Double Moving Average Cross Alert
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 18 February 2026
- Activations: 5
GIVE A LOOK TO MY
OTHER PRODUCTS !
GIVE A LOOK TO MY
OTHER PRODUCTS !
LOOK AT THIS SIGNAL : Strategies
Double MA Cross Alert,is a cool indicator that notificate you directly on your telephone or email when 2 Moving average ( you choose the parameters ) crosses.
This is very important when you want to know a change of trend and you can't stay in front of your pc!
The indicator give you the alert just when the next bar opens ,so give you a more accurate entry.
Please ask me for more info...
Happy trading ! :)