Baby Shark Pro MT5

Baby Shark Pro EA works using a series of indicators, mainly the RSI. This is an EA that uses martingale, so use with caution.

But Baby Shark Pro EA gives you the ability to change the multiplier parameter, which allows it to decrease the martingale level. Thus, you determine the risk level you want.

Unlike most of the other martingale, EA’s This doesn’t place random entries, rather it is riding on market movement RSI > 50. If the market moved the opposite direction after the first entry, the next entry is compounded by the multiplier.

Please test in a demo account first for at least a week. Also, Make yourself familiar and understand how Baby Shark Pro EA works, then only use it in a real account.


Recommendations

  • Best on M5 Timeframe
  • Recommended to use on EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, and EURJPY (Work best on EURUSD)
  • Minimum of $100 cent Account for each pair
  • Recommend running this EA 24/5 on a VPS
  • Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: ICMarket , NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Tickmill 


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MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Grid EA Pro RSI MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Grid EA Pro RSI  is an professional Grid advisor works according to RSI ( Relative Strength Index ) indicators. And has the function of Reducing the Drawdown on the account by overlapping unprofitable orders. The chart displays information about the profit. - Use default setting for GBPUSD, GBPJPY timeframe H1/M5  - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM - It good to combo with Buy Sell Signals  to follow Trend and Sellect Buy Only/Sell Only f
Forex Daily Scalping EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Forex Daily Scalping EA is a professional scalping advisor for daily work on the FOREX currency market. In trading, along with experience, traders usually come to understand that the levels of accumulation of stop orders, price and time play a significant role in the market. - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM PARAMETERS: PRICE - the price distance to be covered in the allotted time period; TIME - time allotted in seconds; HL_PERIOD - n
Gold Miner MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Miner MT4 strategy is based on the search for areas of concentration of prices of large buyers and sellers. In such zones, short-term trends are usually generated. This is a grid EA, but thanks to the function of overlapping unprofitable orders, it is able to withstand large drawdowns and recover the account. Works well on volatile pairs and gold (XAUUSD,   GBPUSD, USDCAD, EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, NZDUSD ...       ). It has many useful functions, such as closing orders on Friday or w
StopLoss and TakeProfit Utility MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Utilities
StopLoss and TakeProfit Utility MT4 for automatic setting of stop loss and take profit levels. Created by a professional trader for traders.   The utility   works with any market orders opened by a trader manually or using advisors. Can filter trades by magic number. The utility can work with any number of orders simultaneously. WHAT THE UTILITY CAN DO: Set virtual stop loss and take profit from 1 pip Real   stop loss and take profit W ork with each order separately (   stop loss and take prof
StopLoss and TakeProfit Utility MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Utilities
StopLoss and TakeProfit Utility MT5 for automatic setting of stop loss and take profit levels. Created by a professional trader for traders.   The utility   works with any market orders opened by a trader manually or using advisors. Can filter trades by magic number. The utility can work with any number of orders simultaneously. WHAT THE UTILITY CAN DO: Set virtual stop loss and take profit from 1 pip Real   stop loss and take profit W ork with each order separately (   stop loss and take prof
Trend is Friends
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
5 (1)
Indicators
Trend is Friends is an line Indicator used as an assistant tool for your trading strategy. The indicator analyzes the standard deviation of bar close for a given period and generates a buy or sell trend if the deviation increases. It good to combo with Martingale EA to follow Trend and Sellect Buy Only/Sell Only for EA work Semi-Automatic. You can use this  Indicator with any EAs in my Products.
FREE
Photocopy MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Utilities
Photocopy MT4 is an Copier of transactions through Telegram channel. Will help you instantly publish your trade in Telegram channel or copy trades from Telegram channel. The utility can work in two directions by receiving signals in MT4 and transmitting signals to Telegram   . No more missed deals No more panic Capital Management Ease of use You can use it for: Copying your own deals through Telegram channel (via the Internet); Copying trades from MT5 to MT4 and vice versa. Propagation of signa
FREE
The King EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
4.2 (5)
Experts
If you are looking for a Best Grid EA. DON'T MISS IT! The King EA combine 2 Strategy, which strategy in all top Grid EA Include in The King EA. With only 1 EA, you can change setting to use many Strategy you want to get good result. SETTING #30 for EUR USD H4, GBPUSD/ GBPJPY M30/H1, Gold M1/M15 - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM - It good to combo with Buy Sell Signals  to follow Trend and Sellect Buy Only/Sell Only for EA work Semi-Au
Killer Market MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Killer Market MT4 is an advisor with a system for "Resolving" a basket of unprofitable orders, a news filter, a filter for open positions on other trading instruments and the function of sending trading signals to your Telegram channel. The Expert Advisor can be used to restore unprofitable positions on the account as a utility to bring trades to breakeven that you opened with your hands or other Expert Advisors. Works inside a linear regression channel, input on several conditions. The signa
