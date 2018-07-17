MetaTrader 4 Mobile Now Available for iPhone 5 and All iPad Models
i dont see any way to add indicators on iPad version, any reference doc on how to do so ?
gurmeetb:
i dont see any way to add indicators on iPad version, any reference doc on how to do so ?
i dont see any way to add indicators on iPad version, any reference doc on how to do so ?
Use the button :
It is nice.....But is there a chance for fast one click trading?
Open and close trades?
when is custom indicator coming?
Step on New Rails: Custom Indicators in MQL5
- 2009.11.23
- Андрей
- www.mql5.com
I will not list all of the new possibilities and features of the new terminal and language. They are numerous, and some novelties are worth the discussion in a separate article. Also there is no code here, written with object-oriented programming, it is a too serous topic to be simply mentioned in a context as additional advantages for developers. In this article we will consider the indicators, their structure, drawing, types and their programming details, as compared to MQL4. I hope that this article will be useful both for beginners and experienced developers, maybe some of them will find something new.
angevoyageur:Thank You
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Hi
I bought and Ipad pro and I installed Meta trader 4 on it.
I want to change the "Background color to black" but suhc an option is not available.
Default color for background is white and with white background many indicators such as ichi mo ku can not be seen and totally its not usable with white background .
please add a function to be able to change background color. Thnaks
It is great if the MetaTrader 4 is compatible with all iPad models. Since it has been for years since then, I wonder if it has been updated to fit the new iPhone and iPad generations.
App Store 上的“MetaTrader 4”
- itunes.apple.com
4.0.1093 Aug 29, 2017 4.0.1067 May 2, 2017 4.0.1047 Feb 21, 2017 4.0.999 Nov 29, 2016 4.0.975 Aug 27, 2016 新的消息设计。现在，MQL5.community消息和来自桌面平台的推送消息显示为类似于流行的移动messenger聊天。 现在可以直接从平台切换到22种可用语言的其中一种。如果您在交易时喜欢使用英语界面，您可以在"设置"部分(iPad中的"关于") 进行选择，无需更改您设备上的语言设置。 4.0.947 May 2, 2016 4.0.945 Jan 14, 2016 4.0.867 Nov 5, 2015...
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The new version 501 of MetaTrader 4 for iOS devices is now available. The key feature that has been added is native support for all iPad models (including the iPad with Retina display) and iPhone 5.
In addition to native support for mobile devices, the new version of the application features an enhanced graphical system. It provides a better performance and improved functionality when working with charts. The new version also includes financial news and internal mailbox that allows traders to communicate with broker's representatives over a secure channel.
"When working on the new version, we were committed to providing compatibility with the new iPhone 5, - said Renat Fatkhullin, CEO of MetaQuotes Software Corp. - But what is most important is support for all iPad models anticipated by many traders. Moreover, the terminal for iPad has greater features than that for iPhone".
Differences in features available in MetaTrader 4 for iPad and iPhone
In general, the mobile terminal for iPhone has become even more convenient due to the improved graphical system. At the same time, apart from native support for devices with all resolutions, MetaTrader 4 iPad offers more opportunities for Forex trading.
Download the new MetaTrader 4 for your iPhone or iPad to get the new trading opportunities!