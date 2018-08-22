How to contact the service desk?
There is small thread opened today in rus part of the forum ... so - for information:
Forum on trade, automatic trading systems and testing of trading strategies
The "Service Desk" section disappeared
MetaQuotes Software Corp. , 2018.08.09 12:43Servicedesk is going to work now with financial issues only.
Forum on trading, automatic trading systems and testing of trading strategies
The "Service Desk" section disappeared
MetaQuotes Software Corp. , 2018.08.09 12:56
Technical questions are now only through the forum.
The effect of the scale of user questions on all occasions hinders the work of our company. We turn to full automation MQL5.community
Forum on trading, automatic trading systems and testing of trading strategies
The "Service Desk" section disappeared
fxsaber , 2018.08.09 14:20The Service Desk remains for the users who are using financial services.
There is small thread opened today in rus part of the forum ... so - for information:
How I can get it back then? Isthere a way out?
How I can get it back then? Isthere a way out?
As I understand from this small thread in rus part of the forum (The "Service Desk" section disappeared) - this question was asked there today -
Question -
Forum on trading, automatic trading systems and testing of trading strategies
The "Service Desk" section disappeared
Alexey Kozitsyn , 2018.08.09 14:42
I wonder how you imagine it? If earlier you see a problem and at least after a while start to solve it, then now everything is written in the "Errors, bugs, questions" thread? And hope that you will not miss it? Or for each individual error create your own thread and periodically raise it? Where now to throw the closed code which should be read and processed only by you?
Reply -
Forum on trading, automatic trading systems and testing of trading strategies
The "Service Desk" section disappeared
MetaQuotes Software Corp. , 2018.08.09 15:28
Create separate threads with a full description, please. Do not add everything to one topic.
First of all involve other forum participants to analyze the situation.
Try to describe the problem as fully as possible, attach logs, screenshots, sample code, and so on. The main thing is that there was no game of ping-pong, when only a 5-10 step of questions / answers is collected enough material to analyze the situation and play.
Any technical problem should have an answer to the question "can I reproduce". If there is no answer, then the probability of failure of the request is high.
Unfortunately, we can no longer engage in a massive and constantly growing volume of poorly qualified inquiries and frankly educational issues.
Our employees are not teachers in trading or programming.
As I understand - if someone is having some technical issue so he/she should open separated thread with as much information about it (about the issue) as possible (logs, screenshots, sample code, and so on). And he/she may invite the other users to help with the issue. And the other users are able to help if they can reproduce this issue (if the issue can not be reproduced so it is difficult to fix it or to advice anything).
By the way, as I see - the admins are reading the forums too so they may read such the threads and reply if possible.
It is what I understood.
Working fine for me. Try refreshing your browser.
Works only for those who have financial relations with MQ. For example, if there is a seller status.
I don't
I don't
May be - you used Freelance, or tried to use the Signals ... in past for example ...
Nope and nope.
seems - bug.
you can write to the service desk
:)
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I am looking at the options. Previously there was option to connect with the service desk but there isn't any at the moment. See the following image:
Please let me know how I can contact the service desk. The link https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jafferwilson/servicedesk/ not working for me.