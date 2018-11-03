Automation of MQL5.com services
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The MQL5.community continues to develop, and we are happy to see the number of members and service users growing. However, we are no longer able to moderate Market, Code Base and Freelance manually — this requires a lot of resources from our company. Therefore, we decided to provided maximum automation for the community processes, which require the help of service moderators.
We are working hard on the automation, and have already released the following updates:
If an issue cannot be solved, parties can still request Arbitration from the service moderators. In the future, we also plan to automate such cases.
The Product shall be described in a calm manner using simple clear sentences without slang and abbreviations.
- guarantee, promise or hint at profits through the Product name, logo, screenshots or description;
- contain words and expressions in superlative degree relating to Product features or the underlying concept;
- present trading strategy backtest results as real trading results, whether expressly or implicitly;
- contain links to external resources to be used as a description;
- contain flashy/immodest titles of description sections or Product names;
- use images of money or valuables in any form;
- use any pictures of non-aesthetic nature as a Product icon or screenshots.
We believe that control by the MQL5.community members will be as effective as the manual Product moderation.
Useful links: