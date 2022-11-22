Martina Advisor

GIVE A LOOK TO MY

OTHER PRODUCTS !

100 % PER MONTH PROFIT----CONTACT ME FOR MORE INFO !


THANKS FOR TRUST IN OUR PRODUCT AND SUPPORT US ! ♡♡♡


Martina Advisor 2021 is a 100 % Automatic System .

Based on severals indicators on different timeframes and a SECRET TRENDING INDICATOR BUILT IN SYSTEM

CHARACTERISTICS:

  • TAKE PROFIT AND STOP LOSS FOR EVERY POSITION
  • SIMPLE SETTINGS PLUG AND PLAY 
  • RECOVERING SYSTEM FOR EVERY LOSS
  • STARTING ALSO FROM 560 USD CENTS
  • PASSED STRESS BACKTEST FROM 2012 TO TODAY WITH REAL TICKS 100 % AND CALCULATING COMMISSIONS AND SWAPS


Please be always aware of the risk involved in forex and risk only the price you can afford to loose.

Look at the backtest before buying,and see if this advisor reflects your expectations of trader.

It doesn't trade often,because the signals are more accurate as the EA can.


Recommendation :

  1. BROKER      ------ You can choose every broker you want,better ECN.Leve 1:500 or more....
  2. TIMEFRAME ------ Martina advisor is optimized ONLY for 1 H TF,it is not profitable in any other timeframe.
  3. SETTINGS   ------- The settings are plug and play with an amount of 3600 USD or Cents.Please ask me if you have doubts on settings.
  4. BACKTEST  ------- From 2015 to TODAY
  5. MINIMUM DEPOSIT     ------- 560 USD cents 


MAKE YOUR OWN BACKTEST AND SEE WITH YOUR EYES !

FOR THE BACKTEST YOU HAVE TO DOWNLOAD ALL TICK DATA.IF YOU DON'T KNOW HOW TO DO IT CORRECTLY,ASK ME!


I AM ALWAYS HERE TO ANSWER TO ALL YOUR QUESTIONS,CONTACT ME ON MQL5

HAPPY TRADING TO ALL :)

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