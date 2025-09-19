PriceChannel Parabolic system - page 22
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
A great signal on a 30 minute chart this morning, signal also appeared on GBPJPY
I am not sure as to how to post a URL in here from the charts section, perhaps someone will tell me which of those url's at the bottom of the chart page will be ok to use.
Thanks
about how to post the charts from Charts section.
1. Click on this link :
2. After that - go to the post, place cursor on some place of the post, and press this button:
and the chart will be appeared on this 'some place'.
3. How to delete chart on the post (in case it is mistaken, or in any other reason)?
Press this button
and after that - use Backspace on keyboard to delete the chart/text.
This is a link to the chart showing a pretty good signal for NZDUSD H1 and EURUSD 30 m
https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/2123209/nzdusd-h1-instaforex-companies-group-temp-file-screenshot-23629
https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/2123244/eurusd-m30-instaforex-companies-group-temp-file-screenshot
ok great, I saw your post after I had made mine, I will do it the way you suggest with the next one
Thanks very much
daveM
This chart is a CFD for Coca Cola. I am interested in CFD because they are available for me to trade in the day time.
Looking at the chart which is one hour, you can see that most of the signals are valid....
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
#KO, H1, 2014.07.15
InstaForex Companies Group, MetaTrader 5, Demo
temp_file_screenshot_44533.png
I wanted to try to correlate the AFL signal and the Awesome Oscillator with the Price Channel Signal to try to filter out inferior signals.
Between those and the Ichimoku we can get fairly good entries, I think.
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
EURJPY, H2, 2014.07.15
InstaForex Companies Group, MetaTrader 5, Demo
temp_file_screenshot_55816.png
I downloaded this indicator sometime ago but do not really understands how it works
Which indicator you are talking about? There are few indicators related to this system (incl EAs):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
PriceChannel Parabolic system
newdigital, 2013.03.22 14:04
PriceChannel Parabolic system
PriceChannel Parabolic system basic edition
Latest version of the system with latest EAs to download
How to trade
The settingas for EAs: optimization and backtesting
Trading examples
Metaquotes demo
GoMarkets broker, initial deposit is 1,000
Alpari UK broker initial deposit is 1,000
RoboForex broker initial deposit is 1,000
Hi!
This is a very interesting Chat.
I want to check the PriceChannel - EA on Backtest but I get the Return code=10030 OpenBuy() failed, OpenSell() failed. Code description: invalid fill.
Also I added on the end - the code:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Tester function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double OnTester()
{
//---
double profit=TesterStatistics(STAT_PROFIT);
return profit;
}
without success. But a normal Backtest without Optimizing is also not working.
My DEMO-Konto is a Alpari-MT5 Konto (Account).
Do You have any Idea?
Line 135
trade.SetTypeFilling (ORDER_FILLING_RETURN); substitutes with trade.SetTypeFilling(ORDER_FILLING_IOC);
Now orders are explained and I can run a Backtest.