How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 76

New comment
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Gold is Reaching at 1270

Sergey Golubev, 2013.07.01 21:04

How can we know: correction, or bullish etc (in case of using indicator for example)?

well ... let's take AbsoluteStrength indicator from MT5 CodeBase (fixed version of the indicator is on this post #4).

bullish (Bull market) :

bearish (Bear market) :

ranging (choppy market - means: buy and sell on the same time) :


flat (sideways market - means: no buy and no sell) :

correction :

correction in a bear market (Bear Market Rally) :



 
Sergey Golubev:

HI, Sergey

can you please have a little more discription as a text about them and explain them . about above curve's.

thx.

 
Mehrdad Shiri:

HI, Sergey

can you please have a little more discription as a text about them and explain them . about above curve's.

thx.

Indicator from the post above? Blue lines (signal line and the dotted line) are the bullish. The combination of those lines are providing the information about the primary trend (bullish only), and the secondary trend. Red lines (2 lines) are for bearish.

  • If blue signal line is below blue dotted line = no bullish.
  • If blue signal line is below blue dotted line, and red signal line is below red dotted line = flat (no bullish and no bearish).
  • If 2 blue lines are above 2 red lines, and blue signal line is above blue dotted line = bullish. Opposite for bearish.
  • If blue signal line is above blue dotted line, and red signal line is above red dotted line = ranging (bullish trend and bearish trend on the same time).
  • If red lines are below the blue lines and we see the bearish trend on red lines = correction (secondary correction within the primary bullish trend). Opposite for the secondary rally within the primary bearish trend.
 
Sergey Golubev:

Indicator from the post above? Blue lines (signal line and the dotted line) are the bullish. The combination of those lines are providing the information about the primary trend (bullish only), and the secondary trend. Red lines (2 lines) are for bearish.

  • If blue signal line is below blue dotted line = no bullish.
  • If blue signal line is below blue dotted line, and red signal line is below red dotted line = flat (no bullish and no bearish).
  • If 2 blue lines are above 2 red lines, and blue signal line is above blue dotted line = bullish. Opposite for bearish.
  • If blue signal line is above blue dotted line, and red signal line is above red dotted line = ranging (bullish trend and bearish trend on the same time).
  • If red lines are below the blue lines and we see the bearish trend on red lines = correction (secondary correction within the primary bullish trend). Opposite for the secondary rally within the primary bearish trend.
thank you.
 
If you are the coder so you can look at this indicator (inside the code) related to the market condition -

AbsoluteStrengthMarket - indicator for MetaTrader 5


This indicator with a sufficient accuracy allows defining 6 market states, exactly:

  • Bull market (Bull Market).
  • Bear market (Bear Market).
  • Correction (Correction) in a bull market.
  • Correction in a bear market (Bear Market Rally).
  • Choppy market (Choppy Market).
  • Flat market (Sideways Market).

By the way, AbsoluteStrength indicator (on the way I described it on the posts above) is used as a filter for some martingale EAs ... and there is some term (terminology) related to it - Control Martingale, means - trading in predefined market condition only. For example, trading correction/rally only, trading ranging only, trading on the flat only (for martingale scalpers), trading bullish/bearish trend only (trend following EAs), and so on.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2016.05.08 20:17

Welcome,

  • Usually people who can't code don't receive free help on this forum, though it could happen if you are lucky, be patient.
  • If you show your attempts and describe well your problem, you will most probably receive an answer from the community.
  • If you don't want to learn to code, nothing bad, you can either look at the Codebase if something free already exists, or in the Market for paid products (sometimes free also).
  • Finally, you also have the option to hire a programmer in the Freelance section.
Good luck.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

List of changes in MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal builds

MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2016.08.18 15:31

New MetaTrader 5 build 1395: Faster trade operations and visual testing improvements

MetaTrader 5 platform update is to be released on Friday, August 19, 2016. The new version features the following changes:

  1. Terminal: The client terminal now provides for faster sending of trading commands.
  2. Terminal: Fixed an error which prevented execution of MQL5 applications in terminals running in 32-bit Windows 10, build 1607.
  3. Terminal: The Navigator now displays whether a trading account is operating in the Hedging or Netting mode.
  4. Terminal: A new context menu command has been added to the Navigator, it allows to connect to a web terminal using a selected account.
  5. Terminal: The Help section of the menu has been updated, now it features links to video guides.
  6. Terminal: Error fixes connected with operation on high-resolution displays (4K).
  7. Terminal: Fixed errors in Persian translation of the user interface.
  8. MQL5: Added new 'void *' pointers to enable users to create abstract collections of objects. A pointer to an object of any class can be saved to this type of variable.
    It is recommended to use the operator dynamic_cast<class name *>(void * pointer) in order to cast back. If conversion is not possible, the result is NULL.
    class CFoo { };
class CBar { };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   void *vptr[2];
   vptr[0]=new CFoo();
   vptr[1]=new CBar();
//---
   for(int i=0;i<ArraySize(vptr);i++)
     {
      if(dynamic_cast<CFoo *>(vptr[i])!=NULL)
         Print("CFoo * object at index ",i);
      if(dynamic_cast<CBar *>(vptr[i])!=NULL)
         Print("CBar * object at index ",i);
     }
   CFoo *fptr=vptr[1];  // Will return an error while casting pointers, vptr[1] is not an object of CFoo
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
  9. MQL5: Added support for the operator [ ] for strings. The operator enables users to get a symbol from a string by index. If the specified index is outside the string, the result is 0.
    string text="Hello";
ushort symb=text[0];  // Will return the code of symbol 'H'
  10. MQL5: Added a second version of the TesterInit event handler with the int OnTesterInit(void) signature, which can return INIT_SUCCEEDED (0) or INIT_FAILED (or any non-zero value). If OnTesterInit returns a non-zero value, the optimization will not begin.
  11. MQL5: Fixed an error, which could lead to different results returned by different ChartGetString overloaded functions.
  12. Tester: Added new commands and hot keys for visual testing. Now it is possible to configure charts in the visual tester like in the terminal: to change colors, to control visibility of various elements, to apply templates, etc.




