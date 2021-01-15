MACD Cross Alert
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
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MACD Cross Alert is a tool indicator that notificate directly to your phone whenever the signal line crosses the base line.
For more accurate signals,crosses are filtered like this :
- Buy Signal : SIGNAL LINE CROSSES ABOVE BASE LINE AND BOTH ARE ABOVE THE 0 VALUE
- Sell Signal : SIGNAL LINE CROSSES BELOW BASE LINE AND BOTH ARE BELOW THE 0 VALUE
The parameters of MACD are customizable to your preferences.
Don't stress in front of your computer! Give a look to the other alert Indicators in my profile.
For Every question,please feel free to contact me ....
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