Forest Sniper Prop Trading Tool

Bring sniper-like focus to your manual trading. Forest Sniper is a lightweight, razor-precise trading panel for MetaTrader 5 built for active traders who want effortless execution and tight risk control across any currency pair. Whether you scalp, swing, or manage multiple positions, Forest Sniper gives you the essential controls on-screen so you trade faster, cleaner, and with confidence.

Key benefits

  • Execute with speed: One-click buy, sell, and position close controls remove friction so you enter and exit with minimal delay.

  • Control risk simply: Set Stop Loss and Take Profit in pips or as a percentage of price — toggle instantly between modes to match your strategy.

  • Trade intentionally: Manual lot-size input gives exact control over risk per trade and position sizing.

  • Manage positions fast: A single “Close All Trades” button lets you flatten your account instantly when market conditions change.

  • Universal use: Works on any currency pair and adapts to scalping, intraday, and swing workflows.

Core features

  • Buy and Sell buttons: Instant market orders with one click to capture opportunities the moment they appear.

  • Lot size input: Precise manual lot entry for consistent risk control and position sizing.

  • Stop Loss & Take Profit in pips: Define SL/TP in pip units for classic FX workflows.

  • Stop Loss in percentage: Switch to percentage mode to size exits relative to price or account exposure.

  • Mode toggle: Fast, on-the-fly switching between pips and percentage so you never miss an execution window.

  • Close All Trades: Emergency flattening with one press — ideal for news events, rapid drawdown control, or end-of-day housekeeping.

  • Clean, minimal panel: Non-intrusive UI that stays out of the way but gives all critical controls at a glance.

Why traders choose Forest Sniper

  • Built for real traders: Focused toolset without the bloat of heavy EAs — you stay in full control while trading faster.

  • Reduces execution errors: Clear buttons and numeric inputs reduce mis-clicks and guesswork during high-pressure moments.

  • Flexible risk workflows: Use pips for FX precision or percentage mode when managing position risk relative to price movements.

  • Lightweight and reliable: Minimal CPU footprint, smooth on any MT5 setup — perfect for desktop traders and VPS deployments.

Quick use case

  1. Load Forest Sniper on the chart of your chosen currency pair.

  2. Enter your desired lot size.

  3. Toggle SL to pips or percentage and set values.

  4. Click Buy or Sell to open the trade; monitor and adjust as needed.

  5. Tap Close All Trades to instantly close every open position when you need to exit fast.

Technical notes (for sellers)

  • Compatible: MetaTrader 5, any currency pair.

  • Recommended: Use on a stable connection or VPS for fastest execution.

  • Ideal for traders who prefer manual control with streamlined execution tools.

Bring clarity and speed to your manual trading. Forest Sniper turns every chart into a command center — faster orders, precise exits, and the peace of mind that comes with total control.


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Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
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Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
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Kindly message me for settings, assistance and for requests to add more functions which way be benificial. Unlock the power of precision trading with EA Medici, the expert advisor meticulously crafted to revolutionize your trading experience. Harnessing the cutting-edge technology of advanced neural networks and sophisticated algorithms, Medici stands as the pinnacle of automated trading solutions. This product is designed for long-term trading. The style of investment recommended is invest fo
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