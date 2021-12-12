MT Merit Pullback

5

"Pullback while filtering trend"

MT MERIT PullBack : 

Engineered to detect pullback signals while filtering trends using advanced techniques. Best for short-term cycles.

Tailored for manual trading, emphasizing risk management and fundamental analysis to select optimal currency pairs.


TRADE: Forex

TIME FRAME:  All Time Frame

SYMBOL PAIR: All Symbol


SETTINGS:

CALCULATE BARS: Value or bars used must be large enough to calculate the formula.

TREND FILTER: Put the number Period and Show trend zone and Trend Zone Meter Multi Timeframe (For backtest, history data is required for every timeframe)

ACCELERATION SIGNALS: It is to accelerate the display of signals. The higher the value, the more signal.

SIGNAL LEVEL: There are 5 levels to choose : Very Fast (Very Aggressive), Fast (Aggressive), Normal (Medium), Slow (Safe) and Very Slow (Very Safe)

SCREENING SIGNAL: In 1 trend, signals will be displayed as specified.

ANALYSIS PROFIT: Accept value that is greater than ...point, If the value is less, it is considered a lose. (calculate by calculate_bars)

ALERT: Popup, Mobile, Sound (Arrow and Alert after close candle) 

DETAIL ARROW: Refine the arrow details in the display. Change Arrow: Icon, Gap, Size and Color

                        (*****Signal Highlights: No repaint, no redraw. *****)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Business Hours: Monday to Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Feel free to reach out for any additional details or assistance!

Reviews 2
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
5421
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi 2024.11.16 02:30 
 

fine fine fine

Aravind Kolanupaka
9789
Aravind Kolanupaka 2022.09.20 18:43 
 

Good indicator!

Reply to review