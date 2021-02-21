Parabolic SAR Alert

The Parabolic SAR (PSAR) helps trader identifying direction of the stock movement and also provides them with the entry and exit.

This indicator on the chart appears as a series of dots either above or below the price bars.

When the Dots are below the price bar is then the price movement is considered to be bullish and when the Dots are above the price bar then the price movement is considered to be bearish.

When the Dots flip direction then it indicates reversal.





This is an alert indicator that sends you an alert when a new dot appear and the candle is closed.You can customize the SAR parameters.





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Happy trading :)