MT Focus Session
- Indicators
- Issara Seeboonrueang
- Version: 1.50
- Updated: 28 August 2023
MT Focus Session :
MT Focus Session :
Focused on monitoring session times, the MT Focus Session indicator emphasizes market activity from opening to close,
with a preference for the high-volume periods between the London Open and the U.S. Close.
TRADE: Forex
TIME FRAME: M5 M15 M30 H1
SYMBOL PAIR: All Symbol
SETTINGS:
FOCUS SESSION
Open Session Time: Start time of the session you are interested.
End Session Time: The end time of the session you are interested.
Open Session: ON | OFF
End Session: ON | OFF
Time: ON | OFF
Spread: ON | OFF
Show Symbol: ON | OFF
This is a free version with no future feature upgrades.
ok