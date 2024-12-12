Please thoroughly test demo the indicator in your preferred trading conditions before making a purchase decision.

Your satisfaction and confidence in its performance are paramount. MT MERIT TLC (Trend Line Channel) :

The TLC indicator identifies reversal or breakout signals using plotted trend line channels relative to the current price. It is tailored for manual traders who manage risk independently (Stop Loss, Take Profit, Risk-Reward). Indicator for traders who prefer manual trading.







TRADE: Forex and Binary Option





TIME FRAME: All Time Frame

SYMBOL PAIR: All Symbol



SETTINGS:



CALCULATE BARS: Value or bars used must be large enough to calculate trend line channel.



TREND LINE CHANNEL(TLC): Input the trendline distance multiplier.

For reverse trading the higher the data you input, the less signals. But the accuracy will be higher.

For break out trading it's time to change the trend. Fundamentals analysis of the economy will give you an advantage.

TLC Line out up for Stop Loss

TLC Line in up for Sell or Buy

TLC Line mid for Take Profit (Line mid not setting)

TLC Line in down for Buy or Sell

TLC Line out down for Stop Loss



SHOW PRICE: Select ON|OFF (Price: SELL, BUY, SL, TP)





