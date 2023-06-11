Zig Zag strong Robot
Nebal S I Saloul
This EA is depending on Zig Zag to find strong points to enter
you can download it and make Back Test before buy it
I recommended GBPUSD 1 Hour, but you can run it and try it on all pairs
السلام عليكم ورحمة الله وبركاته
يعتمد هذا الاكسبيرت في الدخول على نقاط قوية باستخدام مؤشر زجزاج
ويمكنك تحميله وعمل باك تيست قبل شرائه
بالتوفيق ان شاء الله