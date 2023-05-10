General Breakout EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 10 May 2023
- Activations: 5
GIVE A LOOK TO MY
OTHER PRODUCTS !
GIVE A LOOK TO MY
OTHER PRODUCTS !
100 % PER MONTH PROFIT----CONTACT ME FOR MORE INFO !
PLEASE CONTACT ME FOR BEST SETFILE AFTER BUYING
GENERAL BREAKOUT EXPERT ADVISOR
The EA is 100 % automatic.Suitable for FTMO.
Works on breakout levels with SL and TP for every position and a system of trailing for bad positions.SL & TP are put in strategic level points automatically by an innovative algo system.
It's possible to use a fixed lot for the first position,or a automatic lot.( If you have doubs,just send me a message and I'll be happy to help you ).
There is a live signal for this EA ,just click on this link :
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1809208?source=Site+Profile#!tab=account
PUT THE EXPERT ADVISOR ONLY ON EURUSD M5 TIMEFRAME
Happy trading to all :)