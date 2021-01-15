Breakout Wall

5

           

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100 % PER MONTH PROFIT----CONTACT ME FOR MORE INFO !

Breakout Wall is a very cool indicator.

It paints a resistance and a support in the chart given by a " " number of candles ( you can choose the parameter ),and give you an alert when a candle closes below a support or above a resistance.Very important tool if you trade daily candles for example.....

Just close your pc and don't stress in front of the charts!You can attach the indicator in every timeframe or pair you want.


Please,feel free to contact me for everything you need!

Happy Trading :)

Reviews 2
Maans Petter Erixon
332
Maans Petter Erixon 2021.02.12 14:33 
 

Good indicator and good support from the seller. I also love the sellers other indicator "Broken Trendline Alert" - very useful!

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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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Giovanna Talio
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https://t.me/Xonxonxonxonxonxon GIVE A LOOK TO MY OTHER PRODUCTS ! 100 % PER MONTH PROFIT----CONTACT ME FOR MORE INFO ! There are patterns that are more affidable then others.One of the most important is the  engulfing pattern .It is very helpful to understand if there is a change of trend. This indicator find for you affidable engulfing patterns and send you an alert when a pattern is completely formed . To make this alert indicator more reliable,there is a parameter that you can change relat
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GIVE A LOOK TO MY OTHER PRODUCTS ! 100 % PER MONTH PROFIT----CONTACT ME FOR MORE INFO ! Smoothed MA cross alert,is a cool indicator that notificate you directly on your telephone or email when 2 Smoothed Moving average ( you choose the parameters ) crosses. This is very important when you want to know a change of trend and you can't stay in front of your pc! The indicator give you the alert just when the next bar opens ,so give you a more accurate entry. Please ask me for more info... You find
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MACD Cross Alert
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GIVE A LOOK TO MY OTHER PRODUCTS ! 100 % PER MONTH PROFIT----CONTACT ME FOR MORE INFO !                 MACD Cross Alert is a tool indicator that notificate directly to your phone whenever the signal line crosses the base line. For more accurate signals,crosses are filtered like this : Buy Signal : SIGNAL LINE CROSSES ABOVE BASE LINE AND BOTH ARE ABOVE THE 0 VALUE Sell Signal : SIGNAL LINE CROSSES BELOW BASE LINE AND BOTH ARE BELOW THE 0 VALUE The parameters of MACD are customizable to your pr
EA Engulfing Pattern
Giovanna Talio
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GIVE A LOOK TO MY OTHER PRODUCTS ! 100 % PER MONTH PROFIT----CONTACT ME FOR MORE INFO ! ENGULFING PATTER EA IS AN EXPERT ADVISOR THAT OPENS POSITION BASED ON THE " ENGULFING CANDLESTICK PATTERN "  FREE INDICATOR HERE  ------>>>>   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/62135?source=Site+Profile+Seller PLEASE KINDLY NOTE THAT THIS EA IS NOT OPTIMIZED AND WITH STANDARD SET IS NOT PROFITABLE.SO PLEASE OPTIMIZE THIS ROBOT BEFORE GOING LIVE . THE ROBOT OPENS POSITIONS IN CERTAIN CONDITIONS : ADX_mu
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GIVE A LOOK TO MY OTHER PRODUCTS ! 100 % PER MONTH PROFIT----CONTACT ME FOR MORE INFO ! Morning and evening star are 2 famous and reliable candlestick patterns, very helpful to understand an imminent change of trend. This indicator finds for you this patterns on your chart and send you an alert just when a pattern is 100 % formed. To make this indicator more reliable,you can choose the body lenght in pips of the last bar closed ( so the reversing one ),and you can, by this ,making more or less
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GIVE A LOOK TO MY OTHER PRODUCTS ! LOOK AT THIS SIGNAL :   Strategies Double MA Cross Alert,is a cool indicator that notificate you directly on your telephone or email when 2 Moving average ( you choose the parameters ) crosses. This is very important when you want to know a change of trend and you can't stay in front of your pc! The indicator give you the alert just when the next bar opens ,so give you a more accurate entry. Please ask me for more info... Happy trading ! :)
