Service Desk request: Wrong signal flags - page 4
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It does matter.
I am not going to discuss on that question, just for instance - let leverage changed 10 times within th range 1:10 to 1:500 (like random walking ). What we should write in such case and how potential subscribers can understand that. This question is ritoric.
Will be fixed soon, thank you
Hi Rushan,
are you still working on that case with the wrong inactivity statement?
This was the "answer" of the Service Desk about this case
Is this the way how Metaquotes treat all its sellers and signal providers?
Or just the ones that care about the quality of this platform and report issues.
This is simply respectless...
I answered you here.Please note that Servicedesk now accept only payment related issues. For any technical questions and suggestions, please use the forum.
I answered you here.Please note that Servicedesk now accept only payment related issues. For any technical questions and suggestions, please use the forum.
It's done.
Thanks for your help and support Rashid.
Hello,
my problem is 'Financial operations are limited'.
I don't know why?
Contact the Service Desk, we can't help you here.
I took subscription for signal service i got copy trades for 3 days but after that since last 5 days my trade are not copying from my signal provider? How i can contact customers service?
You have never subscribed to any signal