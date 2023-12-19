Stratos Bora

4.71

Stratos Bora is a trading robot for the trading on forex. Designed to harness the power of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator, it offers 12 strategies to cater to every trader's style.

Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, Stratos Bora provides a seamless trading experience, ensuring you're always at the forefront of market opportunities.


Important Information Revealed

Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive additional set files! Do you want a powerful EA? Check Golden Mirage MT4!


Why Download Stratos Bora?

- Diverse Strategies: With 12 unique strategies, Stratos Bora is like having a dozen EAs in one. From the classic Ichimoku signals to innovative reverse strategies, Stratos Bora adapts to your trading preferences.

- Customizable Settings: Tailor your trading with an array of adjustable parameters. Control your risk, manage your trades, and set your own schedule with precision.

- Intelligent Trade Management: Stratos Bora doesn't just open trades; it nurtures them. With features like autolot, take profit adjustments, and loss caps, your trades are in good hands.


Download here the: Quick Start Guide


Recommendations

Symbol EURUSD, AUDCAD and Others
Timeframe M15, H1 and Others
Test From 2003
Settings Default or set files
Brokers Low spread
Minimum Deposit 100 usd or higher
Market Entry method Market Order
Tester Method tick by tick


Settings

- Start Trade Volume: This is the initial size of the trade that the EA will execute. It is expressed in lot size.
- Autolot: When enabled, the EA will automatically calculate the trade volume based on the account balance and the specified risk level.
- Risk level: This determines the amount of lot used based on the account balance when Autolot is enabled.
- Unique Magic Number: A unique identifier for the trades opened by this EA, allowing it to manage its trades separately from others.
- Spread Allowed: The maximum spread, in points, that the EA will accept for executing trades.
- Max Concurrent Orders: The maximum number of trades that the EA can have open at the same time.
- Enable Concurrent Buying And Selling: If set to true, the EA can have both buy and sell orders open at the same time.
- Max Trade Volume: The maximum volume that a single trade can have. If set to 0, this feature is disabled.
- Allow New Series: Determines whether the EA is allowed to start new series of trades.
- Permit Buy Orders: If true, the EA is allowed to place buy orders.
- Permit Sell Orders: If true, the EA is allowed to place sell orders.
- Single Trade Per Bar: Restricts the EA to executing only one trade per bar or candlestick on the chart.
- Trade Execution Timeframe: The timeframe on which the EA will execute trades.
- Bar Opening Alternation: This parameter can be used to alternate the bar opening for trade execution.

    For an explanation of all settings, please download the Quick Start Guide. If you need further assistance, feel free to contact me!

    Recensioni 94
    Giuseppe Di Legge
    398
    Giuseppe Di Legge 2025.10.05 20:01 
     

    Lo sto usando in demo da più di 4 mesi su EUR-USD TF: H1 con impostazioni di default. Risultati stabili e consistenti. Tra pochi giorni lo passero sul mio conto reale. TOP!

    MattGo
    144
    MattGo 2025.09.17 22:50 
     

    Perfect! I like this EA

    angelwings61
    90
    angelwings61 2025.08.29 13:30 
     

    Very happy with this EA. Found two pairs of metals, doing well for the last month.

