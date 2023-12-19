Stratos Bora

- Start Trade Volume: This is the initial size of the trade that the EA will execute. It is expressed in lot size.

- Autolot: When enabled, the EA will automatically calculate the trade volume based on the account balance and the specified risk level.

- Risk level: This determines the amount of lot used based on the account balance when Autolot is enabled.

- Unique Magic Number: A unique identifier for the trades opened by this EA, allowing it to manage its trades separately from others.

- Spread Allowed: The maximum spread, in points, that the EA will accept for executing trades.

- Max Concurrent Orders: The maximum number of trades that the EA can have open at the same time.

- Enable Concurrent Buying And Selling: If set to true, the EA can have both buy and sell orders open at the same time.

- Max Trade Volume: The maximum volume that a single trade can have. If set to 0, this feature is disabled.