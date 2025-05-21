MQL5 does not verify my account till now!!!
As I see - you are verified -
Sergey, you are moderator, please help on that. 4 months till now without any news. please contact them, i can't even send them request.
I am forum moderator, and we (the forum moderators) have nothing to do with the Market, Signals and any validated users concerning validation.
You can send a request to them by yourself -
go to Contacts and requests and -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Alexey Petrov, 2021.11.26 10:00
Choose Account \ Ask a question, then describe your problem and it will create a ticket for you.
i tried many times to contact them, but the chat-bot never sends my requests. i'm really tired from this website.
The chart-bot is always sending your request in case you are doing everything in correct way (look at my picture above).
And do not make it during the weekend (the service desk may be on weekend during the weekend).
i have used this way tens of times, since last 3 months, but no reply from their side.
hi,
i have opened an account and registred as seller more than 2 months ago, but till now my account still not verified, can someone help?