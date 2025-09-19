PriceChannel Parabolic system - page 26
By the way, the latest version of the EA is PriceChannel_Parabolic_system_v1_1 EA (you can find it on the links above).
How is it performing on live account? If you have tested..
Some traders are trying to convert their MT4 EAs to MT5 just to test them on MT5 strategy tester instead of trading them on MT4 demo for 1 or 3 months just to understand about: it is profitable or not.
With backtesting with MT5 on 'every tick based on real ticks' so it is same with real trading.
whiteking, 2017.02.15 01:52What actually strategy tester function?
You can read this article (TESTING TRADING STRATEGIES ON REAL TICKS).
Just an example -
MT4 and very old builds of MT5: I optimized the EAs from this thread just to find good settings for the pair, I was backtesting them, and I traded on demo for some time just to be sure that EAs are profitable.
With new builds of MT5: I will optimize the EAs from this thread to find the settings, and I will backtesting them with 'every tick based on real ticks' - and it will be same as trading by those EA on real account for many months or years!
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.17 20:53
If you are backtesting EA on MT5 using 'every tick based on real ticks' so it will be almost same with trading on MT5 platform with some particular broker (because it is based on actual historical data).
Example, read this thread: Why is it better MT5 than MT4?? Does it have fewer limitations ??? - this is the quote from the first post of the thread:
We have all seen hundreds of robots that obtained spectacular results in backtesting, but when operating in real account the results were very bad. This is mainly because they were made with conditions that had nothing to do with real market conditions.
For more information about it - read this summary.
As i know - some coders/traders are converting their MT4 EAs to MT5 just to backtest them and/or to find the settings with optimization to get the backtesting results that are closest to reality.
You can read this article (TESTING TRADING STRATEGIES ON REAL TICKS).
Just an example -
MT4 and very old builds of MT5: I optimized the EAs from this thread just to find good settings for the pair, I was backtesting them, and I traded on demo for some time just to be sure that EAs are profitable.
With new builds of MT5: I will optimize the EAs from this thread to find the settings, and I will backtesting them with 'every tick based on real ticks' - and it will be same as trading by those EA on real account for many months or years!
This is updated template for this system in case of someone wants to trade it manually (templates for white background and black background are attached). Indicators:
By the way - I did not find good settings for RSI indicator sorry. I am suggesting to use rsi perios from 9 to 13 for now, or you will find your own settings. As to parabolic indicator so I am using 0.002/0.2 but we can use 0.005/0.05 or default settings as 0.02/0.2 for example.
Template file for the system (related to the manual trading) was uploaded on this post. So, some good news related to one indicator from this system:
Color Parabolic indicator was updated here with alerts, sending emails and push-messages to your smartphone.
Sergey Golubev, 2013.02.05 18:08
Just an explanation about how to trade (see image below):
Hello together,
is it possible to use this System / EA for Binary Options for Signal Allerts (half automatic)?
Is it possible to open a EA Forex Brokeraccount with 500$ min deposit?
Thanks
Mike
No idea about this system with binary options sorry.