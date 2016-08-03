Code not receive to my Cell phone

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i trying from 5-6 days but not receive me any code from MQL5 please help me. 1st registration i receive code but from 5-6 days not receive for withdrawal ,
 
Asif Naveed:
i trying from 5-6 days but not receive me any code from MQL5 please help me. 1st registration i receive code but from 5-6 days not receive for withdrawal ,
Which code?
 
Mohammad Soubra:
Which code?
mobile security code
 
Asif Naveed:
mobile security code

yes, you may contact service desk

 


 
problem solved  
 
Asif Naveed:
problem solved  
Good luck :)
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