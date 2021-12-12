MT Merit Candle Count
- Indicators
- Issara Seeboonrueang
- Version: 3.2
- Updated: 26 July 2022
MT Merit Candle Count :
Designed for binary options trading, Indicator counts the number of bullish or bearish candlesticks, making it suitable for both martingale and standard trading strategies.
It's ideal for experienced traders and applicable to Forex, helping to gauge volume and identify trends or potential reversals on the chart.
Indicator for traders who prefer manual trading.
TRADE: Binary Option and Forex
TIME FRAME: All Time Frame
SYMBOL PAIR: All Symbol
SETTINGS:
CALCULATE BARS: Value or bars used must be large enough to calculate the formula.
SIGNAL: Input number Level.
ALERT: Popup, Mobile, Sound (Arrow display at the current time and Alert after close candle)
DETAIL SIGNALS & BARS & NUMBER: Refine details in the display. Change: Size and Color
This is a free version with no future feature upgrades.
Very easy to setup and this indicator compliments my trading strategy. Thank you Issara.