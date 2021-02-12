Engulfing Pattern Alert

https://t.me/Xonxonxonxonxonxon

GIVE A LOOK TO MY OTHER PRODUCTS !

100 % PER MONTH PROFIT----CONTACT ME FOR MORE INFO !

There are patterns that are more affidable then others.One of the most important is the engulfing pattern.It is very helpful to understand if there is a change of trend.

This indicator find for you affidable engulfing patterns and send you an alert when a pattern is completely formed .

To make this alert indicator more reliable,there is a parameter that you can change relative to the engulfing bar ( so the lost one closed before signal ).

In fact you can choose the PIPS for this bar and so have more or less signals.A large engulfing bar si even more reliable then a small one.





For any question,please,feel free to contact me......

Happy trading ! :)