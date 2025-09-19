PriceChannel Parabolic system - page 27
No idea about this system with binary options sorry.
Hi Sergey,
ok and can you give me advice which FX account with 500$ min deposit for automatic forex trading?
You can look at the Signals for example.
You can look at the Signals for example.
thanks, saw the Brokers of your statements, most have 500$ min deposit.
Other question, the latest download of your system, first site?
Look at this thread's wiki on this post to select.
About deposit size and the broker ... I am suggesting to you to start on demo account first.
Why?
Because almost all signal systems (signal systems are not the Signals; this is the term related to the following: the trader is openning buy or sell trade based on the signal/arrow/dot on the chart) are having similar rules to trade, and signal systems trading style is the most simple classical one especially for newbies. But, anyway, the traders should be comfortable with this kind of systems to select some system to trade with (there are many signal systems in the world).
This is updated template for this system in case of someone wants to trade it manually (templates for white background and black background are attached). Indicators:
By the way - I did not find good settings for RSI indicator sorry. I am suggesting to use rsi perios from 9 to 13 for now, or you will find your own settings. As to parabolic indicator so I am using 0.002/0.2 but we can use 0.005/0.05 or default settings as 0.02/0.2 for example.
Template file for the system (related to the manual trading) was uploaded on this post. So, some good news related to one indicator from this system:
Color Parabolic indicator was updated here with alerts, sending emails and push-messages to your smartphone.
This is the backtesting results of pricechannel_parabolic_system_v1 EA with MT5 'every tick based on real ticks' mode since 01.01.2017 till 25 of March 2017, EUR/USD, H4 timeframe. Set file is on this post, resting results are attached.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.28 08:27
As many people are asking about "How to open account with MT5" and "How to add the broker to MT5" so I want to remind the following links:
MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo AccountMetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account
And I just want to remind that this is MT5 trading system (EA) with MT5 backtesting on real ticks (which is same with trading on your account):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
PriceChannel Parabolic system
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.15 06:02
You can read this article (TESTING TRADING STRATEGIES ON REAL TICKS).
-------------------
Just an example -
MT4 and very old builds of MT5: I optimized the EAs from this thread just to find good settings for the pair, I was backtesting them, and I traded on demo for some time just to be sure that EAs are profitable.
With new builds of MT5: I will optimize the EAs from this thread to find the settings, and I will backtesting them with 'every tick based on real ticks' - and it will be same as trading by those EA on real account for many months or years!