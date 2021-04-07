Huracan Hedger EA

  • Experts
  • JANOSCH REICHERT
    JANOSCH REICHERT

    JANOSCH REICHERT

    • Independent Trader and Developer at  mql5
    • Germany
    • 1211
    Hello Traders,
    My name is Janosch Reichert. I am a trader for more than 5 years.
    I focus mainly on the automated Trading, developting automated strategys, optimizing them and creating Portfolios with them.
    2 topics 6 comments
  • Version: 1.10
  • Updated: 6 May 2021
  • Activations: 15


You can  get a Bonus: Get my Bolide EA for free, after rating the Huracan Hedger


Huracan Hedger EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for smart Hedging/Grid Trading. This System is designed very simple and it´s very easy to understand the EA, even for beginners.The EA is focused on the AUDNZD Market- But can be Optimized for every Currency Pair, Index, Stock etc. It is a system designed to restore unprofitable positions, with the integrated Martingale function, if the trade does not go into profit.  The Strategy passed my long Term Backtests since 2004 very stable.

You will have other Trades than my Signal. Thats normal, because the EA opens Positions directly after activating it. Huracan Hedger does not need a special entry strategy, it uses Pairs, that have a low Pip value combined with a low volatility. The EA works so good for AUDNZD  because AUDNZD has the lowest Pipvalue and one of the lowest volatility of the minor/major pairs.


Please join my Telegram Group here: https://t.me/joinchat/2izTYY0gyOM2YTMy

In this Group, we can share our results of my EA´s and talk a litlle about Trading, especially automated Trading.

I am happy about everyone, who´s joining my Group. 


Recommendations: 

Currency Pairs and Timframe:  best results with the current settings for AUDNZD on M5 Timeframe. AUDCAD  has also a very stable Backtest. But with high Drawdown.

  I will add new functions, Currency Pairs and Timeframes. I will also share new Sets in the Discussion Tab. Please look in the Discussion section of the Huracan Hedger EA, to find a Directory of the  EA. This Directory includes all Backtests,   If you are in the Metatrader 4 Terminal, please click here to come to the Comments section of the Huracan Hedger)

Account Type:  ECN Hedging Account (You can use it with a standart account too, but it could have a negative influence on the performance, because of the bigger Spreads)

Broker: ICmarkets, Alpari, Tickmill (you can test it for your own individual Broker, It should be a Broker with low Spreads and should allow Hedging)

Leverage: 1:500

Deposit: The Account size sould be at least as larg as the maximum Drawdown. Recommended is the double Size of the Maximum Drawdown

Backtest: Starting Balance for Backtesting AUDNZD should be at least 1500$


Demo Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/975601

LiveSignal will follow here: At the moment I am broke and I don't have the money to make a big enough real account. I'll do it, when i have enough money :)


Settings

  • Lotsize fixed trading lot
  • Lot Multiplier - lot multiplier for the following trades
  • Maximum number of trades  - Limit for maximum Numbers of trades
  • Close Maximum Orders  - use Maximum number of trades
  • Take Profit (Pips) - Take Profit in Pips for every order
  • Distance between trades (Pips) - Grid Step between orders in Pips 
  • Magic Number  - unique EA magic number
  • Start hour - Start hour for allow opening trades
  • End hour - End hour for allow opening trades


🔴 For any questions about the EA you can write me a message . 🔴

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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.8 (5)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Bolide EA
JANOSCH REICHERT
Experts
Bolide EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on  Moving Average combined with Martingale. This System is designed very simple and it is very easy to use.  The opening for the first Grid order is calculated by two moving averages. After opening the first order, calculated by the MAs, the EA will continue opening positions in a distance, wich can be calculated by you in the EA´s Settings. The Strategy passed my long Term Backtests since 2001 very stable for the most currency pairs listed be
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Peter Robert Lane
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Peter Robert Lane 2022.01.06 09:06 
 

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Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.05.10 11:24 
 

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