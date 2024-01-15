Smoothed ma cross alert

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Smoothed MA cross alert,is a cool indicator that notificate you directly on your telephone or email when 2 Smoothed Moving average ( you choose the parameters ) crosses.

This is very important when you want to know a change of trend and you can't stay in front of your pc!

The indicator give you the alert just when the next bar opens ,so give you a more accurate entry.

Please ask me for more info...

You find the simple ma cross version here ---> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61544?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page



Happy trading ! :)

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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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https://t.me/Xonxonxonxonxonxon GIVE A LOOK TO MY OTHER PRODUCTS ! 100 % PER MONTH PROFIT----CONTACT ME FOR MORE INFO ! There are patterns that are more affidable then others.One of the most important is the  engulfing pattern .It is very helpful to understand if there is a change of trend. This indicator find for you affidable engulfing patterns and send you an alert when a pattern is completely formed . To make this alert indicator more reliable,there is a parameter that you can change relat
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GIVE A LOOK TO MY OTHER PRODUCTS ! 100 % PER MONTH PROFIT----CONTACT ME FOR MORE INFO !                 MACD Cross Alert is a tool indicator that notificate directly to your phone whenever the signal line crosses the base line. For more accurate signals,crosses are filtered like this : Buy Signal : SIGNAL LINE CROSSES ABOVE BASE LINE AND BOTH ARE ABOVE THE 0 VALUE Sell Signal : SIGNAL LINE CROSSES BELOW BASE LINE AND BOTH ARE BELOW THE 0 VALUE The parameters of MACD are customizable to your pr
Double Moving Average Cross Alert
Giovanna Talio
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GIVE A LOOK TO MY OTHER PRODUCTS ! LOOK AT THIS SIGNAL :   Strategies Double MA Cross Alert,is a cool indicator that notificate you directly on your telephone or email when 2 Moving average ( you choose the parameters ) crosses. This is very important when you want to know a change of trend and you can't stay in front of your pc! The indicator give you the alert just when the next bar opens ,so give you a more accurate entry. Please ask me for more info... Happy trading ! :)
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GIVE A LOOK TO MY OTHER PRODUCTS ! 100 % PER MONTH PROFIT----CONTACT ME FOR MORE INFO ! Morning and evening star are 2 famous and reliable candlestick patterns, very helpful to understand an imminent change of trend. This indicator finds for you this patterns on your chart and send you an alert just when a pattern is 100 % formed. To make this indicator more reliable,you can choose the body lenght in pips of the last bar closed ( so the reversing one ),and you can, by this ,making more or less
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Martina Advisor
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Broken Trendline Alert
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GIVE A LOOK TO MY OTHER PRODUCTS ! 100 % PER MONTH PROFIT----CONTACT ME FOR MORE INFO ! BROKEN TRENDLINE ALERT IS A SIMPLE TOOL INDICATOR. JUST DRAW IN YOUR CHART A DYNAMIC OR STATIC TRENDLINE,AND THE INDICATOR WILL SEND YOU ALERT WHENEVER THE PRICE CROSSES BELOW OR ABOVE YOUR DRAWN TRENDLINE. IT WORKS IN ANY TIMEFRAME AND ANY CHART YOU WANT.JUST GOT A VPS AND DON'T STRESS IN FRONT OF YOUR COMPUTER. FOR ANY KIND OF QUESTION ,FEEL FREE TO CONTACT ME! HAPPY TRADING :)
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GIVE A LOOK TO MY OTHER PRODUCTS ! 100 % PER MONTH PROFIT----CONTACT ME FOR MORE INFO ! The Parabolic SAR (PSAR) helps trader identifying direction of the stock movement and also provides them with the entry and exit. This indicator on the chart appears as a series of dots either above or below the price bars. When the Dots are below the price bar is then the price movement is considered to be bullish and when the Dots are above the price bar then the price movement is considered to be bearish
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GIVE A LOOK TO MY OTHER PRODUCTS ! 100 % PER MONTH PROFIT----CONTACT ME FOR MORE INFO ! The Commodity Channel Index (CCI) measures the current price level relative to an average price level over a given period of time. CCI is relatively high when prices are far above their average. CCI is relatively low when prices are far below their average. Using this method, CCI can be used to identify overbought and oversold levels. You can set the period of CCI. The indicator gives an alert when price
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GIVE A LOOK TO MY OTHER PRODUCTS ! 100 % PER MONTH PROFIT----CONTACT ME FOR MORE INFO ! PLEASE CONTACT ME FOR BEST SETFILE AFTER BUYING GENERAL BREAKOUT EXPERT ADVISOR The EA is 100 % automatic.Suitable for FTMO. Works on breakout levels with SL and TP for every position and a system of trailing for bad positions.SL & TP are put in strategic level points automatically by an innovative algo system. It's possible to use a fixed lot for the first position,or a automatic lot.( If you have doubs
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GIVE A LOOK TO MY OTHER PRODUCTS ! 100 % PER MONTH PROFIT----CONTACT ME FOR MORE INFO ! No stress in front of pc! This very useful tool,makes for you low and high of 4 major stocks exchange in the world: Tokyo,Sidney,London,NY. There are also some parameters for colors of levels and choosing of the exchange levels you want to see on your chart . Apply your strategy with the help of this powerfull tool... For any answer I am here :) Enjoy your setup :)
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