MACD Cross Alert

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MACD Cross Alert is a tool indicator that notificate directly to your phone whenever the signal line crosses the base line.

For more accurate signals,crosses are filtered like this :

  1. Buy Signal : SIGNAL LINE CROSSES ABOVE BASE LINE AND BOTH ARE ABOVE THE 0 VALUE
  2. Sell Signal : SIGNAL LINE CROSSES BELOW BASE LINE AND BOTH ARE BELOW THE 0 VALUE


The parameters of MACD are customizable to your preferences.


Don't stress in front of your computer! Give a look to the other alert Indicators in my profile.

For Every question,please feel free to contact me ....


Happy Trading :)

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3 (6)
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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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LEONARDO NOCERA
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LEONARDO NOCERA 2024.01.15 18:41 
 

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