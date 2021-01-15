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Breakout Wall is a very cool indicator.

It paints a resistance and a support in the chart given by a " n " number of candles ( you can choose the parameter ),and give you an alert when a candle closes below a support or above a resistance.Very important tool if you trade daily candles for example.....

Just close your pc and don't stress in front of the charts!You can attach the indicator in every timeframe or pair you want.





Please,feel free to contact me for everything you need!

Happy Trading :)