Can we write review on the market product?

codeidea:
I think Users who purchase or test a Demo version of a product should be encouraged to write a review of the product they have purchased or Demoed.  This is useful information for other Users.
 
RaptorUK:
I want to publish a review about a indicator tested (demo) yesterday (something named Big Price you know ?), but I don't have any link to post a review :-(
 
I think its possible to write a review but i cant tell you how because ive never concentrated on the site as a buyer.
 
tonny:
If you buy a paying product probably, but not if you only download a demo. However, for free product it works.
 
angevoyageur:
Ah I see . . .  so you can review a Free product but you can't review a product based on a Free Demo ?  how exactly does that make sense ?  I'm also not sure how it makes sense allowing the Author to publish his own 5 Stars  review ?
 
RaptorUK:
Oh you can ! A bug or a feature ? ;-)
 
angevoyageur:
A feature I think, but I guess only applicable to Free products.
 
You can write a review about a Free product after downloading it, and about a Paid product after purchasing it.
 
Alexx:
how can the review be written?
 
angevoyageur:
how do you write a review for a free product?
