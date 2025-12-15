How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 81
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Hedge option
Sergey Golubev, 2016.11.02 06:43
MT5 (and MT4 as well) should be downloaded from this portal (from MetaQuotes website), and the broker/account can be selected during the 'Open Account' action by Scan.
For example:
Discover everything about the MetaTrader 5 mobile applications in 2 minutes
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2016.11.02 09:34
Watch two new videos about MetaTrader 5 mobile platforms on our YouTube channel. The videos will guide you through the MetaTrader 5 for iOS and Android in just 2 minutes.
The MetaTrader 5 mobile platforms feature everything you need for successful trading on the Forex market and global exchanges: full-fledged technical analysis, powerful trading system with all types of orders and the depth of market. We actively develop our applications releasing new builds regularly. After watching our videos, you will learn about all MetaTrader 5 mobile features, including the latest innovations. These videos are the ultimate visual guides for the MetaTrader 5 applications presenting everything you wanted to know but were too afraid to read in the Release Notes.
Did you like the videos? Visit our official MetaQuotes Software YouTube channel to find more videos about the MetaTrader 5 platform and its built-in services. The channel already has 40 tutorial videos organized into playlists for your convenience.
Visit MetaQuotes Software YouTube Channel
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегийWho noticed that now when your comments replies come push messages to mobile?
Renat Fatkhullin, 2016.11.02 16:51
We have released a new feature automatic updates when dealing in the forum.
To receive alerts, you must register your MetaQuotes ID in the Profile -> Preferences -> Security and enable notifications by default:
Even easier to log in with your MQL5 account in the mobile and then MetaQuotes ID automatically will register on the website and you will start to receive notifications.
Just to remind:
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Simon Gniadkowski, 2013.07.24 10:18
How to post code on this forum . . .
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2016.04.20 08:48Just some reminding about how to insert code to the post (for new users/newbies) - read here, and read whole the article: MQL5.community - User Memo
Just to remind:
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2016.05.08 20:17
Welcome,
Good luck.
- Usually people who can't code don't receive free help on this forum, though it could happen if you are lucky, be patient.
- If you show your attempts and describe well your problem, you will most probably receive an answer from the community.
- If you don't want to learn to code, nothing bad, you can either look at the Codebase if something free already exists, or in the Market for paid products (sometimes free also).
- Finally, you also have the option to hire a programmer in the Freelance section.
Maximum drawdown in Signals:
MY signal is showing a false drawdown level.
Eleni Anna Branou, 2022.03.18 17:38
Drawdown is not only the live drawdown of open trades, but also the account balance drawdown between high and low points.You may never had more than a 3-4% live drawdown, but if you had 6-7 consecutive losses of 3%, that adds up to about 20% max drawdown.
Ask about Drawdown
Sergey Golubev, 2016.11.09 08:34
What the Numbers in the Expert Testing Report Mean
Absolute drawdown is the difference between the initial deposit and the smalles value of balance within testing:AbsoluteDrawDown = InitialDeposit - MinimalBalance
Maximal drawdown is the highest difference between one of local upper extremums of the balance graph and the following lower extremums:MaximalDrawDown = Max of (Maximal Peak - next Minimal Peak)
The maximal drawdown percentage shows the ratio between the maximal drawdown and the value of respective local upper extremum:
MaxDrawDown % = MaxDrawDown / its MaxPeak * 100%
Is Relative DrawDown terminology identical to Absolute Draw Down ?
Michele Lazzarini, 2014.08.09 02:16
Absolute: compared to initial balance
Maximal: largest drawdown (measured in currency)
Relative: largest relative drawdown (measured in %)
This because you can have an early drawdown big in % but not in currency.
The Maximal can hide a largest drawdown in % happened earlier.
Relative is an index of resistance to drawdowns and can be used to compare different results.
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
To assess performances i find useful this expression:
Efficacy = Net Profit / Gross Profit
this can be used combined with Relative Drawdown, to assess the real reliability of a strategy:
Reliability = Efficacy / Relative Drawdown
----------------
Where can I find the open maximum drawdown of a signal?
Eleni Anna Branou, 2023.12.24 10:24
Read this photo carefully.
Where can I find the open maximum drawdown of a signal? (the thread with everything explained)
----------------
Where can I find the open maximum drawdown of a signal?
Sergey Golubev, 2023.12.23 18:59
More to read -
--------------
----------------
Signals. Account monitoring.
Sergey Golubev, 2020.02.20 13:53And the maximal drawdown in signals is that from Metatrader I gave an example above, according to this article
https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/1838 (the term "equity" is the equity of open positions, i.e. if all open positions are closed at one time - how much will be in the account)
Maximum drawdown of the signal as percentage of the balance/equityMaximum drawdown of a signal as a percentage of balance/equity
Something Interesting
Sergey Golubev, 2016.07.13 11:36
How To Trade - Heiken Ashi indicator and How Does It Work (adapted from the article)
Heikin-Ashi chart looks like the candlestick chart, but the method of calculation and plotting of the candles on the Heikin-Ashi chart is different from the candlestick chart. In candlestick charts, each candlestick shows four different prices: Open, Close, High and Low price.
But Heikin-Ashi candles are different and each candle is calculated and plotted using some information from the previous candle:
1- Open price: the open price in a Heikin-Ashi candle is the average of the open and close of the previous candle.
2- Close price: the close price in a Heikin-Ashi candle is the average of open, close, high and low prices.
3- High price: the high price in a Heikin-Ashi candle is chosen from one of the high, open and close price of which has the highest value.
4- Low price: the low price in a Heikin-Ashi candle is chosen from one of the low, open and close price of which has the lowest value.
So candles of a Heikin-Ashi chart are related to each other because the open price of each candle should be calculated using the previous candle close and open prices, and also the high and low price of each candle is affected by the previous candle. So a Heikin-Ashi chart is slower than a candlestick chart and its signals are delayed.
The Heikin-Ashi chart is delayed and the candlestick chart is much faster and helps us to make more profit. Why should we use a Heikin-Ashi chart then? As it was already explained, because of the delay that the Heikin-Ashi chart has, it has less number of false signals and prevent us from trading against the market. On the other hand, Heikin-Ashi candles are easier to read because unlike the candlesticks they don’t have too many different patterns.
Free to Download for Metatrader 5
There are many Heiken Ashi indicators (and EA) on MT5 CodeBase, for example :
Trading signals module based on Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed indicator
Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_HTF_Signal
Heiken Ashi Smoothed
Heiken-Ashi
========
An Example of a Trading System Based on a Heiken-Ashi IndicatorHeiken Ashi based EA
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2013.09.20 08:21Summaries :
====
MetaTrader 4 Help - Client Terminal – User Guide
MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
GitHub now supports the MQL5 and MQL4 languages
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2016.11.14 12:43
We are happy to announce that one of the largest Git hosting services GitHub now officially supports the MQL5 and MQL4 programming languages. Now, developers of trading robots and indicators can use all the possibilities of the GitHub web interface, including access to the statistics of the repository languages, automatic syntax highlighting while browsing the source code, and filtering of search results by language.
The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market
Before any product is published in the Market, it must undergo compulsory preliminary checks, as a small error in the expert or indicator logic can cause losses on the trading account. That is why we have developed a series of basic checks to ensure the required quality level of the Market products.
If any errors are identified by the Market moderators in the process of checking your product, you will have to fix all of them. This article considers the most frequent errors made by developers in their trading robots and technical indicators. We also recommend reading the following articles: