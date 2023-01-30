MultiCurrencyCT

Below you will find the explanation of the complete version of MultiCurrencyCTX not yet published.

MultiCurrencyCTX

Strategy Explanation up to version 1.331

MultiCurrencyCTX  is an Expert Advisor based on ADX indicator and on the DXY index of the US dollar which allows to identify the strength of the US dollar and therefore carry out Buy or Sell operations on the currencies correlated to it.

The EA uses the following currencies for its trading activity:

EURUSD - GBPUSD – USDJPY – USDCAD - USDCHF

The correlation of the DXY index with the first two currencies is inverse, ie when the index is positive SELL positions are opened. When the index is negative, BUY positions are opened.

The correlation with the other currencies is direct ie when the index is positive BUY positions are open while when the index is negative SELL positions are open.

The entry signal is made by the ADX indicator. It detects the side of the trade to open.

In addition the EA checks which is the position of DXY_Index.

If the DXY_Index is significantly positive, it means that USD is strong or quite strong and consequently are allowed only entry signals to open a Buy trade for USDJPY or USDCAD or USDCHF or a Sell Trade for GBPUSD or EURUSD.

On the contrary, if DXY_Index is significantly negative it means that the USD is weak or quite weak and consequently are allowed only entry signal to open a Sell trade for USDJPY or USDCAD or USDCHF or a Buy trade for GBPUSD or EURUSD.  

Trades are opened with a Take Profit fixed by the user. In addition, user can set a amount of BreakEven points.

Instead to fix an amount of Stop Loss, the EA, when an open trade goes in loss over a certain amount (Trigger*TriggerMulti), opens one or more trades, using the same criteria to open normal trades.

The trades opened may have an amount of lots equal to the parameter Lots and with the same direction of the trade in loss or an amount of lots equal to the lots of the trade in loss multiplied by the parameter Multi and with the direction reversed.

To activate the opening of continued or reversal trades, as above stated, the parameter LotsChange must be set to true and the parameter Multi must be set with a value > 0 (default value = 2.5).

Operating in this way the EA tries to close all trades together (trade in loss and continued or reversal trades) with a profit equal to the Target value.

 

Once the trade is open, trades are managed and closed by the main following functions:

a)     Trailing Take Profit

b)     BreakEven

c)     CloseAllOrders

Trailing Take Profit  

This function reduces, the Take Profit applied to the order when opened, with the TralingStep value and the TrlMulti value. To use this function TakeProfit must be set with a good value.

BreakEven set the Stop Loss value over the opening price, with the BreakEvenPips just to create a gain and to cover commission fees.

CloseAllOrders

The function closes, all together one or more trades, when the profit of all trades is over or equal to the Target value.

 

How to tune the EA’s input parameters

The profit of each trade may be done by the value of the Target ( Lots * TargetPoints) or be determined by the TrailingProfit or by the BreakEven function. It depends on the values set in each parameter.

So to tune the EA, change smoothly the combined values of these parameters.

One more parameter that the user may change, to improve EA results, is the PlMn_Threshold set by default to 30.

If you increase this value, you reduce open trades. If you decrease the value, you increase open trades but with a lower level of reliability.

With the default settings the EA opens 100/120 trades per year for each pair. To increase the number of trades and, consequently, of earnings, user can set the parameter TradeOneBar to false and set the parameter MaxOpenOrders to 2. 

So doing, the EA opens two trades for each bar. I suggest no more than 2 in MaxOpenOrders to avoid high drawdown or stop out. The value of parameter Multi may be set to 3.

With the parameter SwapCheck user can ask to the EA to open trades with earning swap only. To activate this, SWapCheck must be set to true.

All tests have  done with an account balance of USD 1,000.00 with a leverage account 1:500.

 

No trading Time for News - IntraDay

The EA has three intraday time range that the user can set in order to avoid the opening of trades during the issues of breaking economic news.

The time to set is the GMT time. The EA adds or subtracts to the GMT time the ManualGMT_Offset representing hours in + or in – respect to the Broker time.