Night Vision Scalper EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Night Vision Scalper EA is a scalping system for working in a calm market at night. Does not use martingale or grid. Suitable for all brokers, including American brokers with FIFO rules. All orders are accompanied by a virtual stop loss and take profit in pips, the values can be either fixed or dynamic. It also has a virtual trailing stop and breakeven. The chart displays information on the speed of order execution and slippage. - Min deposit: 100$, Standard setting for  EURUSD M5 - Recommend
Walking Steps EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Walking Steps EA is a scalping Expert Advisor designed to work in a volatile market. It is suitable for working with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. All orders are accompanied by a virtual stop loss and take profit in pips, and there are also breakeven and trailing stop functions. The chart displays information on the speed of order execution and slippage. Advisor does not use martingale or grid. The EA does not depend on
EA GAP Strategy
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
EA GAP Strategy MT4  - Expert Advisor for trading on gaps. This strategy is very popular in the  FOREX  market - when a gap arises on the chart, then most often the price then closes it. Advisor rarely trades, mainly at the opening of a new week on Monday, so testing should be carried out over a large period of time. The most volatile pairs are suitable for work: GBPUSD, USDCAD, EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, NZDUSD. - Min deposit: 100$ - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness
Forex Miner EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
5 (2)
Experts
Các chiến lược theo dõi xu hướng chính xác - Forex Miner EA dựa trên xu hướng mạnh hiện tại. - Được xây dựng với sự kết hợp của nhiều chỉ báo xu hướng để đạt được kết quả tốt nhất hàng ngày. - Theo thống kê, 95% nhà giao dịch trên thị trường này, thật không may, đã mất đi số tiền khó nhọc kiếm được và yếu tố chính là quản lý tiền kém, chỉ thu được lợi nhuận nhỏ và thua lỗ lớn. Robot của chúng tôi được thiết kế để theo dõi xu hướng mạnh hiện tại, do đó rủi ro được giảm thiểu và lợi nhuận thu
Money Printer EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
2 (1)
Experts
Money Printer EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold and Forex. - It good to combo with Buy Sell Signals  to follow Trend and Sellect Buy Only/Sell Only for EA work Semi-Automatic. - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM  SETTINGS Max order - Maximum of orders. Open new series -  on / off beginning of a new series of orders. Start lots -  start lot. Trade Buy -  allow the adviser to buy. Trade Sell -  allow the advis
Sniper Extended EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
5 (1)
Experts
Sniper Extended EA  uses short-term trading - night scalping, not using martingale. Indicators used: ATR, RSI, Stochastic, CCI, WPR, DeMarker, RVI. Each indicator can be used optionally on/off. The strategy of the adviser is based on an assessment of the strength of the trend and the finding of correction / reversal points; it compares the absolute values of the rise and fall of the market over a certain time period. Filters are used for news, delay, spread expansion, increased volatility, slipp
Multi currency EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Multi currency EA is a fully automated multi-currency Expert Advisor. Does not use Martingale and grid trading. Uses stop loss to protect funds. It trades pending orders at acceptable time. Unengaged pending orders are deleted after the EA stops trading. Market Execution — Market Execution is applied — take profit and stop loss are placed after the order is executed and modified by the EA's settings. The EA is meant for trading EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, EURG
Adaptive Trading EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Adaptive Trading EA is an multicurrency Expert Advisor uses based on a position averaging. Stop loss can be calculated in currency or by drawdown in % of the balance. I recommend that you withdraw your profit regularly! The product is designed for 4 and 5-digit quotes. VPS server is recommended. Timeframes: M30-H4. Recommended minimum deposit – 1 000 units of the base currency. Setup The EA is launched on several low spread symbols simultaneously (for example, EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, US
Moving Average Grid
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Moving Average Grid EA is a grid Expert Advisor. It features several trading strategies based on Moving Average. It works on minute bar Open prices. Virtual trailing stop, stop loss and take profit can be set in pips, in the deposit currency or as a percentage of the balance. Depending on the settings, different orders may be opened for diversifying risks. Their closure can be either an oppositely directed or unidirectional basket of orders. The order grid is adaptive and is made of market order
Price Fluctuations EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Price Fluctuations EA is an advisor w ithout indicator advisor to accelerate the deposit   , it works on price fluctuations,   and   has the function of reducing the drawdown on the account by overlapping unprofitable orders.   The chart displays information about the profit. OPTIONS: DISTANCE - distance that the price must travel in N seconds; TIMER_SEC - timer in seconds after which the distance will be updated; START_LOT - initial lot; LOT_MULTIPLIER - lot multiplier in the order grid; MAX_
Forex Daily Scalping EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Forex Daily Scalping EA is a professional scalping advisor for daily work on the FOREX currency market. In trading, along with experience, traders usually come to understand that the levels of accumulation of stop orders, price and time play a significant role in the market. - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM PARAMETERS: PRICE - the price distance to be covered in the allotted time period; TIME - time allotted in seconds; HL_PERIOD - n
