Morning and Evening Star Alert

5


GIVE A LOOK TO MY

OTHER PRODUCTS !

100 % PER MONTH PROFIT----CONTACT ME FOR MORE INFO !

Morning and evening star are 2 famous and reliable candlestick patterns, very helpful to understand an imminent change of trend.

This indicator finds for you this patterns on your chart and send you an alert just when a pattern is 100 % formed.

To make this indicator more reliable,you can choose the body lenght in pips of the last bar closed ( so the reversing one ),and you can, by this ,making more or less signals . More the last bar is big,less signals you will have ,but more reliable and viceversa.



For any kind of question,please feel free to contact me.



Happy trading :)

Reviews 4
xlxAxlx
1503
xlxAxlx 2022.04.19 12:56 
 

Thanks....

Quantum Trader
3019
Quantum Trader 2021.08.29 10:57 
 

so helpful for price action ,i have it in my vps and just waiting signal for verification ... well done

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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Axiom Matrix
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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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https://t.me/Xonxonxonxonxonxon GIVE A LOOK TO MY OTHER PRODUCTS ! 100 % PER MONTH PROFIT----CONTACT ME FOR MORE INFO ! There are patterns that are more affidable then others.One of the most important is the  engulfing pattern .It is very helpful to understand if there is a change of trend. This indicator find for you affidable engulfing patterns and send you an alert when a pattern is completely formed . To make this alert indicator more reliable,there is a parameter that you can change relat
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GIVE A LOOK TO MY OTHER PRODUCTS ! 100 % PER MONTH PROFIT----CONTACT ME FOR MORE INFO ! BROKEN TRENDLINE ALERT IS A SIMPLE TOOL INDICATOR. JUST DRAW IN YOUR CHART A DYNAMIC OR STATIC TRENDLINE,AND THE INDICATOR WILL SEND YOU ALERT WHENEVER THE PRICE CROSSES BELOW OR ABOVE YOUR DRAWN TRENDLINE. IT WORKS IN ANY TIMEFRAME AND ANY CHART YOU WANT.JUST GOT A VPS AND DON'T STRESS IN FRONT OF YOUR COMPUTER. FOR ANY KIND OF QUESTION ,FEEL FREE TO CONTACT ME! HAPPY TRADING :)
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GIVE A LOOK TO MY OTHER PRODUCTS ! 100 % PER MONTH PROFIT----CONTACT ME FOR MORE INFO ! Breakout Wall is a very cool indicator. It paints a resistance and a support in the chart given by a "  n  " number of candles ( you can choose the parameter ),and give you an alert when a candle closes below a support or above a resistance.Very important tool if you trade daily candles for example..... Just close your pc and don't stress in front of the charts!You can attach the indicator in ever
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GIVE A LOOK TO MY OTHER PRODUCTS ! 100 % PER MONTH PROFIT----CONTACT ME FOR MORE INFO ! The Parabolic SAR (PSAR) helps trader identifying direction of the stock movement and also provides them with the entry and exit. This indicator on the chart appears as a series of dots either above or below the price bars. When the Dots are below the price bar is then the price movement is considered to be bullish and when the Dots are above the price bar then the price movement is considered to be bearish
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GIVE A LOOK TO MY OTHER PRODUCTS ! 100 % PER MONTH PROFIT----CONTACT ME FOR MORE INFO ! The Commodity Channel Index (CCI) measures the current price level relative to an average price level over a given period of time. CCI is relatively high when prices are far above their average. CCI is relatively low when prices are far below their average. Using this method, CCI can be used to identify overbought and oversold levels. You can set the period of CCI. The indicator gives an alert when price
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GIVE A LOOK TO MY OTHER PRODUCTS ! 100 % PER MONTH PROFIT----CONTACT ME FOR MORE INFO ! PLEASE CONTACT ME FOR BEST SETFILE AFTER BUYING GENERAL BREAKOUT EXPERT ADVISOR The EA is 100 % automatic.Suitable for FTMO. Works on breakout levels with SL and TP for every position and a system of trailing for bad positions.SL & TP are put in strategic level points automatically by an innovative algo system. It's possible to use a fixed lot for the first position,or a automatic lot.( If you have doubs
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GIVE A LOOK TO MY OTHER PRODUCTS ! 100 % PER MONTH PROFIT----CONTACT ME FOR MORE INFO ! No stress in front of pc! This very useful tool,makes for you low and high of 4 major stocks exchange in the world: Tokyo,Sidney,London,NY. There are also some parameters for colors of levels and choosing of the exchange levels you want to see on your chart . Apply your strategy with the help of this powerfull tool... For any answer I am here :) Enjoy your setup :)
Daily High Low Indicator
Giovanna Talio
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GIVE A LOOK TO MY OTHER PRODUCTS ! 100 % PER MONTH PROFIT----CONTACT ME FOR MORE INFO ! THANKS FOR TRUST IN OUR PRODUCT AND SUPPORT US ! NO MORE STRESS IN FRONT OF THE PC ! THIS POWERFULL INDICATOR PRINTS THE HIGH AND THE LOW OF THE DAILY CANDLE THAT YOU PREFER ( CUSTOMIZABLE IN THE PARAMETERS;0 FOR ACTUAL CANDLE,1 FOR PREVIOUS DAY ECC... ) ALSO THE COLOR OF THE LINES IS CUSTOMIZABLE AND THERE IS AN OPTION TO RECEIVE ALERTS WHEN THE PRICE TOUCHES THE HIGH OR LOW OF THE CANDLE YOU CHOOSE.
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Dunstan Wafula Namusonge
1014
Dunstan Wafula Namusonge 2022.05.08 18:03 
 

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xlxAxlx
1503
xlxAxlx 2022.04.19 12:56 
 

Thanks....

Quantum Trader
3019
Quantum Trader 2021.08.29 10:57 
 

so helpful for price action ,i have it in my vps and just waiting signal for verification ... well done

Cleverson Santos
751
Cleverson Santos 2021.02.14 02:20 
 

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