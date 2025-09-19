PriceChannel Parabolic system - page 29
Summaries :
====
Just some news - this PriceChannel Parabolic system was improved by Igorad:
Please find updated indicators with templates (UltraRSI - please download from codebase https://www.mql5.com/en/code/725 )
--------------
Updated 26.03.2017.
The system was updated with new indicators. Indicators and templates are attached.
I get this error, when compiling
Can you please help?
This post?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9660/page11#comment_421757
I fixed two indicators (changed the attachments to the fixed indicators ( Color_Parabolic_v1 indicator and PriceChannel_Signal_v2.mq5 indicator).
Hope it works now.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
BRAINWASHING SYSTEM/ASCTREND SYSTEM
Sergey Golubev, 2013.05.12 16:25
This is the thread about Brainwashing system. We will start with original version of this system and will improve it later.
==========
Just something about the history. There are 3 famous signals system (manual trading systems based on signal indicators): Asctrend, BrainTrend and Brainwashing. First two system were already explained and developed by indicators and EAs. So, we are going to discuss the last signal system: Brainwashing.
==========
Just for information:
ASCTREND SYSTEM
Asctrend System, the beginning:
ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4
Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
The Theory.
Manual Trading statements
Second version of this manual trading system and for now - asctrend indicator together with NRTR indicator
First version of AsctrendND EA.
Next version of AsctrendND EA (verion 1.02) with TrendStrength filter added.
BRAINTRADING SYSTEM
How To Create Your Own Manual Trading Signal System Based On Indicators From MT5 CodeBase - Instruction For Non-Programmers
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
PriceChannel Parabolic system
Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.29 07:52
PriceChannel Parabolic system
The beginning - Channel systems
===========
- Channel trading system - the key thread
- SHI Indicators thread
- Price_Channel_v6-ea thread
- Price Channel thread
After
PriceChannel Parabolic system basic edition
PriceChannel Parabolic system second edition
Latest version of the system with latest EAs to download
How to trade
The setting for EAs: optimization and backtesting
Trading examples
Metaquotes demo
GoMarkets broker, initial deposit is 1,000
Alpari UK broker initial deposit is 1,000
RoboForex broker initial deposit is 1,000
Mr. Sergey, there are many bugs in the Ultra RSI index. Please fix them.
No any bugs.
I downloaded the indicator from this CodeBase link https://www.mql5.com/en/code/725 -
And no error.
First thanks a lot for your amazing work.
PriceChannel Parabolic system is not the same with Brainwashing.
PriceChannel Parabolic is new development (with many versions but new ones).
Brainwashing system can be compare with AscTrend and with BrainTrading -
The Brainwashing system is often used to recover deposit after losses.