Sergey Golubev:

Just some news - this PriceChannel Parabolic system was improved by Igorad:

  • PriceChannel Signal indicator was improved: for now - we are having MTF feature, and entry and exit on the chart;
  • Color Parabolic indicator was improved too: MTF feature was added.
Color Parabolic indicator was updated here with alerts, sending emails and push-messages to your smartphone

Please find updated indicators with templates (UltraRSI - please download from codebase https://www.mql5.com/en/code/725 )

Updated 26.03.2017.
The system was updated with new indicators. Indicators and templates are attached.



I get this error, when compiling

Can you please help?

 
Tobias Grosse:

This post?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9660/page11#comment_421757

I fixed two indicators (changed the attachments to the fixed indicators ( Color_Parabolic_v1 indicator and PriceChannel_Signal_v2.mq5 indicator). 
Hope it works now.

Some people asked me on the other forums about re-enter. But I am not using any indicator for re-enter...
 
Thank you , I will check. Don't know which post it was. There are too many posts about this system.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

BRAINWASHING SYSTEM/ASCTREND SYSTEM

Sergey Golubev, 2013.05.12 16:25

This is the thread about Brainwashing system. We will start with original version of this system and will improve it later.

Just something about the history. There are 3 famous signals system (manual trading systems based on signal indicators): Asctrend, BrainTrend and Brainwashing. First two system were already explained and developed by indicators and EAs. So, we are going to discuss the last signal system: Brainwashing. 

ASCTREND SYSTEM 

Asctrend System, the beginning:

ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1

ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2

ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3

ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4

Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).

The Theory. 

  • trading on open bar' and 'trading on close bar' concept 
  • Re-enter: practical example about how to trade asctrend manually with re-enter options.

 Manual Trading statements  

Second version of this manual trading system and for nowasctrend indicator together with NRTR indicator

First version of AsctrendND EA.

Next version of AsctrendND EA (verion 1.02) with TrendStrength filter added. 

BRAINTRADING SYSTEM

  • BrainTrending indicators to download with template.
  • Rules to trade manually
  • How to install  
  • TSD DS jurik BrainTrading system - the key thread
  • TSD BrainTrading Stochastics system - the post
  • BrainTrading Semi-Manual EA for M30 timeframe system - the thread 
  • The differences between Brainwashing and BrainTrading system - the post.

How To Create Your Own Manual Trading Signal System Based On Indicators From MT5 CodeBase - Instruction For Non-Programmers

  • more to follow 

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

PriceChannel Parabolic system

Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.29 07:52

 PriceChannel Parabolic system

The beginning - Channel systems

  1. Channel trading system - the key thread 
  2. SHI Indicators thread 
  3. Price_Channel_v6-ea thread 
  4. Price Channel thread 
After 

PriceChannel Parabolic system basic edition

  • indicators and template to download for black background (first post of this thread)
  • PriceChannel indicator is on CodeBase here, same for white backgroundhow to install
  • Clock indicator to be used with this trading system - Indicator displays three variants of time in the chart: local, server and GMT 
  • PriceChannel ColorPar Ichi system is on this post 

PriceChannel Parabolic system second edition

  • indicators and template to download for black/white background - look at this post.

Latest version of the system with latest EAs to download

How to trade

The setting for EAs: optimization and backtesting 

Trading examples

Metaquotes demo 

GoMarkets broker, initial deposit is 1,000

Alpari UK broker initial deposit is 1,000

RoboForex broker initial deposit is 1,000

Mr. Sergey, there are many bugs in the Ultra RSI index. Please fix them.
 
chinajohn:
Mr. Sergey, there are many bugs in the Ultra RSI index. Please fix them.

No any bugs.
I downloaded the indicator from this CodeBase link https://www.mql5.com/en/code/725 -

  • I placed file of indicator (ultrarsi.mq5) to indicators' folder (to C:\Users\Administrator\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\...\MQL5\Indicators  for example), and
  • smoothalgorithms.mqh file to include folder (to C:\Users\Administrator\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\...\MQL5\Include for example).
  • and I compile indicator in MetaEditor (indicatior only; smoothalgorithms.mqh file does not need to be compiled).

And no error.



Sergey Golubev:

First thanks a lot for your amazing work.
Just need to clarify some information:
Is PriceChannel Parabolic system = the Brainwashing system that you mentioned as one of the  3 famous signals system ?
 
Tardi Grade:
First thanks a lot for your amazing work.
Just need to clarify some information:
Is PriceChannel Parabolic system = the Brainwashing system that you mentioned as one of the  3 famous signals system ?

PriceChannel Parabolic system is not the same with Brainwashing.
PriceChannel Parabolic is new development (with many versions but new ones).

Brainwashing system can be compare with AscTrend and with BrainTrading - 

  • AscTrend system -  you can receive the signal (receive a signal on the main chart as dot or arrow = signal system) to buy or sell when the trend is already established. You do not care much about false entry. You should care about where to exit (because you may receive buy/sell signal in the end of the trend).

  • BrainTrading system. You are receiving the buy/sell sigbnal in the beginning of the trend. The trend is not yet established, and it may be many false entries. But you do not care about exit, because 2 BrainTrading insicators are working as stop loss and trailing stop. Means: if you got good entry so you can just follow the indicators for exist.

  • Brainwashing. You can get valid buy/sell signal in iTrend indicator agrees in that. Irrespective off - good trend, ranging market condition, high impacted news events coming - you can get the buy/sell signal confirmed by iTrend indicator.
    The Brainwashing system is often used to recover deposit after losses.

