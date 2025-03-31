TradeKeeper

TradeKeeper - Your Ultimate Trading Journal

Enhance Your Trading Experience with TradeKeeper!

TradeKeeper is a powerful and intuitive notepad designed specifically for traders. Seamlessly integrated into your trading chart, TradeKeeper allows you to save, recall, and manage your trading notes with ease. Whether you're tracking market trends, recording trade ideas, or analyzing your performance, TradeKeeper ensures you never miss a crucial detail.

Key Features:

  • Seamless Chart Integration: Access your notes directly from the trading chart without any distractions.

  • 17-Line System: Organize and structure your notes with our unique 17-line system, ensuring clarity and precision.

  • Note Saving Options: Save your notes effortlessly with customizable options for folder and file naming, keeping everything neatly organized.

  • Quick Recall: Use arrow keys to quickly recall notes within the current folder, enhancing your efficiency and workflow.

  • Customizable Categories: Categorize your notes based on trading strategies, market conditions, or any criteria you choose.

  • Secure Storage: Your notes are securely stored, ensuring that your valuable information is always protected.

Special Pricing for Early Adopters: Take advantage of our exclusive starting price of $30 for early users! As we continue to roll out new features, the price will increase incrementally:

  • Initial Price: $30

  • First Feature Update: $50

  • Second Feature Update: $70

  • Third Feature Update: $90

  • Fourth Feature Update: $110

  • Final Price: $125

Planned Updates:

  1. Multifolder File Searching: Efficiently search and manage notes across multiple folders.

  2. Templates: Utilize pre-designed templates for quick and easy note-taking.

  3. Input Chart Data with a Click of a Button: Instantly input chart data into your notes with a single click.

  4. Logging Mode: Log chart data and trade data seamlessly for better analysis.

  5. Multi-Account Notes: Manage and organize notes across multiple trading accounts.

  6. Additional Lines: Expand your note-taking capacity with more lines for detailed and comprehensive records.

User Influence on Future Updates: At TradeKeeper, we value our users' feedback and suggestions. As an early adopter, your ideas and insights will play a crucial role in shaping future updates. We are committed to listening to our users and implementing features that enhance your trading experience. Join our community and be a part of the evolution of TradeKeeper!

Why Choose TradeKeeper?

  • Boost Your Productivity: Streamline your trading workflow by having all your notes in one convenient place.

  • Improve Your Trading Performance: Analyze past trades and identify patterns to make more informed decisions.

  • Stay Organized: Keep track of your trading thoughts and ideas, ensuring nothing slips through the cracks.

  • User-Friendly Interface: Designed with traders in mind, TradeKeeper is easy to use and navigate.

Join the growing community of traders who trust TradeKeeper to enhance their trading journey. Elevate your trading experience and achieve your financial goals with TradeKeeper today!



