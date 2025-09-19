PriceChannel Parabolic system - page 31
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
This new indicator (which can be added to the chart with this system) can give/show the idea about which signal to enter is valid and which one is false signal.
By the color:
----------------
SAR Color Filling Right zone - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Additional style DRAW_FILLING to the iSAR indicator (Parabolic SAR, SAR). Filling the area between the price and the iSAR indicator. Additionally (on the right side) a rectangle is drawn - this rectangle repeats the fill area.
And just to remind about how to trade:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
PriceChannel Parabolic system
Sergey Golubev, 2013.02.05 18:08
Just an explanation about how to trade (see image below):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
ASCTrend system
Sergey Golubev, 2022.04.18 13:03
PriceChannel_Signal_v2 EA - expert for MetaTrader 5
The custom indicator 'PriceChannel_Signal_v2' ( I took the indicator here ) generates several signals: two types of signals to open a 'BUY' position, two types of signals to open a 'SELL' position, one signal to close 'BUY' and one signal to close 'SELL'. No Stop Loss, No Take Profit, No Trailing.
PriceChannel_Signal_v2 indicator repaints. It should be fixed.
Besides, EA was created based on this indicator (look at my post above) so it means that indicator does not repaint.
Sergey Golubev #:
I checked it - it does not repaint on close bar for big red/blue dots.
Besides, EA was created based on this indicator (look at my post above) so it means that indicator does not repaint.
I checked too and it repaints, but I checked on tester and not with standard settings, and also I noticed repaint on exit signals only, but I guess it does repaint also other signals. You should check with very low numbers in settings, because you need a frequent signal to notice the repaint, it doesn't repaint always but only sometimes.
I checked too and it repaints, but I checked on tester and not with standard settings, and also I noticed repaint on exit signals only, but I guess it does repaint also other signals. You should check with very low numbers in settings, because you need a frequent signal to notice the repaint, it doesn't repaint always but only sometimes.
if it is "repaint on open bar" so it is not repaint by term (it is "continue painting").
If it is really bug with repainting (but I can not confirm it as I checked) so yes, it shoud be fixed.
repaint = repait on close bar.
if it is "repaint on open bar" so it is not repaint by term (it is "continue painting").
If it is really bug with repainting (but I can not confirm it as I checked) so yes, it shoud be fixed.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Parabolic SAR indicator
Sergey Golubev, 2022.06.20 18:51
SAR Color Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
How to create a custom Donchian Channel indicator using MQL5