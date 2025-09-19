PriceChannel Parabolic system - page 32

New comment
 

As the forum users are permanent asking about "How to start" so please find the following information:

-----------------------

Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.

1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo 

2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020 

4. Broker selection - the thread with some advices

5. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual 

6. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510 

7. Find a Server by the Broker's Name: 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820

MQL5.community - User Memo
MQL5.community - User Memo
  • www.mql5.com
You have just registered and most likely you have questions such as, "How do I insert a picture to my a message?" "How do I format my MQL5 source code?" "Where are my personal messages kept?" You may have many other questions. In this article, we have prepared some hands-on tips that will help you get accustomed in MQL5.community and take full advantage of its available features.
 

It's now 2024, and I believe we should make updates for the indicators to prevent signal flickering (indicator trying to make up its mind), as it can cause confusion to the manual trader. 

There are techniques to counter this:

1. Recording the entry/exit signal to a boolean variable, and then updating the chart not on the buffer data - but on this boolean variable

2. Using while loops with break statements

3. Other techniques


this indicator used some interesting code layout to prevent indicator confusion and signal flickering https://www.mql5.com/en/code/22859

Reverse No Repair
Reverse No Repair
  • www.mql5.com
The Reverse No Repair indicator can show bullish arrows and bearish arrows.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

PriceChannel Parabolic system

Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.29 07:52

 PriceChannel Parabolic system

The beginning - Channel systems

  1. Channel trading system - the key thread 
  2. SHI Indicators thread 
  3. Price_Channel_v6-ea thread 
  4. Price Channel thread 
===========

After 

PriceChannel Parabolic system basic edition

  • indicators and template to download for black background (first post of this thread)
  • PriceChannel indicator is on CodeBase here, same for white backgroundhow to install
  • Clock indicator to be used with this trading system - Indicator displays three variants of time in the chart: local, server and GMT 
  • PriceChannel ColorPar Ichi system is on this post 

PriceChannel Parabolic system second edition

  • indicators and template to download for black/white background - look at this post.

Latest version of the system with latest EAs to download

How to trade

The setting for EAs: optimization and backtesting 

Trading examples

Metaquotes demo 

GoMarkets broker, initial deposit is 1,000

  • statement (77 dollars in less than 1 hour)

Alpari UK broker initial deposit is 1,000

RoboForex broker initial deposit is 1,000


 
Hope everyone is well,
thanks for this post,

Is there a multitime frame Parabolic SAR indicator?

 
ZeroCafeine #:
Hope everyone is well,
thanks for this post,

Is there a multitime frame Parabolic SAR indicator?

I found this indicator in my Metatrader (attached).

Files:
Color_Parabolic_v1.mq5  21 kb
 
ZeroCafeine Parabolic SAR indicator with multiple time frames?

what do you call "multiple time frames" ?

because there are many analogues similar to PSAR. Parabolic SAR itself can be programmed with a lot of nuances and options.

The picture also shows SAR (stop-and-reverse), also Parabolic (parabolic lines) :-)

 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:
The picture is also SAR (stop-and-reverse), also Parabolic (lines are parabolic) :-)

I want one. Give it to me.

 
Edgar Akhmadeev #:

I do. Give it to me.

You're a developer, aren't you?

Programming SAR according to your own vision is not a difficult task.

PS/ I am not greedy, just that what is on the picture - test-experimental thing, it is not in the quality in which you can transmit.

 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

You're a developer yourself, aren't you?

I am an amateur.

Maxim Kuznetsov #:

Programming SAR according to your own vision is not an archi-complicated task

PS/ I am not greedy, just that what is on the picture - test-experimental thing, it is not in the quality in which you can transmit.

It's obviously not PSAR. Good for more aggressive trailing. Algorithm-wise, I could probably try to code it.

 
Edgar Akhmadeev #:

I'm an amateur.

It's clearly not a PSAR. Good for more aggressive trailing. Algorithm-wise, I could probably try to code it.

No, it's PSAR...just "with nuances"...you could say experiments on PSAR.

Parabolic SAR:

- from the level of the nearest top (immediately a nuance, why not above/below? it can be adjusted).

- we lead the line towards the price according to the parabolic law. (also nuances - right away, or it is possible after N bars/time...is the law necessarily parabola or can it be another, the main thing is to shorten the distance?)

- with a limit on max.final speed. (then additional restrictions - not to let the price go too far away and not to move it too close).

- until the price crosses the bar.

- and from the next bar (nuance - or right away, starting at the same bar? or after a while??) we reverse direction,

- again a nuance - reverse according to the same laws or can it be according to other laws?

The principle (algorithm) is exactly the same as PSAR, just taking into account the maximum of nuances that came to mind...

1...252627282930313233
New comment