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GIVE A LOOK TO MY OTHER PRODUCTS ! 100 % PER MONTH PROFIT----CONTACT ME FOR MORE INFO ! What Is the Average True Range (ATR)? The average true range (ATR) is a technical analysis indicator, introduced by market technician J. Welles Wilder Jr. in his book   New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems,   that   measures market volatility   by decomposing the entire range of an asset price for that period. The true range indicator is taken as the greatest of the following: current high less the cur
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Martina Advisor
Giovanna Talio
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GIVE A LOOK TO MY OTHER PRODUCTS ! 100 % PER MONTH PROFIT----CONTACT ME FOR MORE INFO ! THANKS FOR TRUST IN OUR PRODUCT AND SUPPORT US ! Martina Advisor 2021 is a 100 % Automatic System . Based on severals indicators on different timeframes and a SECRET TRENDING INDICATOR BUILT IN SYSTEM CHARACTERISTICS: TAKE PROFIT AND STOP LOSS FOR EVERY POSITION SIMPLE SETTINGS PLUG AND PLAY  RECOVERING SYSTEM FOR EVERY LOSS STARTING ALSO FROM 560 USD CENTS PASSED STRESS BACKTEST FROM 2012 TO TODAY WIT
Broken Trendline Alert
Giovanna Talio
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GIVE A LOOK TO MY OTHER PRODUCTS ! 100 % PER MONTH PROFIT----CONTACT ME FOR MORE INFO ! BROKEN TRENDLINE ALERT IS A SIMPLE TOOL INDICATOR. JUST DRAW IN YOUR CHART A DYNAMIC OR STATIC TRENDLINE,AND THE INDICATOR WILL SEND YOU ALERT WHENEVER THE PRICE CROSSES BELOW OR ABOVE YOUR DRAWN TRENDLINE. IT WORKS IN ANY TIMEFRAME AND ANY CHART YOU WANT.JUST GOT A VPS AND DON'T STRESS IN FRONT OF YOUR COMPUTER. FOR ANY KIND OF QUESTION ,FEEL FREE TO CONTACT ME! HAPPY TRADING :)
Parabolic SAR Alert
Giovanna Talio
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GIVE A LOOK TO MY OTHER PRODUCTS ! 100 % PER MONTH PROFIT----CONTACT ME FOR MORE INFO ! The Parabolic SAR (PSAR) helps trader identifying direction of the stock movement and also provides them with the entry and exit. This indicator on the chart appears as a series of dots either above or below the price bars. When the Dots are below the price bar is then the price movement is considered to be bullish and when the Dots are above the price bar then the price movement is considered to be bearish
CCI Alert
Giovanna Talio
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GIVE A LOOK TO MY OTHER PRODUCTS ! 100 % PER MONTH PROFIT----CONTACT ME FOR MORE INFO ! The Commodity Channel Index (CCI) measures the current price level relative to an average price level over a given period of time. CCI is relatively high when prices are far above their average. CCI is relatively low when prices are far below their average. Using this method, CCI can be used to identify overbought and oversold levels. You can set the period of CCI. The indicator gives an alert when price
General Breakout EA
Giovanna Talio
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GIVE A LOOK TO MY OTHER PRODUCTS ! 100 % PER MONTH PROFIT----CONTACT ME FOR MORE INFO ! PLEASE CONTACT ME FOR BEST SETFILE AFTER BUYING GENERAL BREAKOUT EXPERT ADVISOR The EA is 100 % automatic.Suitable for FTMO. Works on breakout levels with SL and TP for every position and a system of trailing for bad positions.SL & TP are put in strategic level points automatically by an innovative algo system. It's possible to use a fixed lot for the first position,or a automatic lot.( If you have doubs
World Stocks Time Levels
Giovanna Talio
Indicators
GIVE A LOOK TO MY OTHER PRODUCTS ! 100 % PER MONTH PROFIT----CONTACT ME FOR MORE INFO ! No stress in front of pc! This very useful tool,makes for you low and high of 4 major stocks exchange in the world: Tokyo,Sidney,London,NY. There are also some parameters for colors of levels and choosing of the exchange levels you want to see on your chart . Apply your strategy with the help of this powerfull tool... For any answer I am here :) Enjoy your setup :)
Daily High Low Indicator
Giovanna Talio
Indicators
GIVE A LOOK TO MY OTHER PRODUCTS ! 100 % PER MONTH PROFIT----CONTACT ME FOR MORE INFO ! THANKS FOR TRUST IN OUR PRODUCT AND SUPPORT US ! NO MORE STRESS IN FRONT OF THE PC ! THIS POWERFULL INDICATOR PRINTS THE HIGH AND THE LOW OF THE DAILY CANDLE THAT YOU PREFER ( CUSTOMIZABLE IN THE PARAMETERS;0 FOR ACTUAL CANDLE,1 FOR PREVIOUS DAY ECC... ) ALSO THE COLOR OF THE LINES IS CUSTOMIZABLE AND THERE IS AN OPTION TO RECEIVE ALERTS WHEN THE PRICE TOUCHES THE HIGH OR LOW OF THE CANDLE YOU CHOOSE.
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80053930 2021.04.14 21:16 
 

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Maans Petter Erixon
332
Maans Petter Erixon 2021.02.12 14:33 
 

Good indicator and good support from the seller. I also love the sellers other indicator "Broken Trendline Alert" - very useful!

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