SFT Smart Arrows

Arrow signal indicator for scalping

Has three sensitivity levels



Quickly detects changes in price direction and provides signals to open positions

Equipped with built-in audio and visual alerts about trend changes.

Can send notifications to a smartphone or email.

Works on all timeframes, all currency pairs, metals, indices and cryptocurrencies.

Can be used when working with binary options.





Distinctive features

Does not redraw;

Three sensitivity options;

Three types of alerts;

Simple and clear setup;

Works on all timeframes and all trading instruments;

Suitable for trading currencies, indices, metals, options and cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.);

Suitable for manual trading and for use in creating trading robots (advisers);

Can be used as a stand-alone trading system, as well as in conjunction with other indicators.

Indicator settings



Sensitivity - sensitivity High, Medium, Low;

- sensitivity High, Medium, Low; Alert Message - display a message and sound confirmation of the signal;

- display a message and sound confirmation of the signal; Alert Email - sends signals by email, instructions for setting up the terminal here ;

- sends signals by email, instructions for setting up the terminal here ; Alert Mobile - sends to the phone via an installed mobile terminal, setup instructions here ;

Trading Recommendations

When the red arrow appears, open Sell or Put (for options)

When the blue arrow appears open Buy or Call (for options)

open Buy or Call (for options) The direction of the trade should correspond to the direction of the trend on a higher time frame.

Exit a transaction based on a reverse signal or established SL and TP.

When using SL and TP, it is advisable to set SL behind the arrow or at the nearest extremum, TP = 1..2 * SL.

Proven to be used together with SFT Stable Swing and and SFT Fibo Smart Pivot indicators



We wish you stable and profitable trading