So user has to set the GMT_Offset with the sign + to add to GMT time or with the sign – to subtract to GMT time.

For example: the time of the broker ICMarketsSC has 3 hours more respect to GMT time.

 

Main default Settings    vers 1.331

 

PlMn_Theshold, represents the minimum level to be reached by PLusADX or MinusADX to trigger the entry signal.

DailyChgDXY_Target, represents the minimum value to be reached by DXY_Index to trigger the entry signal (default 0).

TradeOneBar, if set to true allows the opening of one trade per bar only.

Lots, represents the amount of lots per each trade to open.

MaxOpenOrders, represents the max quantity of open orders ( default 5).

LotsChnge, if set to true, allows the opening of trades with the same sign of previous trade or reversed trades when an existing trade have a loss over the amount of Target*TargetMulti.

Multi, represents the multiplier used by the EA, when LotsChnge is set to true, to calculate the amount of lots of trades to be opened with the same sign or with reversed sign, to absorb the current loss.

BreakEvenPips, represents the quantity of points added to the opening price by the function BreakEven to set the Stop Loss.

TargetPoints, represents the quantity of points to be multiplied by the amount of Lots parameter to calculate the Target value.

TargetMulti, represents the multiplier of the Target.

SwapCheck , if set to true, EA opens trades with earning swap only.

UseNoTradingHours, if set to true, allows user to set 3 couple of time in order to stop trades opening during the time chosen ahead of economic news.

 

 

 

 


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ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Neural Cortex
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURON CORTEX The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the 5M and 15m backtest ; better in real EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most neural EAs sell you one network and call it artificial intelligence. Neuron Cortex runs five independent recurrent networks in parallel — a swarm — and refuses to touch the market unless four of them agree. One net is an opinion. Five nets in agreement is a signal. This is the distilled product of a decade of l
Sailing Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (2)
Experts
Expert Advisor Sailing Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The EA combines momentum analysis, volatility-based market modeling, and an advanced scalping algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities while applying intelligent position management for consistent execution and disciplined risk control. To improve trade quality, Sailing Gold includes an optional Moving Average (MA) trend filter, enabling the EA to tr
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.74 (568)
Experts
EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller      Inputs Value  ·       
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.5 (6)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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NearTheMarket
Gianfranco Tanzi
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NearTheMarket is a fully automated trading EA  with an excelent predicting criteria to enter into Market. First it opens market orders, buy or sell, with a predefined Take Profit. If after a specified time the trade is still open, the robobot deletes the Take Profit and opens a limited order with a lots amount equal to a multiple of lots of the market order. The mission of the robot is to get the PayOffPrice (average price of the net position) closer to market price. Again, if open orders are on
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FRTScalping
Gianfranco Tanzi
1 (1)
Experts
This Expert Advisor is our latest trading system and it is designed to work with EURUSD and GBPUSD . This EA produces good results with medium spreads. It opens a market order following the market trend and then it opens  Market Orders with different amount of lots to close all orders or single order in profit with small amounts. To close trades, it uses a cumulated closing function or a closing function for each trade opened. It works with  all time frames, better with lower TF,  and you can us
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FRT PriceAction Lite
Gianfranco Tanzi
Experts
This EA opens trades when a trend inversion occurs. Trades are normaly closed one by one. When an open trades must be recoverd, the EA opens reverse trades using the same criteria of standard orders. This is  the free and limited version of the FRT PriceAction Pro.  I suggest to use this EA, first with EURUSD at M1 or D1 , on an ECN account with a good leverage and low spread + commissions (not over 7 USD per lot). If you attach the robot to more than one parity on the same account, remember to
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NetRecoveryManagerATR
Gianfranco Tanzi
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NetRecoveryMangerATR    is an Expert Advisor that starts from a net long/short position and then opens additional positions using ATR-based levels, with a dynamic multiplier, and closes everything when the net PL exceeds a target. The opening of the first position is done automatically by the EA when market conditions, mobile averages and price action criteria, are met. The EA may be attached to any currency chart. EA will attribute automatically a specific MagicNumber to each used chart. The ti
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