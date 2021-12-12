MT Merit Candle Count

5

Optimal Strategy
Be your trading assistant

MT  Merit  Candle Count :
Designed for binary options trading, Indicator counts the number of bullish or bearish candlesticks, making it suitable for both martingale and standard trading strategies.
It's ideal for experienced traders and applicable to Forex, helping to gauge volume and identify trends or potential reversals on the chart.

Indicator for traders who prefer manual trading.


TRADE: Binary Option and Forex

TIME FRAME:  All Time Frame

SYMBOL PAIR: All Symbol



SETTINGS:

CALCULATE BARS: Value or bars used must be large enough to calculate the formula.

SIGNAL: Input number Level.

ALERT: Popup, Mobile, Sound (Arrow display at the current time and Alert after close candle)

DETAIL SIGNALS & BARS & NUMBER: Refine details in the display. Change: Size and Color

----------------------------------------------------------------------------
This is a free version with no future feature upgrades.

Donovan Adams
25
Donovan Adams 2022.12.22 20:40 
 

Very easy to setup and this indicator compliments my trading strategy. Thank you Issara.

Issara Seeboonrueang
7966
Reply from developer Issara Seeboonrueang 2022.12.26 03:56
Hi friend, Thank you for liking our products. I wish you happiness!
hakimest
24
hakimest 2022.10.11 03:48 
 

Thank you very much.It is a helpful Indicator.

Issara Seeboonrueang
7966
Reply from developer Issara Seeboonrueang 2022.10.11 04:15
Hi, Thank you for liking our products. I wish you happiness!
Tolitz
126
Tolitz 2022.03.18 04:00 
 

Not accurate, I tried on my MT2trading connector to IQOption binary at 1min & 5 mins.. Only at 50% winrate or less.... Can you improve the accuracy?

Issara Seeboonrueang
7966
Reply from developer Issara Seeboonrueang 2022.03.18 05:43
Hi Tolitz If using the Indicator Candle Count alone, it may require a high level and a long wait time, which could be a reversal point on the chart. For me I used another indicator to join the Indicator Candle Count to open an order.
I will send you a sample of my trading strategy by private message.
It could be an example for you to apply in your trading.
