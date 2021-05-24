Signal Copy Multiplier MT5

Signal Copy Multiplier automatically copies trades on the same account, for example, to get a better entry and adjusted volume on a subscribed signal. MT4-Version: https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/67412 MT5-Version: https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/67415

You have found a good signal, but the volume of the provider's trades is too small?

With Signal Copy Multiplier you have the possibility to copy trades from any source (Expert Advisor, Signal, manual trades) and change the volume of the copied trades. Furthermore, the entry price can be improved ('boosted') by copying a trade only when the current price is below (buy) or above (sell) the order price of the original trade.

EA Features:

Copies trades (any pair) using an order comment filter on the same account.

The entry price of the copy can be configured. Negative values allow better entry prices (the better entry price must be achieved, of course).

Copied trades are monitored and automatically closed when the original trade is closed.

Positions are checked on each tick (it is therefore recommended to use the chart of the same pair that is to be copied).

Using different Magic Numbers, multiple instances of Signal Copy Multiplier can be applied to the same account with different parameters.





Parameters:

General

Magic Number : magic number of the EA (Attention! When launching multiple instances on the same account, the Magic Number must be different for each instance)

: magic number of the EA (Attention! When launching multiple instances on the same account, the Magic Number must be different for each instance) L og Severity : Specifies the log level. If Error is selected, only errors will be displayed in Expert Advisor Log. Recommended setting is Warning.

: Specifies the log level. If Error is selected, only errors will be displayed in Expert Advisor Log. Recommended setting is Warning. MaxTrades: Up to this number boost trades are generated.

Filter

CommentFilter: only the trades that match the comment filter will be copied.

Boost order parameter

DistancePips : an order will be copied if the distance from the entry of the original trade is under (Buy) or over (Sell). Negative values mean better entries.

: an order will be copied if the distance from the entry of the original trade is under (Buy) or over (Sell). Negative values mean better entries. LotPercent : lot size of the copied trade (100% = same size, 50% corresponds to half the size, 250% corresponds to two and a half times the size)

: lot size of the copied trade (100% = same size, 50% corresponds to half the size, 250% corresponds to two and a half times the size) LotSizeMaximum : maximum lot size, no boost trade can be larger than this size

: maximum lot size, no boost trade can be larger than this size BoostOrderComment: this comment is placed at the end of the boost-order comment.





Important:

It is important to note that an adequate risk/chance ratio is maintained even when using Signal Copy Multiplier. Do not overload you account!











