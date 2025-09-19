PriceChannel Parabolic system - page 32
As the forum users are permanent asking about "How to start" so please find the following information:
-----------------------
Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.
1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo
2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
4. Broker selection - the thread with some advices
5. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
6. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
7. Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
It's now 2024, and I believe we should make updates for the indicators to prevent signal flickering (indicator trying to make up its mind), as it can cause confusion to the manual trader.
There are techniques to counter this:
1. Recording the entry/exit signal to a boolean variable, and then updating the chart not on the buffer data - but on this boolean variable
2. Using while loops with break statements
3. Other techniques
this indicator used some interesting code layout to prevent indicator confusion and signal flickering https://www.mql5.com/en/code/22859
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
PriceChannel Parabolic system
Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.29 07:52
PriceChannel Parabolic system
The beginning - Channel systems
After
PriceChannel Parabolic system basic edition
PriceChannel Parabolic system second edition
Latest version of the system with latest EAs to download
How to trade
The setting for EAs: optimization and backtesting
Trading examples
Metaquotes demo
GoMarkets broker, initial deposit is 1,000
Alpari UK broker initial deposit is 1,000
RoboForex broker initial deposit is 1,000
Is there a multitime frame Parabolic SAR indicator?
I found this indicator in my Metatrader (attached).
what do you call "multiple time frames" ?
because there are many analogues similar to PSAR. Parabolic SAR itself can be programmed with a lot of nuances and options.
The picture also shows SAR (stop-and-reverse), also Parabolic (parabolic lines) :-)
I want one. Give it to me.
You're a developer, aren't you?
Programming SAR according to your own vision is not a difficult task.
PS/ I am not greedy, just that what is on the picture - test-experimental thing, it is not in the quality in which you can transmit.
I am an amateur.
Programming SAR according to your own vision is not an archi-complicated task
PS/ I am not greedy, just that what is on the picture - test-experimental thing, it is not in the quality in which you can transmit.
It's obviously not PSAR. Good for more aggressive trailing. Algorithm-wise, I could probably try to code it.
It's clearly not a PSAR. Good for more aggressive trailing. Algorithm-wise, I could probably try to code it.
No, it's PSAR...just "with nuances"...you could say experiments on PSAR.
Parabolic SAR:
- from the level of the nearest top (immediately a nuance, why not above/below? it can be adjusted).
- we lead the line towards the price according to the parabolic law. (also nuances - right away, or it is possible after N bars/time...is the law necessarily parabola or can it be another, the main thing is to shorten the distance?)
- with a limit on max.final speed. (then additional restrictions - not to let the price go too far away and not to move it too close).
- until the price crosses the bar.
- and from the next bar (nuance - or right away, starting at the same bar? or after a while??) we reverse direction,
- again a nuance - reverse according to the same laws or can it be according to other laws?
The principle (algorithm) is exactly the same as PSAR, just taking into account the maximum of nuances that came to mind...