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Smoothed MA cross alert,is a cool indicator that notificate you directly on your telephone or email when 2 Smoothed Moving average ( you choose the parameters ) crosses.

This is very important when you want to know a change of trend and you can't stay in front of your pc!

The indicator give you the alert just when the next bar opens ,so give you a more accurate entry.

Please ask me for more info...

You find the simple ma cross version here ---> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61544?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page











Happy trading ! :)