Double Moving Average Cross Alert

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Double MA Cross Alert,is a cool indicator that notificate you directly on your telephone or email when 2 Moving average ( you choose the parameters ) crosses.

This is very important when you want to know a change of trend and you can't stay in front of your pc!

The indicator give you the alert just when the next bar opens ,so give you a more accurate entry.

Please ask me for more info...









Happy trading ! :)