other indicators i have purchased on here are plug and play but this is just a little complex and not user friendly.

    Mohamed Hassan
    29600
    Réponse du développeur Mohamed Hassan 2024.08.09 16:39
    I saw this coming from a person that threatened me to leave a bad review. Your intention from the beginning was very bad towards me. I have to disagree with everything you just said. As you exactly mentioned, I spent 1.5 hour to teach you basic things such as integrating push notifications and how to use a “chart”. You even said it yourself that you’re new with all of this. Now the indicator is not hard at all, you load it into the chart and that’s it. Anyways, thank you for only giving me 2 stars and a half when you deeply know how helpful I was and how I spent almost 2 hours of my time to simply show you how MetaTrader 4 works. This wasn't even my job to do that as there are plenty of MQL5 guides to teach you that. Good luck with your trading.
    ryan1978
    89
    ryan1978 2024.06.20 12:55 
     

    L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

    Mohamed Hassan
    29600
    Réponse du développeur Mohamed Hassan 2024.06.24 17:33
    Hi, I have also contacted you in private to we can make sure that your trading environment is all set up!
    shammytoast
    48
    shammytoast 2024.06.14 22:06 
     

    Have tried for few weeks and backtest. It give me good entry and able to make profit. It really gives me confident when entering the trade. Support is very helpful whereby the author is friendly and always listen to feedback. Definitely will purchase other product as it is accurate as per advertised

    Mohamed Hassan
    29600
    Réponse du développeur Mohamed Hassan 2024.06.18 04:17
    Thank you so much ShammyToast for this incredible review of yours! Glad to know that you like Break and Retest!!
    Diren Maharaj
    23
    Diren Maharaj 2024.06.12 22:08 
     

    hi im newbie and bought this indicator i havent had chance to fully use it due to my time constraints but when i do use it it places quality trades , the support i got from Mohamed is world class i didn't know how to setup properly on my mt4 and he went far and beyond in helping me he is truly a gentleman with patience and time for people like me his a blessing i can say for 60 usd u not only buying an indicator you getting a friend for life in the trading industry and that money cant buy thank you Mohamed u are 1 IN 1 BILLION keep up the good work stay blessed

    AH1010
    138
    AH1010 2024.05.31 03:22 
     

    I had been looking for this indicator for a long time, and it seemed like it should have existed, but surprisingly it didn't. I'm really glad I found it. By combining it with my own method, I think I'll be able to seize the opportunity. Thank you so much.

    Mohamed Hassan
    29600
    Réponse du développeur Mohamed Hassan 2024.05.31 03:47
    This kind of feedback really makes my day because it shows the hard work that I put everyday to satisfy valuable customers such as yourself! Very happy that you like Break and Retest!!!! Happy trading my friend :)
    iWest
    94
    iWest 2024.05.24 14:10 
     

    Недавно приобрел индикатор. Впечатления положительные. Хочу попробовать его в сочетании с бонусным индикатором.

    После более длительного пользования мнение об индикаторе поменялось. Я бы его не советовал покупать. Положительные отзывы в основном пишутся для того, чтобы автор дал БОНУС. Без положительного отзыва бонус не получишь.

    Mohamed Hassan
    29600
    Réponse du développeur Mohamed Hassan 2024.05.24 16:24
    Спасибо большое, мой друг, за отзыв.
    Пожалуйста, проверьте личные сообщения!
    richierich23
    33
    richierich23 2024.05.16 21:40 
     

    Delighted with this indicator! It's incredibly user-friendly, both to install and comprehend. The seller is exceptionally accessible, friendly, and exudes professionalism. For someone just starting out, this indicator proves to be an invaluable asset, especially with its prompt alerts facilitating sound decision-making. Setting it up is a breeze, and the fact that alerts seamlessly sync to your phone adds to its convenience. Overall, a stellar indicator that I wholeheartedly endorse! It's not just good; it works like a charm!

    Mohamed Hassan
    29600
    Réponse du développeur Mohamed Hassan 2024.05.21 18:01
    Wow!!! Thank you so much my dear friend for this honest review of yours! You're a wonderful human being and I'm extremely grateful to be able to have such a treasure among my customers!!!!
    Schatzi5427
    619
    Schatzi5427 2024.05.11 09:55 
     

    I've purchased 3 of Mo's indicator and all greatly assist in my manual Trading. Break and Retest works well and if somebody says it's not working, it mean he hasn't really used it. If you have any issues you'll always get Mo's support.

    Mohamed Hassan
    29600
    Réponse du développeur Mohamed Hassan 2024.05.12 17:26
    Thank you so much my dear friend for your feedback! It's always an honor communicating with you! A true gem in the forex industry :)
    kemdo2000
    356
    kemdo2000 2024.05.09 00:52 
     

    Buying this indicator was a complete waste of my money. It does not work.

    Mohamed Hassan
    29600
    Réponse du développeur Mohamed Hassan 2024.05.10 03:49
    I'm linking our screenshot conversation so everyone can see that you ignored my last message and never cared answering my questions so I could help you with the installation: https://ibb.co/D8C9rpy If you genuinely wanted to use this indicator, the least thing to do is answer to the seller so he could help you. Now, regarding the indicator, Break and Retest works perfectly fine!! To anyone reading this, please go to the reviews below for actual real feedbacks from real traders!
    Tibor Hartmut Sturm
    1584
    Tibor Hartmut Sturm 2024.05.02 10:55 
     

    The clear description of Mohamed and the great work of the Indicator showing the awesome knowledge of him. I can recommend this inidicator 100%. Two days in use, 5 times out of 5 times profit with Cable H4 and Gold H1

    Mohamed Hassan
    29600
    Réponse du développeur Mohamed Hassan 2024.05.02 18:10
    Thank you so much Tibor for your support. I'm really happy to know that you like my indicator! I put real work and dedication into this and your feedback is pure motivation to me. Thank you :)
    ma234meRA
    136
    ma234meRA 2024.05.01 17:54 
     

    MUY BUENOS DÍAS, COMPRE EL INDICADOR BREAK AND RESEST, LA VERDAD ES MUY BUENO Y LO RECOMIENDO, LAS SEÑALES SON MUY PRECISAS. LO QUE TIENE QUE TENER ES PACIENCIA. PERO CUANDO RECIBA UNA SEÑAL CORRE PARA NO PEDERTE ESA OPORTUNIDAD, YO HE TENIDO VARIAS SEÑALES EN ORO, NO LA HE PODIDO TOMAR POR NO ESTAR CERCA DE LOS GRAFICO PERO HAN SIDO MUY BUENA, LA VERDAD MUY BUENO EL INDICADOR

    Mohamed Hassan
    29600
    Réponse du développeur Mohamed Hassan 2024.05.02 02:39
    ¡Muchas gracias hermano por tus comentarios! ¡Me alegra mucho saber que te gusta mucho nuestro indicador!
    scsc2836
    234
    scsc2836 2024.05.01 08:28 
     

    Very good indicator, works great, Mohamed was very helpful during installation

    Mohamed Hassan
    29600
    Réponse du développeur Mohamed Hassan 2024.05.01 16:17
    Thank you so much! Really a pleasure communicating with you =)
    12
    Répondre à l'avis