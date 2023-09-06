

Graph's roller-coaster



MT Roller Coaster :



Inspired by the graph's roller-coaster-like movement, this tool uses color bands to signal trends effectively.



The band colors simplify order decisions:

Downtrend: Bands 2 and 3 turn red, signaling sell opportunities.

Uptrend: Bands 2 and 3 appear sky blue, suggesting buy orders.

Sideways: Alternating band colors allow both buy and sell trades, suitable for scalping strategies.

Major trend entries are identified at the outer bands, with correct Stop Loss placement critical to avoiding false trend reversals.



Suitable for all experience levels, emphasizing sound money management.



Indicator for traders who prefer manual trading. Required PC high performance













TRADE & TIME FRAME: Forex H1





SYMBOL PAIR: All Symbol











SETTINGS:





CALCULATE BARS: Value or bars used must be large enough to calculate the formula.

FOCUS HISTORY BARS: Focus points make it easier to see trends.





SIGNAL LEVEL: There are 5 levels to choose : Very Fast (Very Aggressive), Fast (Aggressive), Normal (Medium), Slow (Safe) and Very Slow (Very Safe)

signals uses our secret formula to perform complex calculations to get good results.





BANDS: Set all 3 bands: Period, Multipier and Recalculate.





ANALYSIS PROFIT: Accept value that is greater than ...point, If the value is less, it is considered a lose. (calculate by calculate_bars)

Allows you to calculate the probability of making a profit next time.



ALERT SIGNALS AND ALERT: Popup, Mobile, Sound (Arrow and Alert after close candle)

Alert_Type: Buy & Sell, Buy only and Sell only.



DETAIL ARROW: Refine the arrow details in the display. Change Arrow: Icon, Gap, Size and Color

(***** Signals : No repaint, No redraw*****)





For the backtest has to run through a lot of bars >3,000 bars for bands 3 to set form.





----------------------------------------------------------------------------

