Parabolic SAR Alert

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The Parabolic SAR (PSAR) helps trader identifying direction of the stock movement and also provides them with the entry and exit.

This indicator on the chart appears as a series of dots either above or below the price bars.

When the Dots are below the price bar is then the price movement is considered to be bullish and when the Dots are above the price bar then the price movement is considered to be bearish.

When the Dots flip direction then it indicates reversal.


This is an alert indicator that sends you an alert when a new dot appear and the candle is closed.You can customize the SAR parameters.


For any question,please feel free to contact me !


Happy trading  :)

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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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LEONARDO NOCERA
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LEONARDO NOCERA 2024.01.15 18:43 
 

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xlxAxlx
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xlxAxlx 2022.04.19 12:11 
 

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Kerol Annwar
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Kerol Annwar 2021.06.03 06:37 
 

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