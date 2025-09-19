PriceChannel Parabolic system - page 26

New comment
 
Sergey Golubev:
By the way, the latest version of the EA is PriceChannel_Parabolic_system_v1_1 EA (you can find it on the links above).
How is it performing on live account? If you have tested..
 
priceactiontrader:
How is it performing on live account? If you have tested..
With backtesting with MT5 on 'every tick based on real ticks' so it is same with real trading.

Some traders are trying to convert their MT4 EAs to MT5 just to test them on MT5 strategy tester instead of trading them on MT4 demo for 1 or 3 months just to understand about: it is profitable or not.
 
Sergey Golubev:
With backtesting with MT5 on 'every tick based on real ticks' so it is same with real trading.

Some traders are trying to convert their MT4 EAs to MT5 just to test them on MT5 strategy tester instead of trading them on MT4 demo for 1 or 3 months just to understand about: it is profitable or not.
ok, good to know. Thank you Sergey
 
What actually strategy tester function?

I am use mt4 but don't try and know what for straregy tester used
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

PriceChannel Parabolic system

whiteking, 2017.02.15 01:52

What actually strategy tester function?

I am use mt4 but don't try and know what for straregy tester used

You can read this article (TESTING TRADING STRATEGIES ON REAL TICKS).

-------------------

Just an example -

MT4 and very old builds of MT5: I optimized the EAs from this thread just to find good settings for the pair, I was backtesting them, and I traded on demo for some time just to be sure that EAs are profitable.

With new builds of MT5: I will optimize the EAs from this thread to find the settings, and I will backtesting them with 'every tick based on real ticks' - and it will be same as trading by those EA on real account for many months or years!

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MT4 & MT5 backtest

Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.17 20:53

If you are backtesting EA on MT5 using 'every tick based on real ticks' so it will be almost same with trading on MT5 platform with some particular broker (because it is based on actual historical data).

Example, read this thread: Why is it better MT5 than MT4?? Does it have fewer limitations ??? - this is the quote from the first post of the thread:

  • In MT5 you can backtesting robots with the closest possible conditions to the real market natively  (real tick data, real variable spreads, lag, slippage, etc). In MT4 you can't natively. You only can if you pay for a third-party software. If so, you also have to download history data from a few sources (there are many few, almost everyone uses the same source), transform it to MT4 format and open the platform through this third-party software in order to patch MT4 behavior. You take many hours to complete this process, and you have to repeat it every time you want to incorporate new data. 
    We have all seen hundreds of robots that obtained spectacular results in backtesting, but when operating in real account the results were very bad. This is mainly because they were made with conditions that had nothing to do with real market conditions.

For more information about it - read this summary.

--------------

As i know - some coders/traders are converting their MT4 EAs to MT5 just to backtest them and/or to find the settings with optimization to get the backtesting results that are closest to reality. 


 
Sergey Golubev:

You can read this article (TESTING TRADING STRATEGIES ON REAL TICKS).

-------------------

Just an example -

MT4 and very old builds of MT5: I optimized the EAs from this thread just to find good settings for the pair, I was backtesting them, and I traded on demo for some time just to be sure that EAs are profitable.

With new builds of MT5: I will optimize the EAs from this thread to find the settings, and I will backtesting them with 'every tick based on real ticks' - and it will be same as trading by those EA on real account for many months or years!

And more about it: All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud 
 
did anyone try this EA (mt5) in forward test yet for more than month? any results. I have high respect for mr. Sergey Golubev he's devoted lot of time to this. However, i am noticing his results curve do attract us (partially due to lot sizing is big) but will is the system consistent and last more than 3-4 day of profitable trading is what makes a system distinguishable. :) thanks n much respect for Sergey's hard work.
 
Sergey Golubev:

This is updated template for this system in case of someone wants to trade it manually (templates for white background and black background are attached). Indicators:

  1. pricechannel_signal_v1 indicator - download it from this post (update on CodeBase will be available soon).
  2. Color Parabolic - download from Codebase
  3. UltraRSI - download from Codebase
  4. Magnified Market Price indicator - download from CodeBase (this indicator is optional)
  5. Clock indicator - download from CodeBase (indicator is optional)
  6. maksigen_range_move_mtf_2 indicator - download from CodeBase (optional - you can decide to use it or not).
Download all indicators and place them to indicators folder (for example, to C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Indicators), after that - compile indicators in MetaEditor, or restart MT5. Download template files and place them to template folder (for example: C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\Profiles\Templates). Open your selected chart, right mouse click on any place of the chart and select Templates - [our name of template]. And all the indicators will be loaded with settings and colors. It should look like that:

 

By the way - I did not find good settings for RSI indicator sorry. I am suggesting to use rsi perios from 9 to 13 for now, or you will find your own settings. As to parabolic indicator so I am using 0.002/0.2 but we can use 0.005/0.05 or default settings as 0.02/0.2 for example.  


Template file for the system (related to the manual trading) was uploaded on this post. So, some good news related to one indicator from this system: 

Color Parabolic indicator was updated here with alerts, sending emails and push-messages to your smartphone.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

PriceChannel Parabolic system

Sergey Golubev, 2013.02.05 18:08

Just an explanation about how to trade (see image below):

 


PriceChannel Parabolic system
PriceChannel Parabolic system
  • www.mql5.com
So I decided to create some simple trading system with re-enter based on indicator's arrow on the chart.
 

Hello together,

i‌s it possible to use this System / EA for Binary Options for Signal Allerts (half automatic)?

‌Is it possible to open a EA Forex Brokeraccount with 500$ min deposit?

T‌hanks

M‌ike

 
mp2017:

Hello together,

i‌s it possible to use this System / EA for Binary Options for Signal Allerts (half automatic)?

‌Is it possible to open a EA Forex Brokeraccount with 500$ min deposit?

T‌hanks

M‌ike


No idea about this system with binary options sorry.
1...192021222324252627282930313233
New comment