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What Is the Average True Range (ATR)?

The average true range (ATR) is a technical analysis indicator, introduced by market technician J. Welles Wilder Jr. in his book New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems, that measures market volatility by decomposing the entire range of an asset price for that period.

The true range indicator is taken as the greatest of the following: current high less the current low; the

of the current high less the previous close; and the absolute value of the current low less the previous close. The ATR is then a

, generally using 14 days, of the true ranges.





T R = Max [ ( H − L ) , Abs ( H − C P ​ ) , Abs ( L − C P ​ ) ]

A T R = ( n 1 ​ ) ( i = 1 ) ∑ ( n ) ​ T R i

where:TRi​=A particular true range

n=The time period employed​









ATR VOLATILITY ALERT ,give you a signal directly to your phone whenever the atr value ( you can set atr period and value that you in parameters ) crosses above the value that you set.



This is a very important tool for experienced and not experienced traders .

Please feel free to contact me for every question.







Good Trading :)