Sharp Price Movements EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
The Expert Advisor works on sharp price movements; it can apply open position locking and pyramiding. Virtual stops are used (take profit, trailing stop), to limit losses, order locking and stop loss are used in% of balance. At the same time, several dozens of orders can be opened and the advisor will need free funds to exit the locks and close all positions for total profit, this should be taken into account when choosing the number of instruments for trading. The work of the adviser does not
Professional Scalping
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Professional Scalping EA is an automated professional scalping Expert Advisor designed to work in the   FOREX market   . The strategy uses the relative strength index ( RSI ) and the average true range ( ATR ) in order to determine the best entry points into the market. Advisor is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. The most volatile pairs are suitable for work: GBPUSD, USDCAD, EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, NZDUSD . - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness,
Breakeven Utility MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Utilities
Breakeven Utility MT4 automatically setting breakeven levels, transfers trades to breakeven   when passing a given distance   . Allows you to minimize risks. Created by a professional trader for traders.       Utility       works with any market orders opened manually by a trader or using advisors. Can filter trades by magic number. The utility can work with any number of orders simultaneously. WHAT THE UTILITY CAN DO: Install virtulnoe levels   bezubytka from 1 pip I nstall real   levels of  
Risk Control Utility MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Utilities
Risk Control Utility MT4   designed for manual trading. It helps to calculate and control your risks, transfer transactions to breakeven and accompany positions with trailing stop. Easy to set up and use. It can be used for calculating a trading lot, calculating stop loss and take profit levels. Works with currency pairs, CFDs, stocks, indices, futures, cryptocurrencies Displays   volume,   potential loss and profit before   placing an order Ability to set the expiration time of a pending order
Trailing Stop Utility MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Utilities
Trailing Stop Utility MT4 for automatic closing of deals by trailing stop levels.  Allows you to take the maximum from the profit. Created by a professional trader for traders.   Utility   works with any market orders opened manually by a trader or using advisors. Can filter trades by magic number. The utility can work with any number of orders simultaneously. WHAT THE UTILITY CAN DO: Set virtual   trailing stop   levels from 1 pip Set real   trailing stop   levels W ork with each order separat
Breakout and Rebound EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Breakout and Rebound EA works using the opening prices of new bars. The strategy is based on the breakout/rebound from newly formed support and resistance levels. The support/resistance levels are identified using a narrow range of fluctuations in High/Low price of the bar for the period n. Entries are made in the direction of the initial movement from a level +/- n points. The EA is designed for intraday trading with all major currency pairs on any timeframe. Any trading style can be used, whi
Blue Dollar EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Blue Dollar EA is based on a multifunctional template and is designed for intraday trading with all major currency pairs on any timeframe. The strategy is based on analysis of price action within the daily volatility range for a given period. The EA has a vast set of features - it can be configured for any trading style, which makes it not just a trading robot, but a multifunctional flexible designer. The EA applies order placement levels, stop loss, take profit and trailing stop levels invisibl
Red Dollar EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Red Dollar EA is a non-standard Expert Advisor, which can't be attributed to any particular type. It adjusts to the current market situation. The EA uses time and price information, trades using pending orders. The number of trades can differ from a few deals per month, up to dozens a week, it all depends on the current market conditions, settings, and the number of financial instruments traded. VPS is required for stable operation, minimum deposit is 1,000$ of the base currency. Timeframe does
Grid EA Pro RSI MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
5 (2)
Experts
Grid EA Pro RSI  là một cố vấn lưới chuyên nghiệp hoạt động theo các chỉ báo RSI (Chỉ số sức mạnh tương đối). Và có chức năng Giảm Drawdown trên tài khoản bằng cách chồng các lệnh không có lãi. Biểu đồ hiển thị thông tin về lợi nhuận. - Sử dụng cài đặt mặc định cho khung thời gian GBPUSD, GBPJPY H1/M5 - Khuyến nghị nhà môi giới ECN có SPREAD THẤP: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM - Thật tốt khi kết hợp với Tín hiệu Mua Bán để theo dõi Xu hướng và Chỉ Bán/Chỉ Mua cho công việ
Reversal Arrow MT4 EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Reversal Arrow MT4 EA is an Expert Advisor based looking for possible price reversals. It can be used as an additional or as the main tool for your trading strategy. The indicator uses the timeframe it is launched at. At a new bar, the Expert Advisor calculates how many candlesticks have exceeded the previous High, and how many candlesticks have been registered below the previous Low. Then it calculates the ratio between them. If there have been more higher candlesticks, the indicator draws a bu
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