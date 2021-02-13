Morning and Evening Star Alert

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Morning and evening star are 2 famous and reliable candlestick patterns, very helpful to understand an imminent change of trend.

This indicator finds for you this patterns on your chart and send you an alert just when a pattern is 100 % formed.

To make this indicator more reliable,you can choose the body lenght in pips of the last bar closed ( so the reversing one ),and you can, by this ,making more or less signals . More the last bar is big,less signals you will have ,but more reliable and viceversa.









For any kind of question,please feel free to contact me.









Happy trading :)