PriceChannel Parabolic system - page 25
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2014.03.07 09:08
Who Can Trade a Scalping Strategy? (based on dailyfx article)
The term scalping elicits different preconceived connotations to different traders. Despite what you may already think, scalping can be a viable short term trading methodology for anyone. So today we will look at what exactly is scalping, and who can be successful with a scalping based strategy.
What is a Scalper?
So you’re interested in scalping? A Forex scalper is considered anyone that takes one or more positions throughout a trading day. Normally these positions are based around short term market fluctuations as price gathers momentum during a particular trading session. Scalpers look to enter the market, and preferably exit positions prior to the market close.
Normally scalpers employ technical trading strategies utilizing short term support and resistance levels for entries. While normally fundamentals don’t factor into a scalpers trading plan, it is important to keep an eye on the economic calendar to see when news may increase the market’s volatility.
High Frequency Trading
There is a strong misconception that all scalpers are high frequency traders. So how many trades a day does it take to be considered a scalper? Even though high frequency traders ARE scalpers, in order for you to qualify as a scalper you only need to take 1 position a day! That is one of the benefits of scalping. You can trade as much or as little as you like within a giving trading period.
This also falls in line with one of the benefits of the Forex market. Due to the 24Hr trading structure of Forex, you can scalp the market at your convenience. Take advantage of the quiet Asia trading session, or the volatile New York – London overlap. Trade as much or as little as you like. As a scalper the choice is ultimately yours to make!
Risks
There are always risks associated with trading. Whether you are a short term, long term, or any kind of trader in between any time you open a position you should work on managing your risk. This is especially true for scalpers. If the market moves against you suddenly due to news or another factor, you need to have a plan of action for limiting your losses.
There are other misconceptions that scalpers are very aggressive traders prone to large losses. One way to help combat this is to make scalping a mechanical process. This means that all of your decisions regarding entries, exits, trade size, leverage and other factors should be written down and finalized before approaching the charts. Most scalpers look to risk 1% or even less of their account balance on any one position taken!
Who can Scalp?
So this brings us to the final question. Who can be a scalper? The answer is anyone with the dedication to develop a trading strategy and the time to implement that strategy on any given trading day.
=================
Trading examples
Metaquotes demo
GoMarkets broker, initial deposit is 1,000
Alpari UK broker initial deposit is 1,000
RoboForex broker initial deposit is 1,000
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
PriceChannel Parabolic system
Sergey Golubev, 2013.02.14 14:41
So, we understand that scalping is very risly trading style. Besides, it is very difficult to make it manually in consistent way for example. What the developers/traders/coders are doing to minimize the risk?
===========
There are 2 kinds of scalping:
Hello I'm a new trader, and I've learned a lot about trading in your forum. At the same time also downloaded the pricechannel_parabolic_system_v1 EA system and related indicators, I would like to ask in the actual transaction, how to set the trading time of the transaction parameters of the EA parameters more reliable transactions? Thank you for your reply!!!
Hello I'm a new trader, and I've learned a lot about trading in your forum. At the same time also downloaded the pricechannel_parabolic_system_v1 EA system and related indicators, I would like to ask in the actual transaction, how to set the trading time of the transaction parameters of the EA parameters more reliable transactions? Thank you for your reply!!!
You can open EA with MetaEditor and see the time:
input int MainTimeFrame = -1; // Time Frame in min(0-current,-1-each tick mode)
input int StartHour = 0; // Start Hour of Trade Session
input int StartMinute = 0; // Start Minute of Trade Session
input int EndHour = 18; // End Hour of Trade Session
input int EndMinute = 31; // End Minute of Trade Session
input int MonStartHour = -1; // Monday Start Hour of Trade Session
input int MonStartMinute = 0; // Monday Start Minute of Trade Session
input int FriEndHour = -1; // Friday End Hour of Trade Session
input int FriEndMinute = 0; // Friday End Minute of Trade Session
input int TradeDay = -1; // Trade Day of Week (ex.1-Monday,-1-all Days)
input int NonTradeDay = 0; // Non-Trading Day of Week (ex.5-Friday)
input int CloseTimeMode = 0; // CloseTime mode: 0-off,1-on
input int CloseHour = 23; // Trade Close Hour
input int CloseMinute = 55; // Trade Close Minute
input int FriCloseHour = 22; // Trade Close Hour in Friday
input int FriCloseMinute = 55; // Trade Close Minute in Friday
As to PriceChannel_Parabolic_system_v1 - EA is attached.
EA is using the following indicators:
How to install (PriceChannel_Parabolic_system_v1 EA).
Settings and timeframes (PriceChannel_Parabolic_system_v1 EA)
The settings for EAs: optimization and backtesting:
For example, you decided to use the settings for EURUSD M15 timeframe, so find the settings file from the links above (eurusd_m15.set) and place it to the following folders:
How to trade (PriceChannel_Parabolic_system_v1 EA)
Attach EA to the chart, and the indicators will be automatically attached to the chart too:
Apply selected template, allow live trading in the settings, and trade.
顺便说一下，最新版本的EA是 PriceChannel_Parabolic_system_v1_1 EA（你可以在上面的链接找到它）。