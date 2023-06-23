Backtesting Simulator MT4
- Indicatori
- Diego Arribas Lopez
- Versione: 1.7
- Aggiornato: 28 novembre 2024
- Attivazioni: 10
Are you tired of spending months on demo or live accounts to test your trading strategies? The Backtesting Simulator is the ultimate tool designed to elevate your backtesting experience to new heights. Utilizing Metatrader historical symbol information, it offers an unparalleled simulation of real market conditions. Take control of your testing speed, test ideas quickly or at a slower pace, and witness remarkable improvements in your testing performance. Forget about wasting time and welcome the advanced Backtesting Simulator!
Please note that the UI in the strategy tester may be laggy. However, we assure you that this is only a testing environment issue and that the indicator works perfectly in the real product.
Check out this step-by-step Tutorial.
Key Benefits of the Backtesting Simulator:
- Speed Control: Have the power to control the testing speed according to your preferences. Test your trading ideas rapidly or slow them down to analyze every detail meticulously.
- Enhanced Efficiency: Boost your testing performance significantly. With our simulator, you can achieve in a single evening what would otherwise take six months on a demo or live account. Maximize your time and effort with the advanced Backtesting Simulator.
- Instant Forwarding: Seamlessly open an order and fast-forward to the next day in an instant. Skip unnecessary moments and focus on what matters most to refine your strategies effectively.
- Optimize Risk Management: Improve your risk management skills by simulating trades in real-time. By fast-forwarding through non-critical periods, you can imitate trading 100% of the time. Our simulation software empowers you to make informed decisions and minimize unnecessary risks.
- Multi-Chart Capability: Experience the power of multiple charts simultaneously. Monitor different currencies, timeframes, and assets. Gain an aerial view of the entire market and test numerous charts simultaneously for comprehensive analysis.
- Utilize Historical Data: Leverage the historical data provided by your own broker to conduct accurate backtests. Trust in the authenticity of your simulations to make data-driven trading decisions confidently.
- Seamless Integration: The Backtesting Simulator requires no additional software. Its compatibility with Metatrader ensures a hassle-free experience. Get started right away without the need for complex installations or setups.
L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.
1.The Backtesting Simulator has its own template. It is a great idea to let the add more customization settings. Let me know which parameters you want to be able to configure and I will happily implement them.
2.The amount of bars in the chart is a MT4 limitation, MT5 allows many more bars back. However, you CAN go way more back in the past. Set the input "Smallest TF used for loading server ticks" to use the smallest TF you want to use. Using H1 you can go back more than 6 years.