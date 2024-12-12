MT Merit TLC

Please thoroughly test demo the indicator in your preferred trading conditions before making a purchase decision.
Your satisfaction and confidence in its performance are paramount.

MT MERIT TLC (Trend Line Channel) :

The TLC indicator identifies reversal or breakout signals using plotted trend line channels relative to the current price. 

It is tailored for manual traders who manage risk independently (Stop Loss, Take Profit, Risk-Reward).

Indicator for traders who prefer manual trading.



TRADE: Forex and Binary Option

TIME FRAME:  All Time Frame

SYMBOL PAIR: All Symbol



SETTINGS:

CALCULATE BARS: Value or bars used must be large enough to calculate trend line channel.

TREND LINE CHANNEL(TLC): Input the trendline distance multiplier.

  For reverse trading the higher the data you input, the less signals. But the accuracy will be higher.
  For break out trading it's time to change the trend. Fundamentals analysis of the economy will give you an advantage.
TLC Line out up for Stop Loss
TLC Line in up for Sell or Buy
TLC Line mid for Take Profit (Line mid not setting)
TLC Line in down for Buy or Sell
TLC Line out down for Stop Loss

SHOW PRICE: Select ON|OFF (Price: SELL, BUY, SL, TP)

SIGNAL : There are 2 signals to choose : Signal break out trend line and Signal reverse trend line. You can design your own signals to buy or sell or exit. 
(The signals can be used as an exit point)
SELL(Break Line Up)
BUY(Break Line Dn)
Signal_Break_ON
SELL(Reverse Line Up)
BUY(Reverse Line Dn)
Signal_Reverse_ON

ALERT: Popup, Mobile, Sound (Arrow display at the current time and Alert after close candle)

DETAIL ARROW and LINE: Refine the details in the display. Change Arrow: Icon, Size and Color
Arrow Signals and Trend Line Channel: repaint redraw and re-calculate follow the trendline that has changed. (It's normal. hope you can understand)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Business Hours: Monday to Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Feel free to reach out for any additional details or assistance!

More from author
MT Supply Demand
Issara Seeboonrueang
4 (4)
Indicators
We provide indicators tailored to better meet your trading requirements.       >>  MT Magical  << MT Supply Demand : It is an indicator created to find supply and demand, which will be important support and resistance levels for the price.  Supply Zone   is a zone where the price has reached, it is often resisted. In other words, when the price reaches this zone, there will be more selling power to push the price back down. Demand Zone   is a zone where the price has reached, it is ofte
FREE
MT Merit Candle Count
Issara Seeboonrueang
5 (2)
Indicators
Optimal Strategy Be your trading assistant MT  Merit  Candle Count : Designed for binary options trading, Indicator counts the number of bullish or bearish candlesticks, making it suitable for both martingale and standard trading strategies. It's ideal for experienced traders and applicable to Forex, helping to gauge volume and identify trends or potential reversals on the chart. Indicator for traders who prefer manual trading. TRADE: Binary Option and Forex TIME FRAME:  All Time Frame SYMBOL
FREE
MT Focus Session
Issara Seeboonrueang
4 (1)
Indicators
We provide indicators tailored to better meet your trading requirements.     >>   MT Sideway Filter   << MT Focus Session : Focused on monitoring session times, the MT Focus Session indicator emphasizes market activity from opening to close, with a preference for the high-volume periods between the London Open and the U.S. Close. TRADE: Forex TIME FRAME:  M5 M15 M30 H1 SYMBOL PAIR: All Symbol SETTINGS: FOCUS SESSION Open Session Time: Start time of the session you are interested.
FREE
MT Merit Pullback
Issara Seeboonrueang
5 (2)
Indicators
"Pullback while filtering trend" MT MERIT PullBack :  Engineered to detect pullback signals while filtering trends using advanced techniques. Best for short-term cycles. Tailored for manual trading, emphasizing risk management and fundamental analysis to select optimal currency pairs. TRADE: Forex TIME FRAME:  All Time Frame SYMBOL PAIR: All Symbol SETTINGS: CALCULATE BARS: Value or bars used must be large enough to calculate the formula. TREND FILTER: Put the number Period and Show tren
MT Unstoppable
Issara Seeboonrueang
Indicators
Please feel free to contact me if you need any further information. Please let me know if you have any questions. I hope the above is useful to you. MT Unstoppable :  is a swing trade or trend strategy through signal filtering with experience.  indicator for trade by yourself TRADE: Forex TIME FRAME:  All Time Frame    (Not M1 ,  Introducing timeframe H1) SYMBOL PAIR: All Symbol  SETTINGS: TREND: Period, Trend Zone  and   Trend Zone Meter Multi Timeframe ( For backtest, history data
MT Magical
Issara Seeboonrueang
5 (1)
Indicators
Please thoroughly test demo the indicator in your preferred trading conditions before making a purchase decision. Your satisfaction and confidence in its performance are paramount. MT Magical :  A sophisticated strategy combining swing trading, trend analysis and supply & demand signals. Expertly filtered for precision. Developed with rigorous effort, delivering value to serious investors. Indicator for traders who prefer manual trading.  Request: PC high performance TRADE: Forex TIME FRA
MT Sideway Filter
Issara Seeboonrueang
Indicators
If you know where the sideway,  you will know the trend. MT Sideway Filter : Built to identify and anticipate sideways market phases.  Once detected, expect a transition into a trend, offering profitable opportunities.  Ideal for pinpointing both sideways movements and trends. Can be used to enhance the performance of other indicators. TRADE: Forex TIME FRAME:  All Time Frame SYMBOL PAIR: All Symbol SETTINGS: SIDEWAY FILTER  Period: Put the number period for calculate (1-100)  Multiply: Fr
MT Roller Coaster
Issara Seeboonrueang
Indicators
Graph's roller-coaster MT Roller Coaster : Inspired by the graph's roller-coaster-like movement, this tool uses color bands to signal trends effectively. The band colors simplify order decisions: Downtrend: Bands 2 and 3 turn red, signaling sell opportunities. Uptrend: Bands 2 and 3 appear sky blue, suggesting buy orders. Sideways: Alternating band colors allow both buy and sell trades, suitable for scalping strategies. Major trend entries are identified at the outer bands, with corr
