Loss access to MQL5

Hello good peole,

I need help to get access to my MQL account with user (gaes7).

At that time I activated account protection using Two-step authorization with a confirmation code in MetaQuotesID, but my device was reset and I had to reinstall MT4 so I couldn't get the MetaQuoteID authorization code again.

Can you guys help me how to get access to my account again?

 

Forum user gaes7 ?
gaes7 is his username.
You are validated seller, and he is validated seller, means - you are two persons.

So, this user ( gaes7 ) can go to this mql5 forum https://www.mql5.com/en/forum with his desktop computer
and login with his login ( gaes7 ) and his password, and he can change his settings here https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gaes7/security

His profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gaes7

No, i use my friend's account to ask in this Forum and now i still can't login with my Account gaes7.

 
Open your desktop computer (not your mobile device) and mql5 forum on it, and login as gaes7
If you forgot your password (if gaes7 forgot his password) so use the following link to recover your password:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

i can't login with my google account because mt4 pc terminal not have google login options

Thanks for your advice but sorry, back to my first question, i can't login to my Account gaes7 because i used  Two-step authorization with a confirmation code in MetaQuotesID. My device was reset and i reinstall MT4 but MetaQuoteID is different from before, so i can't get confirmation code when i login from my desktop.

I am not using mobile device for mql5, and I am not using "Binding to IP address" settings on the forum profile (because I do not want to complicate this usual login process to my forum profile using 3 locations with 3 different computers with dynamic IPs).
So, I do not know how to fix your situation.

I hope that the other users (who are having the experience with this situation) may help with it.

 
Hello,

Please contact Service Desk https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ncr08/servicedesk

 
I have tried it earlier but I was only directed to the chat bot and could not explain my problem to Service Desk

Choose Account \ Ask a question, then describe your problem and it will create a ticket for you.

 
Okay thanks i'll try

 

