Loss access to MQL5
Forum user gaes7 ?
gaes7 is his username.
You are validated seller, and he is validated seller, means - you are two persons.
So, this user ( gaes7 ) can go to this mql5 forum https://www.mql5.com/en/forum with his desktop computer
and login with his login ( gaes7 ) and his password, and he can change his settings here https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gaes7/security
His profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gaes7
No, i use my friend's account to ask in this Forum and now i still can't login with my Account gaes7.
Open your desktop computer (not your mobile device) and mql5 forum on it, and login as gaes7
If you forgot your password (if gaes7 forgot his password) so use the following link to recover your password:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
i can't login with my google account because mt4 pc terminal not have google login options
Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.05 21:49If you forgot your password, or you registered using google or facebook so use the following link to get new password for example:
https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten
Because many people are using mobile devices just to check the trades which their EA is making on MQL5 VPS or on home desktop computer for example.
Thanks for your advice but sorry, back to my first question, i can't login to my Account gaes7 because i used Two-step authorization with a confirmation code in MetaQuotesID. My device was reset and i reinstall MT4 but MetaQuoteID is different from before, so i can't get confirmation code when i login from my desktop.
I am not using mobile device for mql5, and I am not using "Binding to IP address" settings on the forum profile (because I do not want to complicate this usual login process to my forum profile using 3 locations with 3 different computers with dynamic IPs).
So, I do not know how to fix your situation.
I hope that the other users (who are having the experience with this situation) may help with it.
Hello good peole,
I need help to get access to my MQL account with user (gaes7).
At that time I activated account protection using Two-step authorization with a confirmation code in MetaQuotesID, but my device was reset and I had to reinstall MT4 so I couldn't get the MetaQuoteID authorization code again.
Can you guys help me how to get access to my account again?
Hello,
Please contact Service Desk https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ncr08/servicedesk
I have tried it earlier but I was only directed to the chat bot and could not explain my problem to Service Desk
hello ,
I have this problem which has persisted for 3 days yet I still have available minutes,
it appears,every time it try to access vps services
no hosting server is available for icmarkets demo04