  13. Tester: Fixed operation of the Sleep function in the "Open prices" testing mode.
  14. Tester: Fixed formation of incorrect state of bars on timeframes W1 and MN1.
  15. MetaEditor: Added UI translation into Traditional Chinese.
  16. Updated documentation.

The update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.


 

Do you Autotrade?

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Auto trading button

Vladimir Karputov, 2021.06.28 07:29

In order for the advisor to be able to perform trading operations, it is necessary:

1. Press the button on the toolbar

ea_control

2. Allow trading in the EA settings:



Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Modified Metatrader

Sergey Golubev, 2016.08.03 08:46

I mean - if all MT5 EAs does not work in your MT5 so you can check the following: autotrading for the EA, in common tab of the EA properties.

Allow Auto Trading — this option allows or prohibits trading using Expert Advisors and scripts. If it is disabled, scripts and Expert Advisors can work, but are not able to trade. This limitation can be useful for testing the analytical capabilities of an Expert Advisor in the real-time mode (not to be confused with testing on history data).

The option enables/disables automated trading for the entire platform. If you disable it, no Expert Advisor will be allowed to trade, even if you enable automated trading individually in the Expert Advisor settings. If you enable it, the Expert Advisors will be allowed to trade, unless automated trading is individually disabled in the Expert Advisor parameters

If everything is fine with the setting but EAs does not work (any EA - how many did you try?) so ask your broker (it may be the broker's limitation).

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Modified Metatrader

Sergey Golubev, 2016.08.03 09:38

Where to check autotrading:


and


If you attached EA to the chart and you see "smiling face" so it is fine with autotading (in most of the cases):


If EA's face is not smiling and not happy so you can check everything once again:


It was for MT4 but MT5 is same with this case.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Trades won’t enter market automatically

Sergey Golubev, 2020.10.09 09:24

There are two places to accept autotrading in Metatrader:

1. -



2. -

...



 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Forexware delivers MetaTrader 5 Gateway to CQG

MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2016.08.22 10:04

The MetaTrader 5 multi-asset platform continues expanding its trading features: the gateway to CQG platform goes live following the recent release of the gateway to Interactive Brokers. The application developed by Forexware provides direct access to CME, CBOT, NYMEX, ICE, EUREX and dozens of other global exchanges. The range of instruments traded on the exchanges is as wide as possible varying from futures and options to indices and counter spreads. The market depth is available for all these instruments.

Forexware delivers MetaTrader 5 Gateway to CQG

For over 15 years, CQG, Inc. has provided quotes to global banks, investment companies, brokers and other major market participants. The company's own infrastructure allows it to receive quotes directly from exchanges without intermediaries. Thus, the MetaTrader 5 Gateway to CQG will surely take its place among the tools of exchange traders that require transparent quotes and lightning-fast order execution.

The first purchase orders for the CQG gateway have started arriving already. We will update you on the unfolding situation as the introduction of the gateway to CQG by brokers gains traction.

MetaTrader 5 Gateway to CQG

“We are very happy to be partnering with MetaQuotes and CQG on this new MetaTrader 5 gateway. “ states Fred Scala, Forexware Vice President Global Head of Sales. “With this integration our clients will be able to access OTC FX, Futures and Equities in one platform with full depth of book. We’re confident that MetaTrader 5 will become the new industry standard for all brokers going forward.”

“We are excited to connect MetaTrader 5 customers to new markets worlwide.” States Mike Glista, CQG Vice President Continuum.  “Through our Continuum Connect API these customers can access real-time and historical market data for futures, equities, and foreign exchange instruments while also connecting to our fast and reliable trade routing infrastructure.”

"We thank Forexware for the cooperation and express a strong belief that the released gateway will take its rightful place on the market", – states Renat Fatkhullin, CEO of MetaQuotes Software. "This year, the MetaTrader 5 trading platform has received hedging support and a cross-platform web version, actively reinforced its presence in the Asian markets and added a variety of integration gateways. All this has naturally caused a stir among Exchange and Forex brokers. We are not going to rest on our laurels. Instead, we intend to speed up both the platform development and its expansion into new markets".


1...697071727374757677787980818283...146
New comment