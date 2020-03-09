Trailing Master with Trading Buttons

Take Control of Your Trading
with Trailing Master.

  • Smart Trading Made Safer
    Effortlessly execute trading orders with intuitive controls,
    and then EA will manage all your trading positions.
  • Precision at Your Fingertips
    Easily adjust your lot size with + and - buttons, giving you full flexibility in trade management.
  • Maximize Profits, Minimize Risks
    TSS (Trailing Stop Surplus) and TSL (Trailing stop-loss) features automatically adjust SL line to secure gains and limit risks in real time.
  • Stress-Free Trading
    Let the EA handle your trades by closing all positions at your predefined trailing management - no more manual tracking needed.
  • Get Started Today and Trade Safer!
    All trading styles, especially scalpers and day traders, require a Trailing Master.


Input Parameter

  1. Magic Number (mgc) : Unique numbers as EA ID
  2. Confirmation before close order(s) : Fill with 'true' if you want EA to give confirmation first before closing a trading position. Default: false.
  3. Show buttons for pending orders: Displays buttons for pending orders [buy-limit, sell-limit, buy-stop, sell-stop]. Default: true.
  4. Background file name .BMP : Default TMB.bmp
  5. Lot size : Default 0.01
  6. Increment lots for buttons +/- : Default 0.01
  7. Trade Comment : Leave it empty, or you can use your own trade comment. Default: empty.
  8. Distance: LIMIT Order ( points ) : The distance for pending orders [buy-limit, sell-limit] calculated from the current price. Default: 200 points.
  9. Distance: STOP Order ( points ) : The distance for [buy-stop, sell-stop] calculated from the current price. Default: 50 points.
  10. Trailing-Stops Surplus ( TSS ) : Locking profit by trailing surplus. Default : true.
  11. First Range Surplus ( points ) : TSS starts when the surplus position reaches this distance. Default: 100 points.
  12. Distance between running price & trailing surplus. ( points ) : Default: 70 points.
  13. Trailing Stop-loss ( TSL ): Locking and trailing SL to minimizing risks. Default : true.
  14. Auto First Range SL ( points ) : SL distance from entry price. Default : 200 points.
  15. Use SL when placing new trade order? : Default 'true'.
    'true' = SL will be placed at every new order.
    'false' = SL will be placed only when floating points reach no. 14.
  16. Close all position : Close all positions at dynamic targets. Default: true.
    If you have several positions, where some of them are floating surplus or minus, EA will close all positions at the calculated target.
  17. Minimum number of positions : Default: 3.
    How many trading positions, EA will start the process of closing positions simultaneously.
  18. Multiplied by total lot size for target : All trading positions will be closed at the target (currency)
    Default = 40 --> Total lots x 40%
  19. Target ( in currency ) per 1 position: Default 0.
  20. Target ( in currency ) for ALL positions: Default 0.
  21. Target ( points ) each position: Default 0.
  22. [color] Surplus : Default : clrGreen.
  23. [color] Minus : Default : clrFireBrick.
  24. [color] Breakeven: Default : clrDarkSlateGray.
  25. Sounds : Default : false.


