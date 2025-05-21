MQL5 does not verify my account till now!!!

hi,

i have opened an account and registred as seller more than 2 months ago, but till now my account still not verified, can someone help?

 

As I see - you are verified -

 
As I see - you are verified -

see that!

 
see that!

Additional verification is the normal usual procedure for all verified users (it is happened from time to time).
 
Additional verification is the normal usual procedure for all verified users (it is happened from time to time).

Please can you help me on speeding up the process! i am not able to open a ticket on service agent.

 
Please can you help me on speeding up the process! i am not able to open a ticket on service agent.

I can not speed up.
You should wait for some more days for the service desk.
 
I can not speed up.
You should wait for some more days for the service desk.

Sergey, you are moderator, please help on that. 4 months till now without any news. please contact them, i can't even send them request.

 
Sergey, you are moderator, please help on that. 4 months till now without any news. please contact them, i can't even send them request.

I am forum moderator, and we (the forum moderators) have nothing to do with the Market, Signals and any validated users concerning validation.
You can send a request to them by yourself -
go to Contacts and requests and -

I am forum moderator, and we (the forum moderators) have nothing to do with the Market, Signals and any validated users concerning validation.
You can send a request to them by yourself -
go to Contacts and requests and -


i tried many times to contact them, but the chat-bot never sends my requests. i'm really tired from this website.

 

Do not make it many times (because many tickets will be opened for your one case for the service desk, and the people in the service desk will be angry about it).
The chart-bot is always sending your request in case you are doing everything in correct way (look at my picture above).
And do not make it during the weekend (the service desk may be on weekend during the weekend).


go to Contacts and requests and -


Do not make it many times (because many tickets will be opened for your one case for the service desk, and the people in the service desk will be angry about it).
The chart-bot is always sending your request in case you are doing everything in correct way (look at my picture above).
And do not make it during the weekend (the service desk may be on weekend during the weekend).


i have used this way tens of times, since last 3 months, but no reply from their side.

