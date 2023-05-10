General Breakout EA

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100 % PER MONTH PROFIT----CONTACT ME FOR MORE INFO !

PLEASE CONTACT ME FOR BEST SETFILE AFTER BUYING





GENERAL BREAKOUT EXPERT ADVISOR





The EA is 100 % automatic.Suitable for FTMO.

Works on breakout levels with SL and TP for every position and a system of trailing for bad positions.SL & TP are put in strategic level points automatically by an innovative algo system.





It's possible to use a fixed lot for the first position,or a automatic lot.( If you have doubs,just send me a message and I'll be happy to help you ).

There is a live signal for this EA ,just click on this link :





PUT THE EXPERT ADVISOR ONLY ON EURUSD M5 TIMEFRAME





Happy trading to all :)



