CCI Alert
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 17 January 2024
- Activations: 5
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The Commodity Channel Index (CCI) measures the current price level relative to an average price level over a given period of time. CCI is relatively high when prices are far above their average. CCI is relatively low when prices are far below their average. Using this method, CCI can be used to identify overbought and oversold levels.
You can set the period of CCI.
The indicator gives an alert when price crosses below the up level of 100 ,and crosses above down level of -100 ( you can customize the 2 levels in the parameters )
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