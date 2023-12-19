Stratos Bora
- Versione: 2.0
- Aggiornato: 5 settembre 2024
Stratos Bora is a trading robot for the trading on forex. Designed to harness the power of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator, it offers 12 strategies to cater to every trader's style.
Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, Stratos Bora provides a seamless trading experience, ensuring you're always at the forefront of market opportunities.
Important Information Revealed
Why Download Stratos Bora?
- Diverse Strategies: With 12 unique strategies, Stratos Bora is like having a dozen EAs in one. From the classic Ichimoku signals to innovative reverse strategies, Stratos Bora adapts to your trading preferences.
- Customizable Settings: Tailor your trading with an array of adjustable parameters. Control your risk, manage your trades, and set your own schedule with precision.
- Intelligent Trade Management: Stratos Bora doesn't just open trades; it nurtures them. With features like autolot, take profit adjustments, and loss caps, your trades are in good hands.
Download here the: Quick Start Guide
Recommendations
|Symbol
|EURUSD, AUDCAD and Others
|Timeframe
|M15, H1 and Others
|Test From
|2003
|Settings
|Default or set files
|Brokers
|Low spread
|Minimum Deposit
|100 usd or higher
|Market Entry method
|Market Order
|Tester Method
|tick by tick
Settings
For an explanation of all settings, please download the Quick Start Guide. If you need further assistance, feel free to contact me!
Lo sto usando in demo da più di 4 mesi su EUR-USD TF: H1 con impostazioni di default. Risultati stabili e consistenti. Tra pochi giorni lo passero sul mio conto reale. TOP!