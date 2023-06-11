Zig Zag strong Robot

Hello





This EA is depending on Zig Zag to find strong points to enter





you can download it and make Back Test before buy it





I recommended GBPUSD 1 Hour, but you can run it and try it on all pairs





good luck

------------------------------------------------------

السلام عليكم ورحمة الله وبركاته





يعتمد هذا الاكسبيرت في الدخول على نقاط قوية باستخدام مؤشر زجزاج





ويمكنك تحميله وعمل باك تيست قبل شرائه





بالتوفيق ان شاء الله



