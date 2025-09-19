PriceChannel Parabolic system - page 31

This new indicator (which can be added to the chart with this system) can give/show the idea about which signal to enter is valid and which one is false signal.
By the color:

  • blue color of this indicator is for buy signal confirmation, and
  • read color is confirming the sell signals.

----------------

SAR Color Filling Right zone - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Additional style DRAW_FILLING to the iSAR indicator (Parabolic SAR, SAR). Filling the area between the price and the iSAR indicator. Additionally (on the right side) a rectangle is drawn - this rectangle repeats the fill area.

iSAR indicator (Parabolic SAR, SAR) with filled areas between the indicator and the price. On the right side, a rectangle is drawn equal in size to the fill area
 

And just to remind about how to trade:

Sergey Golubev, 2013.02.05 18:08

Just an explanation about how to trade (see image below):

 


 

Sergey Golubev, 2022.04.18 13:03

The custom indicator 'PriceChannel_Signal_v2' ( I took the indicator here ) generates several signals: two types of signals to open a 'BUY' position, two types of signals to open a 'SELL' position, one signal to close 'BUY' and one signal to close 'SELL'. No Stop Loss, No Take Profit, No Trailing.


 
PriceChannel_Signal_v2 indicator repaints. It should be fixed.
 
Jox90 #:
PriceChannel_Signal_v2 indicator repaints. It should be fixed.
I checked it - it does not repaint on close bar for big red/blue dots.
Besides, EA was created based on this indicator (look at my post above) so it means that indicator does not repaint.
 

Sergey Golubev #:
I checked it - it does not repaint on close bar for big red/blue dots.
Besides, EA was created based on this indicator (look at my post above) so it means that indicator does not repaint.

I checked too and it repaints, but I checked on tester and not with standard settings, and also I noticed repaint on exit signals only, but I guess it does repaint also other signals. You should check with very low numbers in settings, because you need a frequent signal to notice the repaint, it doesn't repaint always but only sometimes.

 
Jox90 #:

I checked too and it repaints, but I checked on tester and not with standard settings, and also I noticed repaint on exit signals only, but I guess it does repaint also other signals. You should check with very low numbers in settings, because you need a frequent signal to notice the repaint, it doesn't repaint always but only sometimes.

repaint = repait on close bar.
if it is "repaint on open bar" so it is not repaint by term (it is "continue painting").

If it is really bug with repainting (but I can not confirm it as I checked) so yes, it shoud be fixed.
 
Sergey Golubev #:
repaint = repait on close bar.
if it is "repaint on open bar" so it is not repaint by term (it is "continue painting").

If it is really bug with repainting (but I can not confirm it as I checked) so yes, it shoud be fixed.
it's repainting after close of bar, even after 2 bars sometimes, but I repeat, I found it only on exit signals and with period 3 and exit parameter at 1.
 

Sergey Golubev, 2022.06.20 18:51

Colored SAR indicator. Several types of alerts when changing colors.

 

