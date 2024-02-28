I can't login to MQL5 community on MT5 - page 6
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I already have that. I can login and use my messenger, but not the Market tab.
It is same login (one for all).
You can restart your Metatrader or wait.
If you fill Community tab in Metatrader so you can go to Metatrader journal to check -
And if it was login according to Metatrader journal so it is enough. Because it is same login for Community tab and for the Market tab (one login for everything).
By the way - the Market tab is located in Navigator now:
It is same login (one for all).
You can restart your Metatrader or wait.
If you fill Community tab in Metatrader so you can go to Metatrader journal to check -
And if it was login according to Metatrader journal so it is enough. Because it is same login for Community tab and for the Market tab (one login for everything).
By the way - the Market tab is located in Navigator now:
I think you have misunderstood me, I meant the company tab, 5 tabs to the left of the journal tab in your picture. There I cant login to my mql5 account and buy indicators or EAs
But i still cannot use the Community tab (login failed).
@Thomas, the company tab is on my german metatrader the community tab.
I think we have the same problem.
I had these confirmations in the journal too.
But i still cannot use the Community tab (login failed).
@Thomas, the company tab is on my german metatrader the community tab.
I think we have the same problem.
Yes, we got the same problem. I'm guessing it has something to do with internet explorer not being supported anymore and MT5 platform is using it. For security reasons the mql5 site is being blocked when trying to login via the company tab. IE is forwarded to Edge by Microsoft, but Edge has its own problems.
I think you have misunderstood me, I meant the company tab, 5 tabs to the left of the journal tab in your picture. There I cant login to my mql5 account and buy indicators or EAs
It is useless tab for me.
We can use this tab to read mql5 forum directly from Metatrader for example. But if we have computer and browser so
this tab is useless for anything (at least - for me).
We do not need the Company tab to buy the Market products. Because this Company tab has nothing to do with buying indicators or EAs.
It is useless tab for me.
We can use this tab to read mql5 forum directly from Metatrader for example. But if we have computer and browser so
this tab is useless for anything (at least - for me).
I thought I needed the company tab to buy products. if its not needed I don't have any problems.
I will buy something and test it.
Thanks for all the help Sergey
I thought I needed the company tab to buy products. if its not needed I don't have any problems.
I will buy something and test it.
Thanks for all the help Sergey
The people are buying on the following way:
1. go to showcase of the Market to select the product (free one or paid/commercial one) - https://www.mql5.com/en/market (use browser)
2. after that - go to the search on the top right corner of Metatrader and type the name of the product which was pre-selected in the browser (and click "search"):
3. the search tab will be opened, so click on "Products" and select the pre-selected product in this search results
4. after that - click on the link and install.
The people are buying on the following way:
1. go to showcase of the Market to select the product (free one or paid/commercial one) - https://www.mql5.com/en/market (use browser)
2. after that - go to the search on the top right corner of Metatrader and type the name of the product which was pre-selected in the browser (and click "search"):
3. the search tab will be opened, so click on "Products" and select the pre-selected product in this search results
4. after that - click on the link and install.
That way isn't working for me since its still using internet explorer, when I try to pay via paypal it doesn't work
That way isn't working for me since its still using internet explorer, when I try to pay via paypal it doesn't work
If the users are paying via paypal so they need to wait (for several days) for the money to come to the Market (because it is international payment) -
it is what I know fro this forum (the users posted on the threads about it).
So, it is easy to deposit the fund to MQL5 account/profile first, and pay directly from MQL5 profile.
Or you/we can buy the product on website (showcase of the Market in the browser) and after that - install already purchased product (install in Metatrader)
on the same way using search.
But paying by paypal takes some time anyway (users reported about several days for the money to come from paypal to the Market).
When I used paypal so the paypal informed that it takes from 3 to 5 working days ...
The people are buying on the following way:
1. go to showcase of the Market to select the product (free one or paid/commercial one) - https://www.mql5.com/en/market (use browser)
2. after that - go to the search on the top right corner of Metatrader and type the name of the product which was pre-selected in the browser (and click "search"):
3. the search tab will be opened, so click on "Products" and select the pre-selected product in this search results
4. after that - click on the link and install.
Wow Sergey!
Thank you soo much! :-)
I just installed the EA that I bought yesterday, as you described and it ´s in my MT5 now.
Great, It works!
Another question:
I purchased the Metatrader VPS for 1 month and i migrated all.
But I am doing it for the first time, I dont know.
So when it´s migrated my metartrader works on the server 24/7 with the EA and i can close it on my computer and shut down for the night?
When i want to check the trades, i just open my local metatrader and I see what ´s going on on the server, right?
I don´t need to logi to a VPS (like before, on standard VPS)?