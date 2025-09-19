PriceChannel Parabolic system - page 22

A great signal on a 30 minute chart this morning, signal also appeared on GBPJPY

GBPUSD

 

I am not  sure as to how to post a URL in here from the charts section, perhaps someone will tell me which of those url's at the bottom of the chart page will be ok to use.

 

Thanks 

 

about how to post the charts from Charts section.

1. Click on this link :


2. After that - go to the post, place cursor on some place of the post, and press this button:


and the chart will be appeared on this 'some place'.

3. How to delete chart on the post (in case it is mistaken, or in any other reason)?

Press this button


and after that - use Backspace on keyboard to delete the chart/text.

 

ok great, I saw your post after I had made mine, I will do it the way you suggest with the next one

 

Thanks very much

 

daveM 

 

This chart is a CFD for Coca Cola. I am interested in CFD because they are available for me to trade in the day time.

 

Looking at the chart which is one hour, you can see that most of the signals are valid....

 

#KO, H1, 2014.07.15


 

I wanted to try to correlate the AFL signal and the Awesome Oscillator with the Price Channel Signal to try to filter out inferior signals.

 

Between those and the Ichimoku we can get fairly good entries, I think.

EURJPY, H2, 2014.07.15


 
I downloaded this indicator sometime ago but do not really understands how it works
 
fxwithouttears:
I downloaded this indicator sometime ago but do not really understands how it works

Which indicator you are talking about? There are few indicators related to this system (incl EAs):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

PriceChannel Parabolic system

newdigital, 2013.03.22 14:04

 PriceChannel Parabolic system

 
PriceChannel Parabolic system basic edition

  • indicators and template to download for black background (first post of this thread)
  • PriceChannel indicator is on CodeBase here, same for white background, how to install
  • Clock indicator to be used with this trading system - Indicator displays three variants of time in the chart: local, server and GMT 
  • PriceChannel ColorPar Ichi system is on this post

Latest version of the system with latest EAs to download


How to trade

 
The settingas for EAs: optimization and backtesting 

Trading examples

Metaquotes demo 

 

GoMarkets broker, initial deposit is 1,000

Alpari UK broker initial deposit is 1,000

RoboForex broker initial deposit is 1,000


 

Hi!

This is a very interesting Chat.
I want to check the PriceChannel - EA on Backtest but I get the Return code=10030 OpenBuy() failed, OpenSell() failed. Code description: invalid fill.
Also I added on the end - the code:


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Tester function                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double OnTester()
  {
//---
   double  profit=TesterStatistics(STAT_PROFIT);
   return profit;
}

without success. But a normal Backtest without Optimizing is also not working.
My DEMO-Konto is a Alpari-MT5 Konto (Account).

Do You have any Idea?

 
I have found a possible solution.
Line 135
trade.SetTypeFilling (ORDER_FILLING_RETURN); substitutes with trade.SetTypeFilling(ORDER_FILLING_IOC);
Now orders are explained and I can run a Backtest.
