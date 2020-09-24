Can we write review on the market product?
it is very useful for choose ordering this product or not.
RaptorUK:I want to publish a review about a indicator tested (demo) yesterday (something named Big Price you know ?), but I don't have any link to post a review :-(
I think Users who purchase or test a Demo version of a product should be encouraged to write a review of the product they have purchased or Demoed. This is useful information for other Users.
I think its possible to write a review but i cant tell you how because ive never concentrated on the site as a buyer.
angevoyageur:Ah I see . . . so you can review a Free product but you can't review a product based on a Free Demo ? how exactly does that make sense ? I'm also not sure how it makes sense allowing the Author to publish his own review ?
If you buy a paying product probably, but not if you only download a demo. However, for free product it works.
Alexx:how can the review be written?
You can write a review about a Free product after downloading it, and about a Paid product after purchasing it.
