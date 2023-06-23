Backtesting Simulator MT4

[MT5 Version]

Are you tired of spending months on demo or live accounts to test your trading strategies? The Backtesting Simulator is the ultimate tool designed to elevate your backtesting experience to new heights. Utilizing Metatrader historical symbol information, it offers an unparalleled simulation of real market conditions. Take control of your testing speed, test ideas quickly or at a slower pace, and witness remarkable improvements in your testing performance. Forget about wasting time and welcome the advanced Backtesting Simulator!

Please note that the UI in the strategy tester may be laggy. However, we assure you that this is only a testing environment issue and that the indicator works perfectly in the real product. Check out this step-by-step Tutorial.



Key Benefits of the Backtesting Simulator:

Speed Control: Have the power to control the testing speed according to your preferences. Test your trading ideas rapidly or slow them down to analyze every detail meticulously. Enhanced Efficiency: Boost your testing performance significantly. With our simulator, you can achieve in a single evening what would otherwise take six months on a demo or live account. Maximize your time and effort with the advanced Backtesting Simulator. Instant Forwarding: Seamlessly open an order and fast-forward to the next day in an instant. Skip unnecessary moments and focus on what matters most to refine your strategies effectively. Optimize Risk Management: Improve your risk management skills by simulating trades in real-time. By fast-forwarding through non-critical periods, you can imitate trading 100% of the time. Our simulation software empowers you to make informed decisions and minimize unnecessary risks. Multi-Chart Capability: Experience the power of multiple charts simultaneously. Monitor different currencies, timeframes, and assets. Gain an aerial view of the entire market and test numerous charts simultaneously for comprehensive analysis. Utilize Historical Data: Leverage the historical data provided by your own broker to conduct accurate backtests. Trust in the authenticity of your simulations to make data-driven trading decisions confidently. Seamless Integration: The Backtesting Simulator requires no additional software. Its compatibility with Metatrader ensures a hassle-free experience. Get started right away without the need for complex installations or setups.

Take your trading to the next level with the Backtesting Simulator. Unlock the potential of your strategies, save valuable time, and make informed decisions based on reliable historical data. Revolutionize your trading performance and gain a competitive edge in the market. Get the Backtesting Simulator today and experience the future of backtesting!