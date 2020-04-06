Space Trader x5

Space Trader x5


✅Forex Robot✅

 

✅Is an fully automated Forex Robot for MT4 Terminal Trading.

 

✅The default settings are already profitable. But you can test and adjust the files to your needs.


✅There are more then 25 Indicators built in to filter as much as possible,


 ✅You can also join the Telegram Channel here

 ✅ https://t.me/+rbMoGQwS0WdjNGU0

https://t.me/+Ft3Q8y4akvxjN2Jk


  • 🔈100 % automated✅
  • 🔈different settings available✅
  • 🔈simple TP and SL✅
  • 🔈Trailing Stop✅
  • 🔈Martingale✅
  • 🔈For ALL Pairs✅
  • 🔈For All Time Frames✅

👌Perfect to catch overbought and over sold trends in the market.

👌The EA uses 3 different indicator to execute the trade.

👌Perfect for Longterm investment.


📊That one works also on Cent Accounts .

I wish every single trader the maximum success. But please trade responsible.

Good luck to everyone of you.



Buyers of this product also purchase
