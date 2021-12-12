MT Merit Pullback
- Indicators
- Issara Seeboonrueang
- Version: 8.30
- Updated: 16 December 2024
- Activations: 9
"Pullback while filtering trend"
MT MERIT PullBack :
Engineered to detect pullback signals while filtering trends using advanced techniques. Best for short-term cycles.
Tailored for manual trading, emphasizing risk management and fundamental analysis to select optimal currency pairs.
TRADE: Forex
TIME FRAME: All Time Frame
SYMBOL PAIR: All Symbol
ACCELERATION SIGNALS: It is to accelerate the display of signals. The higher the value, the more signal.
SIGNAL LEVEL: There are 5 levels to choose : Very Fast (Very Aggressive), Fast (Aggressive), Normal (Medium), Slow (Safe) and Very Slow (Very Safe)
SCREENING SIGNAL: In 1 trend, signals will be displayed as specified.
ANALYSIS PROFIT: Accept value that is greater than ...point, If the value is less, it is considered a lose. (calculate by calculate_bars)
(*****Signal Highlights: No repaint, no redraw. *****)
Business Hours: Monday to Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Feel free to reach out for any additional details or assistance!
