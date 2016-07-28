MetaTrader 5 / Examples
Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
LifeHack for Traders: Indicators of Balance, Drawdown, Load and Ticks during Testing

LifeHack for Traders: Indicators of Balance, Drawdown, Load and Ticks during Testing

MetaTrader 5Examples |
13 261 10
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Table of Contents

Introduction

You may run visual testing in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester for different purposes. For example, sometimes you may want to see how the balance and equity of a trading account were changing during testing. Sometimes, you may need to visually monitor the possibility of trend emergence while testing in the "Every tick based on real ticks" mode. It means a separate LifeHack indicator is required in each case. We will run different indicators in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester, while saving the chart template as tester.tpl (the template of a chart, on which testing results are displayed).

The common rules for the use of indicators in the tester:

  1. Run one of the LifeHack indicators on the chart.
  2. Save the template as tester.tpl.
  3. Start visual testing.

There is another way to save the template — by running the following script:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                  ChartSaveTemplateTester_tpl.mq5 |
//|                              Copyright © 2016, Vladimir Karputov |
//|                                           http://wmua.ru/slesar/ |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright © 2016, Vladimir Karputov"
#property link      "http://wmua.ru/slesar/"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   ResetLastError();
//--- save the current chart in a template
   if(!ChartSaveTemplate(0,"tester"))
      MessageBox("Error SaveTemplate #"+IntegerToString(GetLastError()));
   else
      MessageBox("Template \"tester.tpl\" overwritten!");
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

In this script, the template name "tester" is hard coded, because the script is highly specialized. You can also assign a hot key for the script:

 

Fig. 1. Assigning a hot key 


The LifeHack Ticks indicator

The indicator of ticks LifeHack Ticks shows the last 300 ticks:

//--- indicator buffers
double         AskBuffer[];
double         BidBuffer[];
double         AskBufferTemp[];
double         BidBufferTemp[];
//--- parameters
int            InpVisible=300;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()

You can change the InpVisible parameter. However, I would not recommend using a value greater than 1000, because this would cause an unnecessary load on the terminal.

By the way, the indicator also shows the difference between the real and emulate ticks:

real ticks

Fig. 2. "Every tick based on real ticks"

all ticks

Fig. 3. "Every tick"

The below video demonstrates the difference between the two types of tick generation:         

 

Also, the LifeHack Ticks indicator shows the time of the last tick in its subwindow. This makes it possible to jump to the desired date and view appropriate ticks in the step-by-step mode in the Strategy Tester.

For example, you may want to view testing on ticks starting with 2016.06.03 15:00 on the chart of EURUSDH1:

EURUSDH1

Fig. 4. Analyzing ticks from 2016.06.03 15:00

Procedure:

1. Run the LifeHack Ticks indicator and save the chart template as tester.tpl. Right click on the chart and select "Templates - "Save Template...". In the Explorer, select the template tester.tpl (if there is no such template, then you should type this name) and click "Save":

Fig. 5. Saving the chart template

2. In the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester, specify the time interval so that it includes 2016.06.03, select EURUSD, choose testing timeframe H1 and testing type "Every tick based on real ticks":

Fig. 6. Testing.

3. Start visual testing.

4. In the tester, click on "Pause Visualization, Space" (①), in the "Skip to" field specify 2016.06.03 14:59 (②), and then switch ticks in the step-by-step mode (③):

Fig. 7. Jump to the desired date

or start testing at a low speed. 


The LifeHack Balance Equity indicator

The LifeHack Balance Equity indicator visualizes how the trade account balance and equity are changing.

LifeHack Balance Equity

Fig. 8. The LifeHack Balance Equity indicator


The LifeHack Drawdown Load indicator

The LifeHack Drawdown Load indicator allows you to review the drawdown and the deposit load during the visual testing process. The drawdown is calculated by the following formula:

drawdown=(balance-equity)/balance*100.0 

Running both LifeHack Drawdown Load and LifeHack Balance Equity in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester:

LifeHack Drawdown Load

Fig. 9. The LifeHack Drawdown Load indicator

For convenience, the types of drawing (line and histogram) are added to the indicator label names. Another important moment: labels "Drawdown (line)" and "Load (histogram)" preserve their highest value on the current bar. That is, if the maximum deposit load on the current bar was 80%, and then it fell to 10%, the label of "Load (histogram)" would still show the maximum value of 80%.


Conclusion

I hope that the approach of creating the tester.tpl template with the required indicators of the LifeHack series will allow you to visually detect the strengths and weaknesses of the applications that you test. 


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original article: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/2501

Warning: All rights to these materials are reserved by MetaQuotes Ltd. Copying or reprinting of these materials in whole or in part is prohibited.

This article was written by a user of the site and reflects their personal views. MetaQuotes Ltd is not responsible for the accuracy of the information presented, nor for any consequences resulting from the use of the solutions, strategies or recommendations described.

Other articles by this author

Last comments | Go to discussion (10)
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov | 6 Jul 2016 at 09:29
Александр:

tester.tpl

It says in the article.

Are you sure you first sketch LifeHack-series indicators on the chart, and then save the template?

The general recipe for using indicators in the tester:

  1. We attach one of the LifeHack-series indicators to the chart.
  2. Save the template as tester.tpl.
  3. Start visual testing.

In general, give screenshots, in detail, what you do....

[Deleted] | 6 Jul 2016 at 12:11
Everything worked. I went to the log of the visual tester and saw that there was an entry that the indicator should be recompiled, although there were absolutely no compilation errors initially. Perhaps the problem was in the compiler and not in the tester.
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov | 26 Nov 2019 at 14:52
Comments not related to this topic have been moved to"Questions from MQL4 MT4 MetaTrader 4 Beginners".
Elias Ramos
Elias Ramos | 6 Sep 2024 at 19:46
Is it possible to make the indicator the same as the balance and equity chart from the strategy tester? Could you guide me if it's possible to do that?
Elias Ramos
Elias Ramos | 6 Sep 2024 at 19:50
?
The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market
Before any product is published in the Market, it must undergo compulsory preliminary checks in order to ensure a uniform quality standard. This article considers the most frequent errors made by developers in their technical indicators and trading robots. An also shows how to self-test a product before sending it to the Market.
Universal Expert Advisor: Integration with Standard MetaTrader Modules of Signals (Part 7) Universal Expert Advisor: Integration with Standard MetaTrader Modules of Signals (Part 7)
This part of the article describes the possibilities of the CStrategy engine integration with the signal modules included into the standard library in MetaTrader. The article describes how to work with signals, as well as how to create custom strategies on their basis.
Graphical Interfaces VII: the Tables Controls (Chapter 1) Graphical Interfaces VII: the Tables Controls (Chapter 1)
The seventh part of the series on MetaTrader graphical interfaces deals with three table types: text label, edit box and rendered one. Another important and frequently used controls are tabs allowing you to show/hide groups of other controls and develop space effective interfaces in your MQL applications.
Working with sockets in MQL, or How to become a signal provider Working with sockets in MQL, or How to become a signal provider
Sockets… What in our IT world could possibly exist without them? Dating back to 1982, and hardly changed up to the present time, they smoothly work for us every second. This is the foundation of network, the nerve endings of the Matrix we all live in.