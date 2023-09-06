MT Roller Coaster
- Göstergeler
- Issara Seeboonrueang
- Sürüm: 6.0
- Güncellendi: 16 Aralık 2024
- Etkinleştirmeler: 9
Graph's roller-coaster
The band colors simplify order decisions:
Major trend entries are identified at the outer bands, with correct Stop Loss placement critical to avoiding false trend reversals.
Suitable for all experience levels, emphasizing sound money management.
Indicator for traders who prefer manual trading.
Required PC high performance
signals uses our secret formula to perform complex calculations to get good results.
ANALYSIS PROFIT: Accept value that is greater than ...point, If the value is less, it is considered a lose. (calculate by calculate_bars)
Allows you to calculate the probability of making a profit next time.
ALERT SIGNALS AND ALERT: Popup, Mobile, Sound (Arrow and Alert after close candle)
Alert_Type: Buy & Sell, Buy only and Sell only.
DETAIL ARROW: Refine the arrow details in the display. Change Arrow: Icon, Gap, Size and Color
(***** Signals : No repaint, No redraw*****)
Business Hours: Monday to Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.